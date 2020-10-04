When it comes to taxes, voter-approved school initiatives and wearing masks, the two mayoral candidates for Gilbert are polar opposites.
Unite for Education hosted a virtual forum last Thursday between Brigette Peterson and Matt Nielsen. Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The two candidates in the nonpartisan race fielded 13 questions about affordable housing, diversity, investment priorities for Gilbert and other issues during the hour-long event.
Peterson has served the town for close to two decades, most recently as a councilwoman for the past five years until she resigned in March to compete in the mayor’s race. Her campaign focuses on her as having the experience and connections to hit the ground running.
Nielsen has spent the past 20 years in the private sector and currently is executive vice president of a company that provides support services for charter schools and he is a founder and chairman of an educational nonprofit.
He’s a newcomer to politics but doesn’t see that as a disadvantage. He said the mayor’s job is to lead and he has the proven leadership skills.
One of two education-based questions asked how the two voted in Gilbert Public Schools’ and Higley Unified School District’s bond and override elections in 2019.
Nielsen said he didn’t vote to vote in favor of the measures because the administrative costs of school districts, both locally and across the country, have outpaced student growth from 1992 to 2018, the latest available data.
It means as student population increases one would expect more teachers to be hired to teach or that money would be added to teacher pay, Nielsen said.
Instead, he added, districts are funneling funds into administrative, non-teaching salaries.
“I will vote against bonds and overrides until I see more responsibility in the use of current funds,” he said.
Peterson said she supported the elections of all three school districts that serve Gilbert – GPS, Higley and Chandler Unified School District.
She noted bonds and overrides were “the format the Legislature set up for them to bring in more money to the district.”
“I’m proud to support our district schools by supporting their requests,” Peterson said.
The two also were asked if they felt Gilbert’s property and sales taxes were too high and if so, how would they reduce them without affecting town services.
Peterson pointed out Gilbert doesn’t have a primary property tax, just a secondary one that pays off voter-approved bonds.
She said Gilbert’s sales tax rate is on par with other municipalities and it comprises a bulk of the general fund revenues that funds town services.
A cut in sales tax would mean a cut in services, Peterson said.
Nielsen, however, disagreed.
He said this year’s budget adopted in June included 82 new positions, two of which are a wellness coordinator and a volunteer coordinator.
Both jobs have a base salary of $100,000, which grows to $130,000 when benefits are added, according to Nielsen.
He questioned the spending especially during a pandemic.
“Yes, we can cut taxes and be much smarter how we use taxpayers’ money,” he said.
The candidates also showed their differences when it comes to wearing masks in public.
“I don’t,” Nielsen said. “I chose not to except in certain circumstances.”
Those circumstances included if a business he patrons asks that he wears one, he said.
“I don’t feel it’s within the purview of government to ask us to wear masks,” he said, adding he doesn’t wear a mask when he goes outside or when he walks to his car.
Peterson said a Maricopa County mask mandate was in effect and required at all businesses.
“I wear a mask everywhere I go,” she said. “I don’t wear one when I walk to my car but when I get to a building, I put it on.”
She added when she goes to someone’s home, she asks the homeowner first about face covering before entering.
Both did not offer specific action for addressing affordable housing in town for those earning below the median income but acknowledged it is a problem.
Nielsen said most of the newer apartments in town are renting from $1,600 to $1,800 a month for a two-bedroom, which is out of reach for some who may want to live in Gilbert.
He said the town needs to find ways so that Gilbert’s “quality of life is accessible to as many people as possible.”
Peterson said she served on Maricopa Association of Governments’ Human Services Technical Committee, where affordable housing was an issue she has discussed.
Peterson said she was open to suggestions to address that issue and would work with nonprofits and MAG on it.
The candidates also were asked about what they felt was the most important infrastructure investment for the town in the next five years and what investments in the town’s Capital Improvement Plan they would not support.
Peterson said her top priority would be to build safe lane crossings on all major roads in Gilbert. She referenced the death of a 15-year-old girl on a bicycle who was killed last year by a car as she crossed Greenfield Road at a trail crossing.
Another public infrastructure priority for Peterson is the construction of a bridge connecting Ocotillo Road over the regional park that she said would provide residents on the east and west portions of the roadway better access to emergency services.
The Ocotillo bridge, however, has been pitched as a project that would increase visitors to the 273-acre park, promote community connectivity and serve as a landmark.
The bridge was one of the items proposed for funding in a $465 million bond the town postponed going to the voters with until next year.
Peterson said she would delay addressing train noise in the CIP.
Trains blaring their horns at railroad crossings in town have been an ongoing concern for several years so much so that the CIP included plans for improvements at eight of the 17 public and private crossings in order to secure quiet-zones designations.
Nielsen said his priority in the CIP was the improvement and maintenance of basic infrastructure such as roads and water and wastewater treatment facilities.
He added he would prioritize spending on “infrastructure have-to” over the “nice to have” projects.
Peterson and Nielsen also discussed how they would foster race/diversity relations in town. The issue has come to a head not only in the country but in Gilbert, where weekly protests between pro-police and Black Lives Matter supporters have been taking place at Gilbert and Warner roads.
