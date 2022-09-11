Morrison Ranch residents are gearing up to block light industrial buildings on 311 agricultural acres at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads near their homes.
IndiCap is seeking a major General Plan amendment and rezone on land classified Light Industrial on 50.5 acres, general office on 179.8 acres and general commercial on 24.7 acres. The site is adjacent to the eastern edge of the master-planned community.
“They are looking to remove about 179 acres of business park zoning and then transition that to light industrial and general commercial,” said planner Ashlee MacDonald at the Sept. 7 Planning Commission study session, where the public is not allowed to speak.
MacDonald introduced the commissioners to the proposal for The Ranch, which is scheduled for public hearings on Oct. 5 and Oct. 10 and residents on social media urged people to show up in force.
The first meeting will be informational and the second is when the commission will consider a recommendation to council, according to staff. Town Council is expected to vote before the end of the year.
The study session came on the heels of the developer’s second virtual neighborhood meeting Sept. 1 when about 130 people voiced opposition to the proposal, citing concerns with building heights, potential uses, setbacks, traffic and noise.
“This does not fit with anything surrounding it, churches, baseball fields, homes, swim school, charter school,” Eric Petersen said at the neighborhood meeting.
“Your job is to build and develop but fitting in with the surroundings is part of building and growing peacefully with those around you,” he continued. “This project does not do that.”
Daniel Strazza told the developer to take the project somewhere else while Daniel Peyton said the proposal would generate 18,300 new vehicle trips and asked how that compared with the general commercial zoning on nearly 90 acres in place now.
“The type of uses with general commercial would generate more traffic,” said land-use attorney Alex Hayes, representing the developer. “General commercial use versus what we are proposing is about double the use. Anything you develop here is going to have more trips.”
He added that Gilbert has only 8% of its land developed for industrial uses and that the proposed project would further its goal to create an industrial corridor that is in close proximity to U.S. 60 and Loop 202.
Hayes said traffic won’t be an issue for Elliott Groves residents because 80% of the drivers from the site would not head west into their neighborhood.
In response to residents’ concerns with building heights, under the current zoning buildings are allowed to be as high as 75 feet, Hayes said.
The proposed buildings are planned to be 42 to 55 feet tall but the developer is requesting a height of 65 feet for a small number of the industrial buildings in case a tenant needs accessory structures, such as silos and manufacturing structure, according to Hayes.
“What we are proposing is shorter buildings than what is permitted by right,” Hayes said.
According to the developer, there would be enhanced landscape setbacks near the homes, ranging between 80 and 90 feet when only 30 feet is required and the perimeter buildings would have setbacks exceeding 220 feet, when the requirement is 75 feet.
Additionally, the buildings are oriented so that there are no truck loading or dock doors are facing the homes.
Hayes noted that all tenant activity would be conducted indoors.
Potential tenants included aerospace and aviation, high-tech manufacturing, specialty manufacturing, electric vehicle component industry, pharmaceutical and semi-conductor related industry, according to the developer.
“Our goal is to attract the highest and best users,” said Steve Larsen of JLL brokerage. He added the 4% vacancy rate for industrial space was “critically low.”
“We are in dire need of industrial product,” Larsen said. “We‘re excited about the opportunity here.”
Hayes said the goal was to attract high-end users and high-paying jobs.
But residents were not appeased.
“Most homes in Morrison Ranch were built after 2008,” Peyton said. “The current zoning isn’t what everyone here contemplated when buying their homes.”
The 311 acres was part of the Morrison Ranch Planned Area of Development in 1998 and was always anticipated for employment uses, according to MacDonald.
In 2009, the land was removed from the Morrison Ranch PAD and redesigned to Morrison Ranch Business Center PAD. However, that designation has failed to attract development interest for 13 years, MacDonald said
Under IndiCap’s proposal, 287 acres would be set aside for industrial while commercial uses such as retail and restaurants would locate on 15 acres at the corner of Elliot and Power roads and 9 acres at the corner of Power and Warner roads. A hotel also is possible.
MacDonald said the developer proposes a total 16 buildings ranging in size from 70,000 to 600,000 square feet. The smaller buildings would be located on Warner and Elliott to give them more visibility and the larger buildings would be interior to the site, she added.
According to the developer, the project also includes truck court-style facilities and cross-dock facilities and the option of combining two buildings to create a 1.1 million-square-foot building to attract a top-tier signature tenant.
Seven building would be constructed in the first phase and the remainder developed as market conditions dictate.
If Council approves the plan, dirt would start moving in spring 2023 and the buildings in the first phase would be finished within six months, a representative for the developer said in February.
Commissioner Brian Andersen asked if it was possible for the developer to return in October with more deviations from the one it was requesting for the 65-foot building height.
“Technically they can but they will have to have another neighborhood meeting,” planner Josh Rogers said, adding that it was “highly unlikely” the developer would ask for more deviations.
The Commission also in the October meetings will consider a major General Plan amendment and rezone on 94.07 acres at the northeast corner of Lindsay and Germann roads, converting it to mostly industrial. The land currently is zoned for general office use and has remained vacant.
Lindsay 202 Industrial Business Park proposes six buildings varying in size from 108,000 to 492,000 square feet – 1.4 million square feet of warehouse space and 54,000 square feet of offices.
Additionally, 9,800 square feet of commercial development is proposed for 3.90 acres in the northwest corner of the property.
Planner Keith Newman at last week’s study session said neighborhood meetings were held with 20 attendees in January and 14 in the April.
The initial concerns centered around traffic, especially with trucks, noise, building size and the permitted uses, Newman said.
“Concerns from neighbors in April were reduced considerably,” he told the commissioners. The developer was “able to work with the neighbors and resolve some of their concerns.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi asked if Gilbert Public Schools has weighed in on the proposal and Newman said he has not yet heard from the district.
Newman said going from a business park zoning to light industrial is a change but that the industrial use was less intense.
With that said, Commissioner Brian Andersen noted he didn’t anticipate a lot of truck noise and traffic compared to what could be built on the site.
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said his office is located on a site zoned light industrial and there is not a significant amount of noise.
The town zoning code allows warehousing, light manufacture and maybe artisan manufacturing, Newman said.