After a two-year hiatus, the popular Easter Pageant at the Mesa Arizona Temple is returning in April in such a big way that preparations already are underway.
During the second week of January, a 50-ton crane placed six 55-foot light towers and since then, other cranes have been used to help erect the 45-foot-tall – or four-story – stage for the free show, which will be presented at 8 p.m. April 6-9 and April 12-6.
Even though Lent won’t begin for another month, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a big reason for laying the groundwork for a pageant that dates back to 1938, when it was a modest sunrise service that gradually evolved into an evening event beginning in 1977.
“This is a very different production from its humble beginnings as a sunrise service in 1938,” said Jill Adair, communications director for Mesa Temple events. “On that Easter morning, young men and women of the Mesa Maricopa Stake hosted a statewide convention, and the culminating event of this festive weekend was an Easter Sunrise Service on the grounds of the temple. From that time on, it became an annual event and a beloved community tradition, moving from sunrise to an evening production in 1977.”
Canceled the last two years while the temple and its grounds underwent an exhaustive renovation, the pageant promises to be bigger – no small feat for what church spokeswoman Jennifer Wheeler said is already recognized as the world’s largest annual outdoor Easter pageant, drawing tens of thousands of people.
Some aspects of the show remain unchanged.
There is still a cast of about 400 men, women and children presenting the life of Jesus Christ. They’ll be wearing the same costumes others have worn in past presentations.
But organizers also are adding a number of new features – some of which they are keeping under wraps for now.
Indeed, among the upgrades is a new script and score written by writer-composed Rob Gardner, a Gilbert resident who has written and directed a number of works for stage and screen and most recently directed the movie “Lamb of God – The Concert Film.”
He and pageant creative director Jenee Prince were in England last weekend to record the new score with the London Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s been an intense last few months taking on the weighty task of writing a new soundtrack for the Easter Pageant,” Gardner said. “But the writing is done and I’m excited to record with the London Symphony Orchestra. Making music with them is always a thrilling experience, they bring such artistry and power to everything they perform.”
Local singers and narrators will be recorded here.
This week, work is getting underway on props and their operation – an area that Steve West, Temple Events Committee executive director, wasn’t about to discuss in detail.
But he hinted that whatever in store will amaze audiences.
“I can’t give away too much,” West said. “We want to premier this and be new to the world.”
“Essentially, it’s a little different this year,” added West, who has been involved with the pageant for 10 years. “We’ve been designing the props for the last couple of months.”
He said the next month will give stage managers a chance to work with the props so that scenes change flawlessly and that “all of that is going to be happening for about four weeks before the actual performers come and begin to rehearse.”
“We have local volunteers who help us install the speakers and monitor the sound and the lights,” West said. “But we also have professionals who come and are actually employees of the church who help us.”
“But with the updating of the script and the score, that’s also required some slight modifications to some of the lighting and the sound system.”
West, Easter Pageant Committee Chairman Matt Riggs and about 100 volunteers also have been busy with the arduous task of finishing up the stage – which will now be on the temple’s east side, facing the re-done temple grounds where 9,000 folding chairs will be set out for pageant spectators at 525 E. Main St.
Although West wasn’t certain of the light towers’ weight, he said they were heavy enough to require a 50-ton crane.
Besides the four towers resting in the “bowl,” the church also inherited two more that will stand at the north and south ends of the stage – a gift from another temple in Utah.
“Those are improvements over what we had,” he said. “We had light towers before that were actually affixed to the stage….So that helps us to have light that we can project out into the crowd or even more back onto the stage – either way.”
The stage itself “is sort of a hybrid of the old and new” and has been reconfigured so that there’s more surface area for the cast. Parts of that stage were made by Gallagher Staging and Manufacturing in California while other parts are stored in a giant warehouse on Southern Avenue in Mesa.
The stage was new enough that in 2019, it was set up and given a trial run before landscaping was completed “so that we could make sure we had the right locations” for massive concrete footings that had to be poured,” West explained.
The steel foundations are bolted to those footings, the biggest of which have specially developed trays for dirt and grass that are put in them when the stage is dismantle, hiding most of the concrete.
As for the content of the presentation itself, West said “90% of it is drawn from the King James Version of the Bible.”
“With any production,” he added, “you have to take some liberties because you have to make things transition (on stage), but we’ve tried very diligently to make this so that it is it has appeal to a wide Christian audience.”
And that goes right to the purpose of why organizers go through all this work, said Prince, explaining, “Our purpose is to bring others closer to the Savior. We want others to get to know Him, to feel His love and to feel more hope and peace.”