Peterson said she has been working behind the scene with the Council to bring back a community Relations board, which staff is currently working on.
Peterson said former Mayor Jenn Daniels’ Listening Session events in June to solicit public feedback on race and policing in Gilbert resulted in some good ideas and she didn’t want them being lost with Daniels’ resignation in August.
The town in the early 2000s created a Human Relations Commission to address a white supremacist gang in Gilbert but later dissolved it.
Peterson said she envisioned every group in town, including schools, being represented on the proposed board.
“I want to embrace everybody,” she said, adding the town for the first time last year began lighting its iconic water town in colors of the rainbow in celebration of Pride Month.
Nielsen said addressing diversity in town is also a priority for him and he has formed a community relations advisory committee to address this specific issue.
He added he wanted Gilbert to be a welcoming place not just to visit but where people can be full members of the community regardless of their preferences or what they look like.
When asked to name something that is not already in place that they would do as mayor to improve the town for its residents and businesses,
Peterson said she had a couple of programs in mind.
She would form a community forum to bring people back together again and create an incubator program to support the growth of stem-type businesses in town.
Nielsen said he would institute a community relations committee for the town, working with faith leaders and nonprofits with the goal of improving the lives of those in Gilbert. And, he would do a better job with the town’s communication with its residents, which he said is not currently happening.
The two also were quizzed how they would spend a typical week as the town’s mayor.
Peterson said every week is different when serving in the role but she would meet with staff each day at Town Hall, respond to constituents, prep for meetings and see to the eight liaison positions the mayor serves in.
She also would communicate more information to council members, because she felt she didn’t get that when she was on Council.
She added she was vice mayor to two mayors and stepped in for them when they were not available.
Nielsen responded getting the job done was not a problem for him and that he would prioritize building relationships with the community and with council members.
The two candidates earlier in the week participated in a face-to-face debate for a homeowners group that included a question what they would do to protect police, property and residents during the social unrest or would they “order a stand-down to appease the rioters.”
Both emphatically said they would never order the police to stand down.
“I as a Gilbert resident, as a husband and a father expect to be protected,” Nielsen said. “If anything, we need to make sure we are even more prepared now, just looking around the country at the situations across the country.”
He said he would make sure the police have all the resources it needs and that included training, manpower and equipment.
“I’m here to support and protect our public safety,” Peterson said. “I fought hard for them to get the public training facility that my opponent voted against.”
Peterson was referring to the $65.35 million bond voters approved in 2018. Nielsen countered he voted against the bond because the project was at “triple” the cost of other similar facilities.
A follow-up question asked if they would support private citizens backing up police with help that includes protecting private property, video-taping violent individuals for future arrests, locating and photographing license plates of rioters and recruiting medical personnel to treat police or private citizens.
Peterson said all the law enforcement agencies work well together and that there was no doubt in her mind that they would be the first to step up if help was needed.
“But then if our citizens had to get involved, I have no doubt in my mind our citizens would come in strong to help us,” she said.
Nielsen said he would be comfortable with residents helping police with a few provisions.
“As far as others joining in and helping, I wouldn’t necessarily be against that at all,” he said.
He said he would want assurances from Police Chief Mike Soelberg that the private helpers would have the training, expertise, knowledge and judgment.
The two also would have voted differently on the town’s new ambulance service, which is forming.
Nielsen said he would have rejected the town going into the ambulance business because the private provider AMR hasn’t breached its contact. According to town staff, AMR wasn’t providing equal service throughout the town with two areas seeing higher response times.
Peterson said public safety staff made the case for why the town needed to do this and she supported it because she needed to make sure her loved ones are taken care of.
At the conclusion of that forum, the candidates took the opportunity to take jabs at each other.
“All of the things that qualify me to run for mayor of the Town of Gilbert are the things my opponent lacks,” Nielsen said.
He pointed to another forum where Peterson was asked to identify an initiative she came up with while on Council and could not name any and said yet she wants the leadership role.
Nielsen said in his conversations with people during his campaign he heard they want someone who is strong on the issues and “can say no when the answer is no” but not in the way as an obstructionist.
He said he pored over the Council minutes from the first three years of Peterson’s time in office and not one time did he find she voted no on any proposal by staff.
He said his private sector experience and his formal education prepares him for mayor.
Peterson said one project she voted against was one where Nielsen worked for a charter school.
“Many incidents I chose to work with staff and developers behind the scene and not come out on the dais and blast our team from the dais,” she said.
“I get my questions answered, I give my yeses and noes behind closed doors before we come out and then we discuss and we vote. There’s been plenty of other situations where I have voted no and voted against things,” she said.
She then pointed to Nielsen’s degrees in communications and negotiations and said as a mayoral candidate he couldn’t relay facts about the updated General Plan to people to make an informed vote, instead telling them to reject it like he did in the August Primary.
She said the town’s blueprint for growth had been worked on for two years with input from hundreds of residents and stakeholders and was voted on by the Council 7-0 to put on the ballot.