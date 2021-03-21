The Morrison Family wants to increase the size of a planned two-story apartment complex to 320 units on farmland at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads.
Residents of Morrison Ranch’s Lakeview Trails neighborhood say no way.
They’re preparing to fight the request for a minor amendment to the General Plan and rezone that would see 15 acres set aside for a shopping center dropped to 10 and the adjoining land for the apartments increased from 15 to 20 acres.
“This is the very first of what’s likely a six-month process,” Scott Morrison, a partner in the family business, said at a virtual neighborhood meeting last Monday. “The primary motive for this (request) is we’ve come to the conclusion we probably will never be able to fill 15 acres of retail.”
Morrison said he has worked for three years trying to lure in a commercial developer but has been told repeatedly that demand for brick-and-mortar retail space is dropping as shoppers continue to flock to online, which grew even more last year with the pandemic.
The original multifamily zoning is vested since 1998 at 16 units per acres, which the family would keep with the increased acreage, according to Morrison. He added the number of apartments would increase by 80 units.
“We’re not adding multi-family next to anyone’s home,” he said, adding they have not lined up a multi-family developer yet.
There would be no 8-foot-tall wall around the apartments and the main entrances would be off Higley and Warner, according to Morrison. His brother Howard Morrison, also a land-owning partner, moderated the meeting, which was attended by town planner Ashlee MacDonald.
Scott Morrison said the family since 1998 wanted everyone to have the opportunity to live in the 2,000-acre master-planned community and to do that, there has to be a variety of cost in housing.
Approximately 300 residents tuned into the meeting, which at times got heated.
“I’m on the verge of tears,” said Stacia Ehlen, a Realtor, who is building her third home at Morrison Ranch during her nine years living in the community.
“I don’t think any of you care what we say, Ehlen said. “You are making a change not one person wants. You’re not preserving your family’s legacy.”
The Morrison Family has deep roots in Gilbert and used to grow cotton, corn and alfalfa on the ranch.
In 1998, the family began slowing planning each neighborhood with the goal of creating a community that reminded people of the town’s agricultural heritage.
They kept intact the landmark silos as they sold off large parcels to multiple home developers.
Ehlen said she started a petition on change.org opposing the Morrison’s plan to add more apartment units and got 1,500 signatures the first day. There were 1,629 signatures by Tuesday.
Brandon Ryff said he just built his dream home and willingly commutes an hour a day to his job as a dentist because he loves living at Lakeview Trails.
“You’re not increasing acreage but increasing density,” Ryff said, disputing Morrison’s comment that there was no demand for retail by pointing to the booming downtown corridor.
“We’re not seeing from you guys a good-faith effort to consider other alternatives,” he continued. “This is where we live. This is bad for us. We know it’s going to bring crime, drop property values and increase traffic.”
He added he knew the land was zoned for multifamily for 240 units when he bought his house but said the Morrisons were now increasing the apartments’ footprint.
He called them “tone deaf” and that “people are going to fight this because you are messing with their livelihood.”
“You are being unreasonable if you can’t see what you are doing is wrong,” Ryff said.
Brett McDonald said the proposed changes are affecting property values and as a result, there are legal consequences.
The attorney suggested there might be litigation if the Morrisons didn’t back off from their plan.
Jeff Wagner wanted to know what other potential uses of the land were considered by the Morrisons. As a businessman, Wagner said he knows the family was motivated in their decision by profit.
Howard Morrison responded they will note his comments as wanting the family to consider other alternatives.
“You need to listen to what these people want,” said Jesse Goodman. “You don’t live here. None of us want this. Not one person. The only people who want this are the Morrisons. I’m infuriated over this.”
Julie Hancock, co-owner and managing director of Camelot Homes, which is building in Lakeview Trails South, said she was disappointed in the proposed zoning change.
“I support the homeowners,” she said, adding she wanted the zoning to remain the same as it was when she sold the homeowners their homes.
Residents also asked why the Morrisons don’t put in a pool or a community center instead for the neighborhood or put in condos.
“People who rent are not the same as homeowners,” said Roxanne Reynoso. “We’re the ones who have to clean up the mess.”
If the apartments are to be built, she suggested some sort of buy-in like making renters pay the same HOA dues like the homeowners.
Scott Morrison said to his recollection there’s not been any condos built in Gilbert for some time and “we don’t see a time in the future where we can add a community center or big pool and not have assessments go crazy.”
When asked why so many units were planned, Scott Morrison responded they had to make it economically viable for a developer to build the project.
“I don’t think it’s possible to have housing in Morrison Ranch and end up with low-rental rates,” he said.
Howard Morrison said the last time he looked Morrison Ranch’s other apartment complex, the 228-unit, two-story Highland Groves, was renting at $1,200 for a one-bedroom and $1,800 for three bedrooms.
Several residents also felt the Morrisons didn’t do enough notification to let more people know about their plans but the brothers noted they followed town protocol with signs and mailers.
Scott Morrison also rejected a man’s comment asking “is this a done deal bought and paid for?”
“We are not buying or paying for this,” Morrison said, noting the town can reject their application, which will be submitted in a few weeks.
The brothers explained the town’s “very public process” for considering the application and noted that the documents will be available for them to view.
Planner MacDonald said the decision-makers takes note of community concerns and look for mitigations and that staff have not weighed in yet on a recommendation.
People submitted some 100 comments during the meeting, writing, “McDonald’s – apartments – what’s next…A Dollar Store,” “They don’t give a crap. It’s all about the money,” and “If you’re so charitable, build apartments next to your homes.”
Jimmy Lindblom said he also opposed the change and was concern with crime and traffic but didn’t think the Morrisons were wrong in their assessment of retail on the property.
He said he’s seen for a lot of years where builders will build a project and then leave town. But that didn’t happen with the Morrison Family, he said.
Lindblom, who sits on the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission, said he didn’t like seeing people disparage the family and asked for civil discourse.
Following the 1.5-hour neighborhood discussion, the residents met virtually to come up with a game plan to fight the proposal.
They came up with five areas of focus that included pursing litigation, putting pressure on the Council, getting media attention and looking into buying the land.
The residents also discussed Howard Morrison’s possible influence on the Council, noting he was co-chair of Mayor Brigette Peterson’s campaign in November and one of her largest donors. He gave $6,000 to Peterson, according to the finance filing.