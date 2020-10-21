Mesa is pursuing a potential long-term solution to recycling through construction of an East Valley regional center estimated to cost $30 million-$38 million.
While the regional center would free the city from the risk of price increases, cancellation of contracts and even uncertainty over whether the material actually get recycled, it also would require regional cooperation along with the high price tag.
Officials said Gilbert has expressed interest in joining the effort, though Mesa has months of negotiations with the town and other municipalities before it can determine whether the plan is feasible and affordable.
Mesa does not generate enough recyclable material to make such a facility pay off, so it would need other municipalities’ beer and soda cans, plastic bottles and other items to make the project worthwhile.
Mesa City Council has not made a commitment to build a regional facility, but it tentatively backed the concept and asked Scott Bouchie, environmental management and sustainability director, to pursue the plan further and report back in six months.
Bouchie said that Gilbert, faced with many of the same issues as Mesa, has expressed preliminary support for the concept, but details are yet to be hammered out.
Unlike Gilbert, Mesa suspended recycling in March at the onset of the pandemic but is resuming limited service Oct. 26.
“We’ve had preliminary discussions and they are definitely interested,’’ Bouchie told Council on Thursday. “I think with the City of Mesa and Town of Gilbert, we could be at full capacity. With growth, I think we would be at full capacity in about 10 years.’’
Mesa already has selected a possible location for the regional facility – on some city-owned property at Pecos and Sossaman roads, which is near the Gilbert border – he said.
Chandler and Queen Creek would have more difficulty participating in such a regional arrangement because they do not pick up their garbage, contracting instead with private companies that own private recycling facilities, Bouchie said.
Bouchie’s report, which is based on consultation with experts at Arizona State University, said it would likely take four to six years to bring such a regional facility to fruition.
“I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘charge me an extra buck or two, I want to get back into recycling,’’ Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “We have a commitment to recycling and sustainability.’’
Gilbert residents also have expressed their support for continuing a recycling program and many respondents in a town survey have indicated they’d pay extra to keep the program going.
Giles said that all potential options for resurrecting the program depend on the cooperation of residents, with tolerance for contamination dropping along with many commodity prices.
“We need to be more sophisticated with our recycling,’’ Giles said.
Bouchie said he welcomes the return of recycling and that residents will need to demonstrate they want it through cooperation.
“You can either be part of the solution or part of the problem,’’ Bouchie said. “I think the next several months will determine the future of what recycling looks like in Mesa.’’
Recycling was once a cash cow for Mesa, Gilbert and most other municipalities until China, which received the bulk of America’s recyclables, imposed tighter restrictions on the types of nonrecyclable items that were in shipments it accepted.
Locally, recycling became even more problematic after recycling facility owned by Republic Services burned down in October 2019 and other companies had either canceled contracts or raised rates.
A contract with United Fibers remains in effect, but the contractor will only accept up to 6 tons of materials. Mesa generates more than 30 tons, leaving a shortfall until Republic rebuilds their plant by the third quarter of 2021.
City Manager Chris Brady said Mesa does not like being vulnerable to the decisions of private companies, which have canceled contracts, raised rates, restricted what can be recycled and refused to even guarantee that recyclable materials would even get recycled.
“There may be a need for short term solutions. The regional solution would need to be vetted out more,’’ Brady said. “We know we can keep sputtering along and do private sector contracts. We may end up doing a hybrid of two or three’’ options.
Other options mentioned by Bouchie include building a smaller, cheaper facility that would only handle a portion of Mesa’s recycling or contracting with Phoenix, which operates two facilities of its own.
A Phoenix regional solution would involve building transfer stations at a cost of about $20 million-$25 million.
Council members Jen Duff and Dave Luna immediately supported building a regional recycling center. Luna compared such an effort with regional agreements on wastewater treatment.
Councilman Kevin Thompson immediately expressed support for a less ambitious regional solution.
But Luna said, “I think the regional arrangement will be positive. We know we need this. Why not share the cost?”