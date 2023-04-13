A developer is proposing a multi-family project with as many as 700 units to shield homes from light-industrial uses planned on a large swath of land next to Morrison Ranch.
That plan concerned a few Gilbert Planning Commission members during an April 5 study session on the proposal.
The developer is seeking a minor General Plan amendment and rezone of 39 acres that are part of the 302-acre site for The Ranch project at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads.
Council in December tabled action on a proposal to rezone most of the land to mainly light-industrial uses so the developer and residents can work on a compromise on an original plan that drew stiff opposition from homeowners.
“The developer has been working and talking with neighbors in the area and proposed a development that is intended to buffer the residents of Morrison Ranch from those less desirable industrial-type uses,” town Principal Planner Veronica Gonzalez said.
The Planning Commission in October voted 4-3 to recommend that council approve the rezone of the 302 acres to mostly light industrial.
Gonzalez said that staff found the preliminary design concept for the multi-family “very attractive,” though the zoning request does not include a Planned Area Development overlay that would have locked in the developer to that design.
She added that the site plan and building design will be reviewed under a separate design review in the future.
The 39 acres is currently zoned for light industrial, business park and general commercial uses.
Under the proposal 5.9 acres would be rezoned to allow for a mixed-use commercial development and 33 acres for the multi-family project called Residences at The Ranch.
The developer describes the project as a “luxury development with residential uses and boutique shops, all infused with lifestyle amenities that will complement and enhance the area.”
The commercial buildings also would have multifamily units above.
Various housing types with resort-style amenities are proposed with the residences adjacent to planned specialty commercial restaurants and shops on Elliot Road to create a destination spot, according to the developer.
Commissioner Brian Andersen asked how the meetings between the developer and residents went and if the neighbors were comfortable with the proposal.
“There has been ongoing meetings and discussions between the applicant and a core group of Morrison Ranch residents and this is the result of the many discussions they had,” Gonzalez said.
She said that there will be a follow-up neighborhood meeting in the next couple of weeks to present the proposal to the larger Morrison Ranch community.
Commissioner Lesley Davis, who voted against the major General Plan amendment and rezone in October, asked if the residents were on board with the multi-family project coming into their neighborhood or whether they prefer commercial instead.
“I want to know if neighbors are accepting of this plan or are we going to see something different after the neighborhood meeting,” Davis said.
Land-use attorney Sean Lake said Colmena Group and IndiCap have been working with a group of seven neighborhood leaders to come up with a plan “that we can agree to (and) they can agree to.”
The multifamily along the west side of the site would be two stories, which is intended to buffer the Elliot Groves homes in Morrison Ranch, according to Lake.
“The multifamily along Elliot, again was part of the package of negotiations with the neighbors as a buffer along Elliot,” he said. “The goal is two-fold.
“The first is to create a barrier so that the truck traffic that is going to be generated by the industrial does not go north to Elliot Road, so it creates a physical barrier,” Lake said, adding that the truck traffic instead would go out onto Power or Warner.
“The second aspect is a visible buffer. Elliot, they wanted to maintain more of a residential character and not a big-truck carrier,” he said, adding:
“You would have not only the commercial along Elliot with restaurants and those types of things along Elliot but then you would have a second layer of multifamily at three stories. That would provide that visual buffer so you go from retail to multifamily and then back into the distance farther back would be the industrial. It would be a visual buffer as well as a traffic buffer to help maintain Elliot as more of a residential, non-commercial traffic feel. That is a specific direction we’ve had with the neighbors to include that.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said the proposed multifamily density concerned him.
Chairman Jan Simon said there’s a potential for 800 residential units on the 32 acres with the propose rezone.
Lake responded that the absolute maximum would be 650 to 700 units and that there could be fewer units in order to meet town standards.
“I appreciate all these changes,” Davis said. “It definitely achieved what I was looking for the neighborhood.”
That said, she added that she struggled a bit with putting multifamily units next to light-industrial uses.
“I understand that they’re coming in and they are going to understand that this is what is going to be built next to them,” she said. “I know these are not set site plans but when you look at those multifamily along Elliot on that south side, they got bay doors right there.
“I really think design-wise that needs to be considered and how we are still creating a livable environment,” Davis continued. “Otherwise you are going to end up with an apartment complex that is not going to maintain over time and stay a quality development because it’s a rough situation.”
Commissioner William Fay said one of the top three criticisms the community had with the light industrial was the traffic it would generate.
He recalled that in the initial proposal for The Ranch, there wasn’t going to be truck traffic on Elliot Road but with the current plan “we are making traffic worse.”
“I think we might be making the entire project considerably worse in that regards,” he said. “And I don’t know if people are appreciating that.”
However, because town fire officials signed off on the proposal, Fay said he assumed it was not a concern.
“I’d be concerned if this was coming tonight (for action),” Fay continued. “I’d want to talk to some of my citizen contacts because I think that this won’t do anything to make traffic better on the rest of the site but will make traffic worse on Elliot and I don’t know if Morrison Ranch people are quite as aware of (it).”
Simon said he agreed with Fay.
“I think that this is actually going to drive additional traffic,” Simon said. “We hear continuously traffic, traffic, traffic. Let’s go on the low end 500 units – 500 units versus the little bit of additional industrial that they are going to get on this if we left it.
“I mean you’re going to have tons more traffic,” Simon said. “It’s all feeding out to Elliot Road. So it’s going to make Elliot Road that much busier.”
Simon said he had pretty significant heartburn with the issue and would like to see some traffic studies done.
He added that although the developer’s renderings of the project looked nice, “all we are looking at is, what is the max capacity that can be set on this property with regards to the zoning.”
“So, as much as I appreciate the neighborhood and the community members coming together with the developer and working on this, at the end of the day this is up to the developer to actually put what they want to put on that property once we approve the zoning,” he said. “So I’m really hesitant to allow myself down the path of looking at the pictures although they are very, very enticing and I like the look of it (but) we are not at that stage.”
Simon said not having a PAD filed along with the request gave him some angst as the developer is not bind to building what’s shown on the renderings before the commission.
He also had doubts about the proposed commercial. “With this much general commercial and retail on that corner, additional to the Power Center that’s going in on the north side I have concerns that we will be able to even fill that general commercial or retail in the event it shows up,” Simon said.
And, Simon said, the No. 1 concern heard from residents is that there are too many apartments in the town.
“I appreciate where (the project) is today,” he said. “I’m looking at do I want to put multifamily on 39 acres that’s currently not zoned for that when I have community members continuously reach out to me telling me don’t allow any more multifamily in the Town of Gilbert.”
It is unclear when the proposal will return to the commission for formal action. The applicant intended to present the proposals for both parcels to council in the summer.