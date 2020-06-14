An overwhelming number of parents and teachers favor students returning to Gilbert Public Schools’ classrooms in the fall despite the lingering threat of COVID-19, according to district surveys.
The district’s task force will take the feedback into consideration as it develops a reopening plan that is expected to be presented to the Governing Board June 30.
“We’re very impressed with the responses that we received,” said Barbara Newman, executive director of teaching and learning at the Governing Board’s work study, last week. “We know obviously it’s so important we listen to our community with regards to making some decisions and that really goes along with what our guiding principles are.”
Surveys were emailed to district employees May 31 and to parents on June 1.
Of the 4,398 employees who received the survey, 77.76 percent or 3,420 responded, according to Dawn Antestenis, district communications and marketing director in her presentation.
Of the 41,000 parents who received a survey, there were 22,405 responses received. Parents were asked to complete one survey per student in their household.
The teacher survey showed 53.4 percent of respondents worked at an elementary school, 11.8 percent at a junior high and 24.3 percent at a high school. The rest worked in a district building.
Nearly 2,000 of the employee respondents wanted students to attend school in person full time, followed by fewer than a 1,000 who favored a combination of in-person and online learning, according to the survey. The least favorite option for employees was online instruction.
The survey also gauged employees’ with returning to campuses and offices: 30 percent said they had no concern, 45 percent were moderately concerned and 25 percent were very concerned.
They were given eight measures to rank for the district to take as part of returning to work, such as mandatory masks for all staff and re-arranged shared-work areas and reduced classroom size. The top picks were for health screening for students and employees.
The theme from the employees’ comments included support for high-risk employees and those with health issues, concerns over shared offices and spaces, the need to support students with special needs and questions about what happens if a student or staffer tests positive COVID-19 case, according to Antestenis.
For the learning model, 66.8 percent of parents picked sending their children to school full time with appropriate precautions in place, according to Antestenis.
Another 25.4 percent of parents liked blended program of distance and in-class learning. Just 7.8 percent wanted all online instruction.
Of the 22,405 respondents, 70.8 percent said their children ride a school bus.
Of that number, 59 percent said they would still send their children to school in a bus while 32.6 percent were unsure and 8.4
Parents ranked daily health screenings for employees and students s their top concern to be addressed in order to send their children to school. Limiting the number of volunteers and visitors on campus also scored high with parents.
Antestenis said the district received over 800 individual comments from parents, which included the need to balance safety precautions and student mental health, concerns over the number of students in a classroom at one time and the need to support students with special needs. Parents also stressed the need for the new school year to be as normal as possible.
Newman, who heads the task force, said the intent is to return to campus full time with two other scenarios that could come into play – a hybrid model and remote learning.
She indicated there will be increased costs for the district in the fall related to implementing the plan.
The hybrid of remote and in-person learning would involve students attending campuses full time until there is a disruption either with their health or if the state were to order a closure, Newman said.
She added that should the need arise for more online instruction, more teachers would be hired for or transferred to the Global Academy, the district’s online school.
Newman also gave more detail on the task force’s 12 subcommittees, each of which is examining every issue related to reopening.
The subcommittees are to present their individual plan for their area of focus to the task force.
There are over 100 members working in the subcommittees tasked with looking at academics, remote learning, programs and extracurricular activities.
For instance, the campus operational management subcommittee will focus on the process for using cafeterias and playgrounds and for cleaning, according to Newman.
The Whole Child Supports subcommittee will look at issues such as mental health supports and how to re-engage students, some of whom didn’t participate in the fourth quarter learning when the district went to remote learning, Newman said.
Board member Jill Humpherys asked what the extracurricular subcommittee was considering for band and choir, noting choir and singing have een cited as significant spreaders of the coronavirus.
“They are very important for students,” Humpherys said. “I don’t want to see kids miss out on choir or band. Those who are using their breath and their voice, that’s going to be something we really need to work on and resolve especially if we consider wearing masks because you can’t play a band instrument with a mask on and it’s maybe hard to sing as well.”
Jared Ryan, director of community education, said discussion of that issue has included the possibility of reducing the number of instruments shared between groups and not using the same stands among members of the groups.
One issue of concern, he said, was the storage of music equipment and how students would go and pick them up.
Board member Lori Wood said she’s received emails from parents asking about the possibility of reducing class sizes to comply with the social distancing guidelines.
“We have studied that,” said Jason Martin, executive director of Elementary Education who serves on the campus Operational Management subcommittee. “Right now, from our perspective we are not proposing to do any of those things.
“We do know that the possibility of some students wanting to go with online learning that it could reduce the overall population in the classroom,” Martin added. “With that, as of right now that is not a consideration just because of space, staffing and all of those other implications.”
Superintendent Shane McCord acknowledged the other school districts in the Valley have already come out with their plans for the fall.
“I am happy for them,” he said. “But we also take the approach of looking at every angle we possible can, making sure we had input from our staff as well as our parents to make the most informed decisions as possible. As situations change related to COVID-19 throughout the weeks we want to make sure our plan is concrete yet as fluid as possible moving forward.”
In the East Valley, only Kyrene School District has formally unveiled a complete reopening plan that includes a Digital Academy aimed at attracting families from outside the district.
The K-8 district has developed an online curriculum for all grades that mirrors its brick-and-mortar program of instruction and will involve specially trained teachers who will interact with online students as actively as classroom teachers interact with theirs.
Students also would be able to interact with each other in large and small groups online just as students on campus can.
In unveiling its reopening plan last week, board members and administrators made clear that they would be marketing their plan statewide, hoping to boost its 13,000-pupil student population.
Meanwhile, Higley has released the broad contours of a reopening plan but it is unclear when a final one will be released.
Among neighboring districts, Mesa Public Schools this week will begin virtual meetings that parents, students and staffers can sign up for on the district’s website to hear some of the major recommendations for reopening that have been made by 11 task forces.
The district will then take input from those meetings and release a refined plan in July.
Chandler Unified’s administration presented its Governing Board last week with 80- pages of recommendations for reopening campuses but no final plan has been adopted.
Tempe Union officials said their plan would be released at the end of the month.