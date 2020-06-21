The Gilbert Sun News sent questionnaires to all candidates for mayor in Gilbert’s Aug. 4 primary election. While we are presenting the mayoral candidates’ answers in two installments in print for reasons of space, the full questionnaire is on gilbertsunnews.com. Candidates who do not appear here did not respond.
MATT NIELSEN
Age: 40
Years in Gilbert: 6
Occupation: Executive VP
Education: BA Communications (California State University) MS Negotiation & Dispute Resolution (Creighton University School of Law)
Immediate family: Married with four children
Community/civic involvement: Founder, Board chair at Educational Freedom Institute (nonprofit organization); former Cubmaster and Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America; several teaching, administrative and leadership positions within my faith community.
1.Compare/contrast your leadership style with outgoing Mayor Jenn Daniels.
In contrast to Mayor Daniels, I tend to rely much more on hard data to make significant decisions, certainly, for instance, relative to taxes and proposals for the addition of new lines of service. I’ve been disappointed to witness how often important decisions are made with insufficient research and data. Like Mayor Daniels, I will absolutely continue to be very supportive of Gilbert’s first responders.
2.Small businesses in town will continue to suffer from the COVID-19 economic fallout for the foreseeable future, what else can the town do to help them?
While the economy, per se, isn’t within the purview of government, the Town of Gilbert can remove barriers to economic growth for small business owners. Eliminating unnecessary red tape, lowering taxes, and becoming more efficient in operations can all help reuce the burdens of businesses in our town.
3.Name your top three priorities:
1)My first priority is to keep intact all of the great things that we love about our town. The sense of community and the family-friendly feel are extremely important.
2)I will focus my efforts on seeing to it that the town government fulfills its role without outgrowing it. This requires fiscal responsibility’
3)Lastly, I will work with town staff to right-size government to reflect the actual needs of our town.
BRIGETTE PETERSON
Age: 55
Years in Gilbert: 25
Occupation: N/A
Education: High school graduate
Immediate family: Husband, 1 daughter
Community/civic involvement: 5+ years Gilbert Council member, 1 year as vice mayor; 14+ years Gilbert Planning Commissioner including three years as chair/vice chair; Gilbert Leadership Class 8 alumna’ seven years Gilbert Leadership Board member, including one year as chair and now subcommittee volunteer. As a Gilbert Council member, served on Valley Metro/RPTA Board, several regional committees/boards and many local boards.
1.Compare/contrast your leadership style with outgoing Mayor Jenn Daniels.
Mayor Daniels and I are community minded and love to talk about all things Gilbert. We both value input from stakeholders and with my 14 years of experience on Planning Commission and 5+ year on Town Council I developed relationships to best understand who to bring to the table for those discussions. I intend to serve as a full-time Mayor!
2. Small businesses in town will continue to suffer from the COVID-19 economic fallout for the foreseeable future, what else can the town do to help them?
I would like to see the town use the Cares Act funds to develop business grants for the small business owners. I would recommend the Economic Development department create a program on social media to assist small businesses such as a virtual ribbon cuttings, spotlights on re-openings or special events for those businesses.
3.Name your top three priorities:
2020 has seen many changes in our town, state and country. My top priority will be working with local business leaders to ensure our economic recovery and stability. Continue the work being done on transportation, moving people and products is a high priority. Continue to work toward Gilbert being a diverse and inclusive community where everyone feels welcome.
LYNNE KING SMITH
Age: 56
Years in Gilbert: 20
Occupation: Business owner
Education: B.S. Business, with an e-business certification; MBA coursework
Immediate family: Husband, three daughters.
Community/civic involvement: Town of Gilbert Art, Culture & Tourism Board (2014 - 2016); Town of Gilbert Mayor’s Advisory Council (2016 - Present); League of Historic American Theatres (2014 - 2019); Vistage CEO Board (2014 - Present); International Association of Venue Managers Executive Committee, Board of Directors (2017-present); International Ticketing Association, Board of Directors 2018-present; Chair Elect, 2020.
1.Compare/contrast your leadership style with outgoing Mayor Jenn Daniels.
My experience as a visionary business leader is based on managing people, process, and planning. I bring a fresh perspective to government and will focus on transparency, straight talk and clear communication at every level. Like Mayor Daniels, I love people and will always listen to all sides of the issues in our community.
2.Small businesses in town will continue to suffer from the COVID-19 economic fallout for the foreseeable future, what else can the town do to help them?
My vast business experience provides me with the context to understand what businesses are going through. The first thing I would do as Mayor is establish a small business assistance center to help local businesses with everything from understanding how to get SBA assistance, to working with local banks for help securing loans, to establishing guidance for safely reopening businesses.
3.Name your top three priorities:
As Mayor, I will focus on business growth and recovery, public safety and creating a Gilbert for all. I’ll make sure Gilbert is a place where companies of all sizes find opportunity for growth. I’m committed to ensuring Gilbert is a community where all residents feel safe, and where every resident and business feels they are part of this community.