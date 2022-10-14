A couple of Planning Commission members last week said they “struggled” with a proposed 311-acre light-industrial project that would bring jobs to Gilbert but at the expense of nearby homeowners who don’t want it.
Developer IndiCap is proposing The Ranch project at the northwest corner of Power and Warner Roads adjacent to Morrison Ranch’s Elliot Groves neighborhood.
“When I look at this it’s really a substantial proposal, probably the largest that I’ve seen in recent memory,” Commission Anthony Bianchi said at the Oct. 5 meeting.
“It’s at the town’s eastern gateway, along two major arterials,” he said. “So when we do these major General Plan amendments they deserve scrutiny and they get scrutiny and for me it’s really looking at the short term gains versus the long term goals when we get into this.
“So I think with all that, this proposal would fundamentally change the look and feel especially in that eastern portion of the Morrison Ranch planned development. So I think as far as where I’m at currently that’s kind of why I am currently struggling with this proposal.”
The Ranch proposal includes 17 light-industrial buildings with 950 truck docks and two retail centers at the corners.
IndiCap is seeking a major General Plan Amendment and rezone on the land, which would increase light-industrial uses to 92% from the current 16.2%.
Commissioner Lesley Davis echoed Bianchi’s comments to some degree and was concerned with the truck traffic.
“There’re a lot of trucks coming in and out of there,” Davis said. “Putting that right next to residential is definitely something to look at so I do think the applicant does needs to look at ways to design the site plan to better buffer the neighborhood. But I am struggling as well.”
Morrison Ranch residents packed the meeting, spilling over into an overflow room.
Over 35 residents submitted cards in opposition to the project at the meeting and those who spoke said that the project did not fit the Town’s vision for Morrison Ranch under the 2020 General Plan ratified by voters and that 4.1 million square feet of light industrial is out of place in a residential neighborhood.
“I agree the General Plan does need to be a little flexible,” said Barbara Lucas. “My understanding though it should be compelling reasons to change, not opportunist reasons in order to develop something to make money.”
She said that since the approval of the 2020 General Plan, three pieces of land near Elliot Groves have been rezoned for industrial uses, encapsulating her neighborhood on all sides except one.
She also said that people rely on the General Plan when they buy their homes, the biggest financial investment they are going to make.
“To put something the size of this immediately adjacent to residences is going to devalue those residences,” Lucas said, adding:
“This enormous industrial park does not fit the General Plan design or intent. It does not fit the Morrison Ranch character and if implemented is going to negatively impact not only the value of the residents’ biggest financial investment, their homes but the quality of their life.”
Patti Pomeroy said the developer is doing a good job of touting how wonderful the project would be for the Town but ‘to me, that’s like putting lipstick on a pig. It’s still a pig. This is what these buildings are.”
She said residents she’s spoken with told her they planned to sell their homes if the project is approved.
“Who is going to want to buy into this neighborhood and at what price are they willing to buy into the neighborhood?” she asked. “Certainly not as much as other areas of Morrison Ranch.
“I don’t feel like the plan in any way enhances our homes, our neighborhood, our community. I don’t see the residents in our area working in a complex like this. I don’t feel it brings the kind of jobs that this area in particular is going to be looking for.”
The developer’s goal for The Ranch is to attract tenants such as aerospace and aviation industry, high-tech manufacturing, specialty manufacturing, semiconductor related users, medical and pharmaceutical companies, and electric vehicle component-related uses.
“We believe the request is proper and appropriate,” said land-use attorney Adam Baugh, who represents IndiCap.
The project would create employment opportunities for Gilbert, which has fewer than 100,000 jobs for nearly 140,000 resident workers, according to Baugh. The project was anticipated to generate 3,000 jobs.
Baugh said the land as currently zoned has had no interest for 13 years and the proposed use would generate less traffic than under the current land designation – general commercial, light industrial and business park.
He went into detail why options such as commercial, business park or a public amenity wouldn’t work for the oddly configured site and that industrial uses made sense as the site was near an airport and two major freeways.
He also said the comment about three properties being rezoned for industrial showed the need for it and that the Town had a 1.4% industrial vacancy.
Baugh said the developer has tried to mitigate residents’ concerns such as having the buildings 212 to 265 feet away from homes, increasing the landscape setbacks on the western perimeter of the site and orienting building so that no truck loading or dock doors are facing houses.
The building heights would range from 42 to 55 feet with 65 feet for accessory structures such as satellites or material silos. Under the current zoning the height is capped at 75 feet.
And no 65-foot accessory structure would be allowed within 600 feet of the western property line shared with Elliot Groves, according to Baugh.
“Reason why that’s important is it’s clearly a point of contention,” said Baugh, who added that he took the residents’ comments to heart. “The ability to move it further east helps to address some of that concern.”
Baugh, a Morrison Ranch resident, said he was excited when he was contacted last year to work on the plan because of its economic potential for Gilbert. The project would bring substantial tax revenues to the town and school districts, according to Baugh.
“To me, the opportunity to create jobs where people don’t have to travel, they can work in their own town to create economic investment, infrastructure,” he said. “Those are the things that build communities. I was thrilled about it.”
Baugh reiterated his comment from a recent neighborhood meeting that the developer is looking at tweaking the plan, especially along the property line facing Elliot Groves.
He anticipated having the changes at the Oct. 20 meeting when the Planning Commission is scheduled to make a recommendation to Town Council.
“We have some work to do particularly along the western edge,” he said.
Chairman Jan Simons said the area has always been envisioned as an employment hub by the Town.
“I think that it’s very important that we remember this when we look at this with regards to what types of uses can go into this area,” he said.
Ticking off all the commercial in the area such as the Target center, San Tan Village and the incoming Fry’s market, Simons said, “I agree with the applicant that we got to look at the uses.”
Simon said he also agreed with a few of the residents’ comments that having big buildings up against residential could be a cause for concern and noted that the developer has done a great job in regards to increasing the distance of buildings from the houses.
“There are a number of things going well,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s quite there yet.
“I definitely thing there are things that need to happen with regards to that western edge” and “that there’s definitely room for improvement with regards to the layout of this site.”