A former councilwoman and a business development executive will duke it out in November to become Gilbert’s next mayor.
And both Matt Nielsen and Brigette Peterson say they’re ready to rumble.
Peterson, who resigned from Town Council to run, and Nielsen emerged from the Aug. 4 primary without a clear majority and in an almost dead heat, according to returns, although Nielsen took a slim lead as the remaining ballots were counted last week. Lynne King Smith trailed in third place.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday formally approved the results, but those in the town elections await review and certification by the Town Council, likely at a special meeting Tuesday.
Only about a third of Gilbert’s 161,242 registered voters – 57,634, or 36.3 percent – cast ballots in the mayoral and other council elections.
“There were not any surprises,” Peterson told GSN. “The turnout was how I thought it would be.”
Peterson said Gilbert is “still very conservative” and that helped Nielsen, but “I think voters see I am the proven choice to represent Gilbert as their mayor.”
Nielsen ran on a conservative slate alongside Council candidates Tyler Hudgins and Laurin Hendrix. Hendrix won the race over incumbent Bill Spence for a two-year seat while Kathy Tilque and incumbent Scott Anderson appear victors in the race for two four-year terms.
With 14 years serving on the Town’s Planning Commission, which oversees land use, and five years on Council, Peterson said she has history in Gilbert government.
“I’m the person who can answer questions,” she said. “I know how things were done and who done it. It spoke volumes against the two unknown candidates.”
Peterson said she has the institutional knowledge, has built relationships and can hit the ground running, which she called especially important in the pandemic and its economic impact on the town.
Although money is important in a campaign, it didn’t appear to be a deciding factor in Peterson’s case.
Peterson had a far smaller campaign war chest than both Nielsen and King Smith – both of whom spent far more on their campaigns, according to the latest pre-primary campaign finance reports.
“I always try to run a very conservative campaign,” Peterson said. “And during this time with the pandemic and money tight with folks I just wanted to run a conservative campaign.”
Peterson noted her endorsements helped – she received backing from Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, The West & Southeast Realtors of the Valley, Gilbert police and fire unions and a number of former council members, mayors and business owners.
She said she hasn’t sought King Smith’s endorsement at this point.
Despite social distancing and crowd restrictions, Peterson said her campaign was not adversely hampered in its outreach to voters as she’s run her previous campaigns via social media.
“The greatest thing I missed was being able to attend events but in reality, in July most of Gilbert is on vacation in California,” she said. “I’m a very social media-driven candidate and will continue to do that – to discuss issues with voters via email, direct message and phone calls and it’s been working.”
Campaigning for the November election, she said “with COVID I’m not sure what the environment will look like, if we are able to do meet-and-greets and social events.”
Political newcomer Nielsen, who led Peterson by 166 votes, was hopeful heading into the run-off.
“The good news is because of my success in the primary voting results I have had lots of people reach out to me and asking how they can help my campaign, which has been very encouraging,” Nielsen said. “People with particular expertise in certain areas and connections with individuals who are influential in the community have been reaching out on a daily basis.”
Nielsen said he’s also spoken with King Smith but she did not say if she would make an endorsement or not. Some of Nielsen’s endorsements came from Council members Aimee Yentes and Jared Taylor and state Reps. Travis Grantham and Warren Petersen.
“We had a great conversation,” Nielsen said. “We chatted a while what our shared priorities are. I sincerely hope we can work together for the benefit of the town.”
Nielsen also is confident that he can win over some of King Smith’s voters.
“I think the voters that came out in support of her in the primary that value leadership and proven leadership in the private sector with a track record of success, I think that a portion of her voters are likely to come out in favor of me,” he said.
“Obviously there will be a split in her voters – some will go one way and some another,” he added. “But those who favor a pro-business and pro-economy approach will come my way.”
Despite not holding political office before, Nielsen says that’s not a detriment as he’s held a number of executive positions in the private sector, including start-ups and nonprofits.
“A long tenure in government is not a good selling point, it’s a liability in today’s age,” he said. “So, to be able to hit the ground running doesn’t require a lot of time in government.
“What it does require is the ability to problem-solve and to think critically and work with community leaders and residents to make sure people are getting what they expect and what they are entitled to out of government (through their) paying taxes and the virtue of being citizens.”
He said his 20 years experience in the private sector is “much more impactful and meaningful when it comes to leadership in any area and that applies in government.”
“I don’t see any of those things, which are assets, that Brigette has,” he said. “Those are the difference between her and I.”
Nielsen said the pandemic has limited his ability to campaign for office – holding events and knocking on doors.
“We had to make adjustments to our plans,” he said, adding he’s held a few meet-and-greet events but with a limited number of people attending. “Absolutely there were some challenges presented by the coronavirus.”
Nielsen said he gives credit to Peterson’s skills in using social media but his campaign was getting creative in that it is using video and video conferences for outreach alongside digital ads and print mailers.
“We will continue to do those kinds of things,” he said. “We’ve also done some small number of in-person events and were very successful.”
He added that a couple of people who have reached out to his campaign own successful digital media organizations and have offered to help him in this area.
“I think my priority, my focus is going into the General Election by just concentrating on individual voters, whether it’s in their homes, on doorsteps or knocking on doors.”
How they voted
Here are the final results of the Aug. 4 Primary for Gilbert Town Council race from the county Elections Department. Results still await certification by Town Council.
Mayoral candidates:
Matt Nielsen – 18,757, 35 percent
Brigette Peterson – 18,591, 34 percent
Lynne King Smith – 16,579, 31 percent
Two four-year Council seats:
Incumbent Scott Anderson – 25,934, 29 percent
Kathy Tilque – 25,875, 29 percent
Tyler Hudgins – 20,289, 22 percent
Bus Obayomi – 17,968, 20 percent
Two-year Council seat:
Incumbent Bill Spence – 24,634, 48 percent
Laurin Hendrix – 26.027, 51 percent