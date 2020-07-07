This is the third and final installment of our questionnaire for the Gilbert mayoral candidates. The entire questionnaire is at gilbertsunnews.com
MATT NIELSEN
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
My sense is that the relationship between Gilbert PD and the residents of our town is very good. I think Chief Soelberg has done a great job reaching out and making himself and his staff available to citizens. I am not aware of any issues with the department that would require significant changes.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive?
I would encourage a much more significant review of the implications of some of the proposed measures in the plan. I will guard against measures that would endanger the things we love about Gilbert. I’m confident that as we continue to come together as a community and cooperate on initiatives between private enterprise and town government, we’ll be able to thrive in the days ahead.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
1.We need data that is relevant to the issues at hand and we need it organized in a way that is accurate and useful.
2.During an unparalleled time of lockdowns, social distancing and layoffs, Town Council voted to increase the size of government. I will work to increase efficiencies and reduce waste.
3.We seem to be slowly losing sight of conservative values in our town government. As mayor, I will protect those important attributes. I will ask the tough questions. We don’t all have to agree once we’ve heard the facts, but we should all be able to agree on what the facts truly are.
Name three things the town does right.
1.Gilbert prioritizes safety. This means that our first responders should have the resources required to fulfill their duties.
2.We encourage revitalization. The Heritage District is fast becoming a destination. High-quality and attractive retail establishments will help increase the appeal of the area as well as buttress against decay.
3.With only a few notable exceptions, Gilbert’s parks and outdoor spaces are nearly universally liked and supported by residents.
BRIGETTE PETERSON
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
Without a doubt, we have one of the best police departments in the country and a great relationship with our residents due to community policing.
I have attended almost every community event held between GPD and residents and the interactions are amazing. Team Gilbert can always work to improve and should never rest on what we currently have in place.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive?
This initiative is a great launching pad and allows us to pivot as the climate in the Town changes. When looking at the future of Gilbert, not one specific thing will have the greatest impact.
The Town is continually evolving and we need to be ready to adjust, the most important thing we can do is prepare for the future.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
We’ve made great progress in transparency but we can always make improvements, for example how we explain planning and zoning matters.
Continue conservative financial planning for the future, we’ve done great but we can always do better.
Find ways to reduce processes within government, always look for ways to streamline everything we do.
Name three things the town does right.
Created a 30-year plan that details all town inventory, age, cost, when to plan for repair and replacement, it’s unlike anything any community has created.
Since 2012, the Town has paid off $67 million in voter-approved bonds early, saving taxpayers millions in interest.
Lowered the secondary property tax rate from $1.25 to $0.99.
LYNNE KING SMITH
What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
The question we need to be asking is how do people in our community feel about the Police Department. There are people in our community who feel their interactions with police will be different than mine. When elected Mayor, I want to build coalitions and have community-led conversations around police practices. Gilbert should be a community where everyone feels safe.
Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive?
The “City of the Future” initiative is one of many steps the Town can take to prepare for the future economic sustainability of our community. It is not a singular doctrine by which the Town will plan for the future, but rather a mission statement that sets the tone that the Town is looking ahead to the next 100 years.
Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
Gilbert is an incredible community we are fortunate to call home, but it is not without its faults.
1.The first area I would address is increasing communications from the Council to our residents.
2.Second, I would implement a business assistance center to help existing and new businesses.
3.Third, enhance our reputation as a community that is welcome to all.
Name three things the town does right.
1.First, the Town staff’s zero-based budgeting keeps expenditures low and maximizes taxpayer dollars, which is an example of why Gilbert is able to provide a high level of service to our residents.
2.Second, the efforts to promote Gilbert as a destination for existing and new businesses to grow.
3.Third, the digital outreach to residents is unmatched and a model nationwide.