A property owner wants to put restaurants and retail on 5.4 vacant acres at the southwest corner of Greenfield and Queen Creek roads.
Victory Plaza would include three drive-thru eateries, one full-service restaurant and two stand-alone buildings for retail.
However, the Planning Commission at a recent study session agreed with one of staff’s main concerns over the proposed traffic flow on the site and said that tweaks would need to be made on the project before it will send it to Town Council.
According to planner Keith Newman, cars exiting from two pads would need to make an unsafe U-turn to get out onto Queen Creek Road or Greenfield Road. Those pads are planned for fast-food restaurants.
“I think it would be short-sighted to image that somehow when they get out of that drive-thru that they’ll going to magically blend right in to all these other cars,” Commissioner Noah Mundt said.
“Looking at these dueling drive-thrus around what would be the only ingress/egress within this, there’s no way possible if you have people coming out, food, drink all of that.”
Mundt said if the parking lot were ever to be even remotely full, many cars would not be able to make the turns to exit the center.
The project proposed 212 parking spaces around the buildings and 25 bicycle spaces near the front of each main entrance.
“I understand that it looks like it’s according to code,” Mundt continued. “I have some serious doubts about the viability of having your only ingress/egress being straddled by two drive-thrus that are going to have people coming in and out.”
Commissioner Tyler Jones also saw a potential problem with the traffic configurations.
“When I look at these traffic flows, to me it’s a mess,” Jones said. “It’s going to lead to a lot of problems, so I would strongly support redesigning this to have a better flow within the project.”
Town Traffic Engineering recommended that the entrance and exits to these drives-thru lanes be reconfigured so safe turning movements can be accomplished.
Vice Chairman Jan Simon suggested the islands for both pads be extended to prevent U-turns.
“I do feel like they tried to cram a lot into this small space,” Simon said. “Maybe it’s not the matter of necessarily removing a building but combining two of the buildings, which would potentially give them more space to work with regards to the drive isles.”
He also asked if staff was concerned there was no access for deliveries for the back side of the building proposed on another pad.
Alternate Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said the plan has pluses, such as parking was hidden from the street and enhanced setbacks.
He said he was also OK in theory with the exit locations for the drive-thrus for the two pads.
“I like the concept that the drive-thrus are adjacent to the entries and exits from the arterials because potentially that cuts down on the cut-through traffic,” Bianchi said. “But I understand the concerns. I understand the issue of traffic with the turning radius and that may require a change to reconfigure that site a little bit.
“But I would rather have these vehicles exiting one at a time and not queueing up near the entrance and exit to the center. I do like that.”
Chairman Carl Bloomfield commented “it’s an odd development,” in that the town normally doesn’t see an applicant proposing to build the site improvements like placing water and sewer lines and create pad spaces before a tenant buys the land and builds.
But, he noted, it was USA Property Holdings’ land and risk to do so.
According to Newman, the owner has received letters of interest for three pads and are in talks with a local sit-down restaurant.
Once tenants for each pad are ready to develop, they will be required to seek town approval of the buildings’ design, landscaping, site walls, parking, grading and drainage, staff said.
The item was expected to return to the commission for a public hearing at a later date, according to Newman.
“We aren’t exactly sure yet as to when Victory Plaza will be presented to the Planning Commission for final approval as we still have some concerns they need to address,” Newman later said.
The project site was originally zoned for residential until the Council in March approved a general plan amendment and rezone for community commercial use.