The developer of The Ranch, a proposed massive light-industrial project at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads is looking at possible tweaks based on feedback last week from residents living adjacent to the site.
Developer IndiCap is seeking a major General Plan amendment and rezone on 311 acres currently set aside for general commercial, business park and light industrial but the piece of agricultural land hasn’t attracted viable interest for 13 years.
Council is expected to vote on the request Nov. 15. A super majority or five votes are needed for approval.
“At the end of the day IndiCap is an industrial developer,” said land-use attorney Adam Baugh, representing IndiCap at the Sept. 28 neighborhood meeting. “It’s clear to me how this plan should consider some changes. There is room to make improvements.”
Baugh said the developer will go back and take another look at the project’s center portion and at the western edge next to the residential neighborhood.
The proposal to increase light industrial uses to 92% from the current 16.2% has rallied residents in Morrison Ranch’s Elliot Groves neighborhood concerned over traffic, noise and building heights.
They have shown up at council meetings to voice their opposition and a petition against the project is circulating on change.org. So far, 1,896 people have signed it.
General commercial also would drop to 6.1% from the current zoning of 26% for the site.
Over 50 residents attended the meeting last week at Highland High School’s cafeteria. Also in attendance were Councilman-elect Chuck Bongiovanni, council candidate Bobbi Buchli, who’s in a runoff with Bill Spence Nov. 8, and former Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels, a lobbyist for the developer.
Patti Pomeroy said she and others are not opposed to the Town’s progression. “But I’m definitely opposed to this size of a project dropped into my backyard.”
The project proposes 17 individual light-industrial buildings with 950 truck bays on 286.5 acres and two commercial shopping centers with expected tenants such as restaurants, retail and fitness center on 19.08 acres.
Building heights are proposed at between 42 feet and 55 feet with 65 feet for accessory structures like satellite or material silos.
Some mitigation measures Indicap has already proposed include increasing the landscape setbacks on the western perimeter of the site and increasing the setbacks of perimeter buildings, orienting them so that no truck loading or dock doors face homes.
Daniel Peyton said the proposed project did not adhere to the 2020 voter-ratified General Plan for Morrison Ranch, which envisioned a community with mixed uses on interconnected streets and green belts.
What the developer proposed were “concrete, asphalt and massive buildings,” he said, adding that people relied on the General Plan.
Peyton said that the Elliot Groves residents would like to see the two buildings facing their homes moved to the south or north side of the site and a landscaped area be placed next to the homes instead.
Baugh acknowledged that the proposed land change is a departure from what was envisioned for the area but that general plans are “not rules but are policy documents and adapt and evolve over time.” He also said that applying for an amendment is a process the town allows.
John Duke asked if it was accurate that a lithium battery manufacturing plant would be allowed in the light-industrial zoning.
Duke pointed to PG&E’s large-scale battery storage facility catching fire in Monterey County, California in September, which promoted a day-long shelter-in-place advisory.
“Battery manufacturing is a nasty business,” said Duke, who works for a California company that manufactures batteries for electric vehicles. “I am absolutely opposed to any zoning that allows for battery manufacturing.”
Baugh said he didn’t know why the notion that a battery manufacturer could be a tenant was circulating as the developer has never proposed it. And, he said, a light-industrial zoning would not allow for it.
The developer’s goal for The Ranch is to attract tenants such as aerospace and aviation industry, high-tech manufacturing, specialty manufacturing, semiconductor related users, medical and pharmaceutical companies, and electric vehicle component-related uses.
Residents also voiced concerns about the truck traffic.
Steve Larsen, who is doing the marketing and leasing for the project, said the amount of truck traffic would be “extremely limited” because just 10-15% of the docks would be used at any given time.
According to the developer, The Ranch is projected to generate 25,059 average daily vehicle trips – 13,925 from the commercial component and 11,134 from light industrial.
Under the existing zoning, the average daily trips are much higher at 45,044, the developer said.
Baugh also responded to a man who suggested the developer move the commercial to the side facing the homes. He told him retail is best suited at corners with a guaranteed traffic light and that retail tenants don’t want to be located mid-block.
The Ranch is proposing general commercial at Power and Elliot roads and at Warner and Power roads.
Residents also asked if the project was a “done-deal” and raised the fact that the developer has donated money to a few of the council members during their election. Baugh and his law firm also have donated to council candidates over the years.
A couple of people said that Town Council doesn’t listen to residents and one man commented, “Most of us who are against you are not mad at you but at the damn Gilbert politicians that put us in this place.”
Baugh said if it “were a done deal, we would not be here” and added that they support candidates who share the same vision.
Baugh also said as a resident of Morrison Ranch, he supports The Ranch and in his many years of handling zoning cases throughout the state, “lot of the things I’ve heard is not reflective of the way things operate.”
Baugh said the developer will not buy the land if the project is rejected, adding, “Someone else can come in and figure it out.”
He said no matter who wants to do something with the oddly configured property, a rezone is needed to make the land viable. IndiCap is under contract to buy the land from Dale Morrison, pending the approval of its application by the Town.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a formal presentation of The Ranch Wednesday, Oct. 5, and make a recommendation to Council on Oct. 20.
If Council gives the green light, the developer anticipated beginning construction mid-2023. ”