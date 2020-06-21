The Gilbert Sun News submitted questionnaires to the 2020 Primary Election candidates for Town Council and mayor. For space reasons, the answers are being presented to readers over the next several weeks, but the questionnaires in full are at gilbertsunnews.com. Questionnaire answers were edited for length but the candidates’ entire response to each question is at our website. Candidates who do not appear did not return the questionnaire.
SCOTT ANDERSON
Age: 66
Years in Gilbert: 32
Occupation: Vice Mayor
Education: B.S. Brigham Young University, M.P.A. University of Colorado
Immediate family: E.J., 5 children
Community/Civic involvement: 25 years working for the Town of Gilbert as planning director and director of Riparian Institute, 3.5 years Town Council.
1.What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
I have a deep understanding of Gilbert’s policies and procedures having served on staff, and written some of the plans that have implemented town policy. I have participated on executive teams and formulated budgets in the Town during 25 years as a staff member.
2.Name your top three priorities:
The first is a strong economy, which will be measured by job numbers, tourism, types and numbers of new businesses.
Second, a prosperous community where we foster a strong sense of place through safe neighborhoods, great open spaces and community involvement. Last, an exceptional built environment that will provide the infrastructure to support a strong economy and prosperous community.
LAURIN HENDRIX
Age: 61
Years in Gilbert: 32
Occupation: Self-employed, manager
Education: BS, University of California
Immediate family: Wife, 8 children, 2 grandchildren
Community/civic involvement: Arizona House of Representatives, Maricopa College Board of Trustees, Various Boards and Committees.
1.What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
Fiscal experience and lengthy residence in Gilbert. A council member’s biggest responsibility is to participate in the creation and approval of the town’s billion-dollar budget. I have participated in the creation of several multi-billion-dollar budgets while serving in the State Legislature, and as president and trustee on the Maricopa County Community College Board of Trustees.
2.Name your top three priorities:
1)Maintain a fiscally responsible town budget that meets the needs of the taxpayers.
2)Maintain a family-friendly environment with safe homes, schools, streets and parks, where Gilbert residents can feel confident in public safety.
3)Maintain and support a business-friendly environment that will continue to attract high paying jobs.
TYLER HUDGINS
Age: 29
Years in Gilbert: 29
Occupation: Small-business owner
Education: 2 years college
Immediate family: wife.
Community/civic involvement: Small-business Owner, chairman of the Gilbert Redevelopment Commission for downtown Gilbert, General Plan Advisory Group member for the 2020 General Plan update.
1.What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
I have been very actively engaged in the Town for the last 12 years. I have been running my small business located in downtown Gilbert for seven years and will bring that valuable business perspective to our Town Council. I have served as chairman of the Gilbert Redevelopment Commission for downtown Gilbert and helped approve the new Redevelopment Plan.
2.Name your top three priorities:
My top three priorities are creating jobs in Gilbert through economic development, being proactive as Gilbert heads closer to buildout, and keeping Gilbert the best place to raise a family.
BUS OBAYOMI
Age: 33
Years in Gilbert: 6 years
Occupation: Digital Consultant/ founder and president of New Zeal Int. Consulting
Education: Masters of Business Administration (MBA) – 2020, Southern New Hampshire University; Masters of Art in International Affairs – 2011, City University of New York, New York, NY; Bachelors of Art in Political Science – 2009, The State University of New York at Albany, Albany, NY.
Immediate family: wife, daughter (2 years old)
Community/civic involvement: Gilbert Leadership Board, Community Board for Youth and Education, New Zeal Intl. (Founder), Bethel Chandler Church.
1.What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
I provide training in project management and technology. I also help job seekers to navigate the job market and develop the necessary skills for the force. My expertise has been diverse – from government, to finance and to technology. I have been involved in a community board as an advocate for youth and education. As a servant-leader, my goal is to work with everyone to solve problems.
2.Name your top three priorities:
1)Fiscal responsibility: I will work to make sure we lower taxes for our residents.
2)Support for public and charter schools. As a councilman, I will make it a priority that Gilbert public schools continue to be the best in Arizona.
3)Supporting and equipping our police force. We want to make sure that policing in Gilbert serves all our residents.
BILL SPENCE
Age: 52
Years in Gilbert: 11
Occupation: Retired military/consultant
Education: Nuclear engineering
Immediate family: Son, daughter
Community/civic involvement: Parent Teacher Organization, homeowners association, numerous veterans events and initiatives
What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
I have a decades-long record of superior leadership and an extensive engineering background. I served as a senior manager for maintenance organizations comprised of thousands of military and civilian personnel. Developed and supervised the processes to identify, fund, schedule, implement and certify over $1 billion of maintenance and modernization that includes water distribution, smart controls systems, and quality control.
2.Name your top three priorities:
1)Revitalize and recover Gilbert’s economy with emphasis on small business and jobs.
2)Implement a comprehensive infrastructure and road improvement plan that ensures that we get the best product at the best price to meet our future needs.
3)Work closely with Economic Development and Zoning to ensure smart and controlled growth such that our “small-town” feel is never lost.
KATHY TILQUE
Age: 60
Years in Gilbert: 16
Occupation: President/CEO Gilbert Chamber of Commerce (until June 30, then retired)
Education: Central Texas College (Business Management), US Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management (IOM accreditation), American Chambers of Commerce Executives Certified Chamber Executive (CCE accreditation).
Immediate family: Husband, 2 sons, 1 daughter, 2 daughters-in-law, 4 grandchildren.
Community/civic involvement:
Gilbert Sister Cities (founding member and past Board member), Positive Paths (founding member, past chair and board member), Water Tower Park Redevelopment Committee (founding member and leader), Dignity Health Community Board (member – 10 years)
Gilbert General Plan Steering Committee (member, past three General Plans), Town of Gilbert Stakeholder (member – Land Development Code, Building Codes, Budget, System Development Fees, Design Guidelines, Bonds, Taxes), HD South Steering Committee, ACCE, US Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Chamber Executives Association, Wester Association of Chamber Executives.
1.What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
I have served and been recognized on local, regional, and national boards/commissions as a thought-leader, business advocate, and implementer. I have served on dozens of Gilbert stakeholder groups determining standards, zoning, general plans, bonds, regulations, budgets, and tax policies. I bring institutional knowledge, the ability to identify unintended consequences, and a steady, reasoned opinion on strategic investments for the future.
2.Name your top three priorities:
Financial stability, well-considered use of tax dollars, and pro-business environment. I will champion “City of The Future” efforts, make decisions ensuring our community is financially stable and vibrant at build out/beyond through data-driven decisions, not falling into the trap like other cities having to rebuild themselves after dramatic economic catastrophes and after taking their eye off the ball.