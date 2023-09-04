Gilbert must do a better job of managing the parking in the Heritage District and look for additional funding sources for its public garages because more will be needed downtown, according to a consultant.
“You have plenty of parking today,” Andrew Vidor of Walker Consultants told Town Council in a special meeting recently. “As development continues to ‘densify,’ you’re going to need more infrastructure to support that.
“If we developed all the projects that are in that Heritage District Master Plan – the Vaughn Ventilator and some other projects – you are going to need 2,100 more parking spaces,” Vidor said. “That’s twice the amount of parking structures you have today.”
Walker Consultants designed Gilbert’s Hearne Plaza Garage, which opened in 2019, and is working on the downtown parking master plan.
Vidor reminded the council, “Parking is an emotional subject. “They can be roadblocks to development; they can be roadblocks to financial solvency.”
Currently, the downtown provides 5,430 parking spots – 978 public on-street spaces and 2,614 off-street spaces that include the two town garages’ 978 slots, according to Vidor.
There also are 1,838 private off-street parking spaces that for residences and businesses.
“You have a pretty good supply and it’s impressive to look at the amount of parking that is built in parking structures and not surface lots,” Vidor said. “Many communities only rely on surface parking because it’s cheap.”
Although the Heritage District has plenty of parking spaces now, they are not being used efficiently, according to Vidor, who suggested managed parking as “it unlocks economic opportunity.”
Right now, all the downtown street spaces with no time limit are filled on nights and weekends right because they are the most convenient, Vidor said, adding people stay an average two to two-and- a-half hours.
“That’s kind of the sweet spot,” Vidor said. “So you are having good turnover as it is.”
But what troubled Vidor was that between 50 and 60 vehicles within one block of Gilbert Road stayed put for over four hours. He said that suggests those vehicles belong to business owners and their employees.
“If they park too long, they’re utilizing the spaces that are for customers,” he said.
Vidor posed an equitable way to have parking for employees, business owners, residents, shoppers and diners: “We need to provide access for all but they need to be in different spots.”
The roughly 50 people who park all day on the streets should not be using street spaces, he said.
“If we could provide good access for customer parking, we can increase merchant revenues – good for the business owners, good for the employees and help provide higher wages and ultimately all that funnel back into the town,” he said.
Options for managed parking include signs/wayfinding, on-street time limits, paid parking and enforcement, according to Vidor, although he advised against paid parking.
“Good signage will help you understand that I only have to walk two blocks to go shopping,” he said.
While the surface lots in the downtown core get pretty full, there’s plenty of parking farther out but visitors can’t find it, Vidor said, noting town staff is developing a comprehensive wayfinding package.
“We want to find a strategy to manage behaviors of different user groups,” Vidor continued. “It’s done through policies. It’s done through ordinances. It’s done through enforcement of those behaviors.”
Meeting moderator Amy Malloy presented Gilbert with two solutions for handling the district’s build-out.
‘One is to increase the relief with the existing parking, which you are doing by loading zones, wayfinding and you could also do that with earmarked rideshare location, pick up and drop off and to reduce cars coming,” said Malloy, a Realtor and member of the Urban Land Institute.
Another way is to “get people living in the district,” she said, stating that a live-work-play concept would mitigate parking issues because people could walk to their destinations from home.
Parking will be scarce in the future especially if the town proceeds as recommended to free up its downtown parking lots for the development of tax-generating projects, Vidor said.
And that means more garages will be needed.
“The cost of building these things is expensive but the economic vitality that the community receives from that is a different part of the equation that can be measured,” Vidor said.
“We are going to leverage ourselves to provide the appropriate access that customers need and our business owners need so they will come to the Heritage District.”
He noted that a $500-million transportation bond passed by voters in 2019 includes funding for a downtown garage.
“You could build one large parking structure with 2,000 spaces but the problem with that is if you centralize it at one location you are not providing convenient access to the distribution of development around the downtown,” Vidor advised.
He said if council decided to increase downtown density, the district would need more parking spaces.
Vidor said that the downtown might not need all 2,000 parking spaces at once and that it might need to spread it out over five to 10 years. But Gilbert should get the ball rolling with the parking structures for when projects start coming on line, he said.
He also said that the town’s zoning ordinance allows for the use of shared parking, and that strategies like that “don’t over-generate parking infrastructures, which we know generate next to nothing in tax value especially because you own it.”
Vidor also recommended that officials start looking for additional ways to pay for garages because so far the town has been carrying the entire financial burden of providing downtown parking.
Just for the 1,000 parking spots housed in the two multi-level garages, Gilbert should be budgeting and saving $500,000 a year, Vidor said, adding that a garage’s life expectancy is 50 years.
“It needs to be maintained and serviced to get the maximum life expectancy out of it,” he said. “
Vidor said the $135,000 Gilbert spent last year for upkeeping the two garages went only for preventative maintenance.
“The current funding mechanism, the general fund, right now isn’t going to be sustainable in the long term,” he warned. “We need to think about sustainable long-term solutions.”
Possible funding options include conventional debt financing, general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, development and lease agreements and a parking authority, according to Vidor.
He pitched the idea that developers share in providing future public parking.
“The town has received essentially zero dollars from developers to build public parking,” Vidor said.
He said Gilbert’ current zoning ordinance only requires developers to build parking infrastructure for residential developments, although there have been a few exceptions.
Malloy agreed, stating, “There should be a public parking contribution that a developer probably should make.”
Councilman Jim Torgeson suggested that perhaps businesses also should be responsible for their own parking.
“I’m always open to new ideas but I struggle with changing what we have been doing in the Heritage District for the past 12 years,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “Show me how to balance that.”
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque, a retired Chamber of Commerce CEO, said she struggled with requiring developers to fund some parking as they already are being charged development fees.
“How do you balance who pays for it and who is benefiting from it?” Tilgue said.
She also said that the last thing that she wanted to see is the town start “nickel and diming” businesses for parking.
“It’s not business-friendly when you start adding all these fees for the privilege of doing business downtown and bringing in tax revenue into our community,” she said.
Vidor advised against making visitors pay for parking.
“Paid parking is a strategy but it’s not an appropriate strategy for your community at this time,” Vidor responded. “Is it appropriate for Tempe? Sure. Is it appropriate for Phoenix? Sure. Is it appropriate for the unique things that the Heritage District has? Not today.”
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski agreed on the need to replace some district surface lots with garages. She pointed to the parking lot near Vaughn Avenue and Ash Street that occupied twice the amount of land than the Hearne Garage, yet provided half the parking spaces.
“The structure parking can really concentrate the parking but also free up that land now,” Koprowski said.
“But it sounds like we are going to need two more structures to accommodate some of the surface parking that we want to get rid of so we can redevelop or we have to park onsite.”
Council directed staff to explore opportunities available to the Town to have developers contribute to future parking and evaluate strategies for funding ongoing parking operations and maintenance.