He presided over cases, including the state’s redistricting map, the Baptist Foundation of Arizona’s $550-million swindle and then-Maricopa County Supervisor Don Stapley’s criminal indictment that was later found to be baseless.
Now retired Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Fields is focusing his attention on three of the five ethics violation complaints against the mayor and Town Council members. The investigations kicked off over two weeks ago.
The other investigator for the remaining two complaints is Phoenix attorney Sarah Barnes.
Town Attorney Chris Payne sent the complaints to the outside investigators to avoid a conflict of interest.
“In selecting outside investigators, the Town Attorney’s Office evaluates a number of criteria, including the following: conflicts, subject matter expertise, investigative experience, municipal experience, skill, impartiality and availability,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison in an email.
Fields, who owns a mediation company in Phoenix, is to be paid $500 an hour for his service plus reasonable expenses, according to the town.
Barnes, a partner at Broening Oberg Woods & Wilson, is to be paid $330 an hour, while an associate would earn $255 an hour; a law clerk, $175, and a paralegal, $145, according to Harrison.
Both Fields and Barnes are tasked with reviewing the town’s Code of Ethics, reviewing the complaint and all pertinent documents and materials related to the complaint and interviewing the persons connected to the complaint and anyone else deemed appropriate.
The lawyers also have to prepare reports detailing their findings and conclusions and can make recommendations related to the Ethics Policy.
The cases include allegations of unfairness and disrespect, interference with the duty to disclose a violation and disclosing confidential information.
Fields will handle the complaint filed by resident Maureen Hoppe against council members Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli.
Hoppe claimed the two “bullied” her and she accused Buchli of blocking her on a personal social media account.
Hoppe also said that after she provided facts on a pay raise issue, the council members didn’t correct themselves and instead continued putting out “untruths.”
The majority of the exchanges Hoppe cited came from a private GOP committee Facebook page.
Fields also will review Mayor Brigette Peterson’s complaint against Torgeson, and Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni’s complaint against the mayor.
Peterson accused Torgeson of badmouthing her, using as evidence a recording of a private phone message he left for Hoppe, his former campaign worker.
Bongiovanni’s complaint, which he amended several times, accused the mayor of electronically filing her complaint at the end of the business day Thursday and then leaking the information to a reporter the following Friday.
Given that no one at Town Hall learned of the complaint until Monday when office hours resumed, the mayor had an ethical duty to notify the council that she had filed against one of them, according to Bongiovanni.
He also charged that the mayor discussed “private council information” with former member Bill Spence in that Spence knew that Peterson gave “just the text of a complaint that she authored (making it her sole and personal property) to one reporter.”
Bongiovanni contends that once Peterson submitted the complaint, it became the Town’s property.
“The breach of information and trust is unconscionable and not the behavior I expect from the mayor,” Bongiovanni said in his complaint. “I do not believe the mayor can be trusted with any confidential town council information. This is a real threat to the public.”
He also contends the mayor used Hoppe’s private voicemail for her claim against Torgeson, who previously has filed ethics violation complaints against Peterson and has been openly critical of her leadership prior to his 2022 election.
Barnes is handling Spence’s complaint against the entire council.
Spence’s claiming that one or more council members had sufficient evidence that “a violation of laws or the Code of Ethics had occurred” and failed to report it. He also claimed that one or more council members “allegedly made threats” against a developer and that Torgeson recused himself from a vote for reasons not allowed by the town.
Barnes also is reviewing county island resident Terri Naddy’s conflict of interest complaint that Councilwoman Yung Koprowski’s engineering firm received a few Town contracts while she sat on the dais. There’s nothing in Gilbert’s codes that prohibits this.
It is unclear how long the investigations will take.
Resident Brandon Ryff, for one, hoped the two investigators do a better job than the attorney who handled a complaint that involved him.
“I hope they are paying attention and choose to be different, to act with integrity and professionalism,” Ryff said. “The mayor is an absolute disaster. Going on the better part of a dozen times in a row, she manages to come out squeaky clean, a moral example for the public to see.”
Peterson has been the subject of nine previous ethics violation complaints since taking office in January 2021. She was cleared in all of them.
The complaint involving Ryff and two other residents was filed last year by Naddy against the mayor after Peterson ordered police to remove the three from a public meeting for silently holding up signs – “Don’t Mesa my Gilbert” and “Stop Lying” – at the back of the room.
Attorney William Sims, however, found no wrong doing and backed Peterson’s actions, saying that she was doing her job to maintain order.
“None of the three of us who were ejected by the mayor were ever contacted by Bill Sims,” Ryff said last week. “While the complaint happened to be filed by another citizen, you would think if Bill Sims was truly committed to performing a full, impartial investigation of the incident, he would at least interview the involved parties from both sides – not just one side...the side who writes his check.”
Ryff said Sim’s investigation report was “riddled with lies coming from the mayor” and could have been easily verified had he talked to everyone involved.
“Sims charged Gilbert taxpayers for over 28 hours of his time, totaling $7,025,” Ryff said. “Sims still has the opportunity to do the right thing and either re-open the investigation and do the job he was paid to do, or else refund the $7,000 he fleeced off Gilbert taxpayers.”
Ryff said that he planned to file a complaint against Sims with the State Bar of Arizona.
The town also is paying for outside mediator Matt Lehrman to get to the bottom of the discord among council members.
Each session – conducted via phone or Zoom – is costing $475 for the first hour and then billed in one-fourth hour increments over 60 minutes. Lehrman also is charging a one-time fee of $2,100 to conduct assessments of each of the seven on council.
Lehrman has already begun meeting individually with council members, who are sharing their points of concern and priority.
Once that is complete, additional steps may include a meeting with the entire council but that hasn’t been determined yet, Harrison said.
“We do not currently have a timeline as we are in the early stages of determining the process and scope of work,” she said.
The council majority chose to go with mediation earlier this month rather than to go along with Bongiovanni’s proposal to take a vote of no confidence against the mayor.
A vote of no-confidence has no legal standing but rather indicates the level of council support for the mayor.
Peterson at the Aug. 1 special meeting, declined to respond to Bongiovanni’s comments about her and instead said she was “a little lost as to what we are discussing this evening.”
“I am absolutely shocked and disappointed that not only did the mayor not mention that she heard our concerns but she hasn’t reached out or spoken to us since the meeting,” Bongiovanni said. “A leader would have reached out.
“I know that we’re in mediation but we have not been instructed to cease speaking with each other. To be honest, I didn’t expect her to take the high road.”