Two mayoral hopefuls who may lack in name recognition more than made up for it with hefty campaign war chests.
Four candidates are vying for mayor in the Gilbert Town Council primary in August – Lynne King Smith, Matt Nielsen, Brigette Peterson and Gary Livacari. Mayor Jenn Daniels is not running for re-election.
King Smith, who owns and operates several businesses in Gilbert, led the field with $52,000 raised, according to recently filed campaign finance reports.
The political newcomer loaned herself $50,000 and $2,000 was donated by businessman Jim Hayden, who is her campaign strategist.
King Smith’s team also includes Howard Morrison, a partner at Morrison Ranch who serves as treasurer, and Michelle Kauk, founder of MODE Public Affairs and the campaign’s manager.
According to the first quarter report that covers Jan. 1-March 31, King Smith so far spent $2,146 with $1,300 for professional petition gathering and the remainder for office supplies and signs.
Nielsen, who works for Charter One, a management company for charter schools, came in second with $19,390, according to his filing.
His donations, except for $40, were all from Charter One administration – $6,450 from CEO Glenn Way; $6,450 from COO Brent McArthur and $6,450 from COO William Gutterly.
Nielsen’s $1,590 in expenditures went mostly toward petition gathering.
The third-highest fundraiser with $11,139 was Peterson, who served over 14 years on the town Planning Commission and sat on Council for five years until she resigned to run for mayor.
She started off her mayoral bid with $6,714 in the bank and raised $4,425 during the filing period.
Donors included Gilbert resident and retiree George Dottl, who gave $2,000; Walter Delecki, former Gilbert Public Schools superintendent and professor at Northern Arizona University, gave $250; Jennifer Yang, a senior business analyst, $100 and Don Skousen, a former Gilbert councilman and former Gilbert Unified School District governing board member, gave $50.
Peterson also received money from two political action committees. Arizona Association of Realtors gave $1,000 and Salt River Project Political Involvement Committee donated $900.
For the reporting period, Peterson spent $1,452, including $804 for signature gathering services, $183 for photography and $230 for a website.
Livacari, a commercial banker, received $4,734. The political newbie’s committee treasurer is former Gilbert Councilman Victor Petersen.
Livacari loaned his campaign $2,729, a family member gave a $1,000 loan and Vincent Mercuri in Pennsylvania gave a $1,000 loan.
Livacari’s $1,759 in expenditures included $683 to a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania company for graphic design and printing and $741 to Facebook for ads.
Council race
In the race for the two Council seats that each carry four-year terms are candidates Kathy Tilque, Bus Obayomi, Tyler Hudgins and incumbent Scott Anderson. Councilman Jared Taylor opted not to run for his seat again.
Tilque, the CEO and president of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, led with $10,465, of which she spent $1,639, leaving her with $8,673.
Donors to Tilque included land-use attorneys Sean Lake, who gave $200, W. Ralph Pew, who gave $200 and Reese Anderson, who works with Pew, gave $200.
Resident Dottl gave $500; former Gilbert Town Manager Kent L. Cooper gave $100 and former Councilmen Les Presmyk gave $100 and Skousen donated $125.
Fourteen Salt River Project employees separately gave money totaling $1,870 to Tilque’s election bid.
Tilque also received donations from Ann Gill, president and CEO of Tempe Chamber of Commerce, $100 and from the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce’s Todd Sanders, president and CEO, and Michael Huckins, public affairs vice president, who each gave $100.
The campaign also received PAC money – $1,200 from Gilbert Firefighters; $800 from Salt River Project Political Involvement Committee and $500 from Arizona Public Service’s Pinnacle West PAC.
The bulk of Tilque’s expenditures involved $1,400 for signature gathering.
Not far behind her in donations was Tyler Hudgins, CEO and president of a consulting company who sits on the town’s Redevelopment Commission.
He reported $10,104 for the election cycle, with most of the fundraising and expenditures occurring in the fourth quarter reporting period of 2019. That filing showed donations from former Councilman Petersen, who gave $100 and Councilman Taylor who gave $350.
Hudgins also received $500 from land developer Jason Barney and from attorneys Lake, $200 and Anderson, $450. Hudgins loaned his campaign $4,000.
In-kind donations included $5,000 from James Adams of Epic Light Media and $350 from Dan Dodge, a Gilbert retiree.
Hudgins’ $4,483 in expenditures included $600 for a golf cart, $1,076 for golf cart repairs, $150 to the town for Gilbert Days Parade fees and supplies from Home Depot and Harbor Freight.
In third was Obayomi, a digital consultant, who raised $1,528 for the election cycle, of which $1,196 came out of his pocket and $100 from David Awe in Texas. Obayomi reported no expenditures.
Coming in last was Anderson, with $2,725, of which he spent $1,038 for operating expenses that were not detailed. His donors included Dottl, who gave $2,600 during the election cycle and $100 from Thomas Verploegen, a Gilbert retiree.
Anderson, who is vying for his second term, retired from the town as its planning and zoning director.
Running for a two-year term are Councilman Bill Spence and Laurin Hendrix. The seat was vacated by Eddie Cook, who was appointed Maricopa County assessor in February.
Spence, a retired Navy commander, was appointed in March to serve on Council for nine months until the seat is filled by election.
According to his filing, Spence loaned his campaign $1,330.
Spence’s $533 in expenses included $504 for shirts and $28 to GoDaddy for a website.
Hendrix reported no money raised or spent for his campaign. Hendrix is an entrepreneur, sits on the Maricopa County Community College District Board and is a former state representative.