It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year.
Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
But the Pelkys want their display to shines for more than just a cash prize and a funny light bulb trophy.
“It’s a birthday card to Jesus. It’s his birthday and that’s the reason why we do it,” Shelley Pelky said. “We do it for our military. We do it for those fighting cancer who won and lost and for everybody. We just do it for everybody.”
The Pelky’s appearance on the show has been in the works for more than two years after the show’s producers found the Pelkys’ display online.
For three days in December 2021, a team of producers and camera operators shot at their home at 1335 N. Papillon Circle in Mesa.
Some of that included the couple’s “little love stories” about some of the pieces they gathered over the years, including a set of eight reindeer that came from Sunshine Acres Children’s Home.
“I remember those reindeer hanging in Superstition Springs mall when I was 14 years old,” Shelley said.
Other pieces of the couple’s collection come from all over the world – like a 12-foot deer, a snowman, an octopus, a 12-foot tree, a desert scene that includes a camel with lights, a kangaroo from her cousin in Australia, a “Frozen” winter wonderland with Elsa and Olaf and two items Shelley acquired by chance back east.
Six years ago, on a flight to Maryland to visit her cousin just diagnosed with ALS, Shelley had met a couple and after some conversation offered to help check on their aging grandfather, who lived near her cousin.
Three months later, the grandfather passed away and the couple asked Shelley to help go through some of his stuff.
Among the belongings, Shelley found a two-and-half-foot Santa and Nativity scene, both hand-painted, that she now has on full display for the world to see.
“It means so much to me because I met these people that are now friends of mine, and they gave me such a beautiful manger scene that I can now display,” Shelley said. “And it will be all over the world for the rest of their lives knowing that it was filmed.”
The trove of Christmas decorations all gets stored nine months out of the year in a 10’x10’ shed that a large Nativity scene sits on.
The entire collection takes the Pelkys approximately two-and-a-half months of daily work to set up.
The collection has changed over the years, depending on how long pieces last in the harsh desert sun.
“Well, it just depends on how long in our Arizona sun they last in the shed,” Shelley said.
The couple met in March 1998, married in October of that year and started their lights tradition that December.
But it was Christmas 2017 when they realized just how special their collection means to those who visit it.
In November 2017, Michael had a bone marrow transplant due to a low white cell count and his weakened immune system at the time. So, the sociable couple couldn’t have guests over their house.
Despite the social distancing, the couple became curious about who came to visit their display and started to “spy” on their visitors, and that’s when it hit them.
The look on people’s faces when they visit the display told the whole story: even if for a moment, they forget about all their worries of bills, health and family.
“They can enjoy and remember just happiness for a moment,” Shelley said. “They’re not thinking about anything except for that moment, and that literally changed us.”
The Pelkys also have an assortment of pink items, including an angel, gazelle and pig, in honor of those who fought cancer.
The cancer warriors in their family include Shelley’s dad, who survived several bouts with various cancers; Michael’s sister, who survived breast cancer; Michael’s mom, who lost her battle with cancer; and Shelley’s cousin, who died of ALS.
“We have that for all of those that know that we support them as well,” Shelley said. “So it’s really involved into if you know us, if you’ve talked to us, you can pretty much figure out what we stand for.”
Five years later, the Pelkys have their health and their display is ready for the world to see.
This season, the show returns to take viewers to the most elaborate holiday displays across the country as they once again see four families face off in each one-hour episode to compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
This year’s series includes the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak.
Despite the massive light display that impressed Oosterhouse, Shelley said watching the show in the past scares her today because of the impressive displays from other families.
“The Great Christmas Light Fight scares the tar out of me because I watched the show,” Shelley said. “And these people are, oh my gosh, it’s amazing these homes that they decorate.”
That said, Shelley estimates the couple has spent approximately $50,000 over their entire marriage on the collection, which has more than 150,000 lights. Fortunately, Michael has some handyman skills that keeps them from having to replace a lot of the items.
For many years, the only Grinch that spoiled the fun arrived in the form of the electric bill which cost a record $775 one year.
The couple spent three years switching from incandescent to LEDs light, and for the last decade has gotten their electric bill down to just over $200.
Fortunately, that sticker shock only starts after they put their display up in September and ends when they take it out down the second weekend January.
Even after the publicity from local TV stations, the Pelkys said they’ve started to see an increase in the number of visitors.
Now, Shelley can only imagine if they win and how much attention that could grow a 200-person crowd into a line of cars around the block and down the street.
The Pratt Family from Scottsdale won this season’s premiere on Nov. 28, but no matter what happens when the Pelkys debut, Shelley said they just want people to enjoy their display and appreciate the love from the community.
“I hope that people will find out how much we love our community,” Shelley said. “Because we just want people to be blessed by seeing our lights.”