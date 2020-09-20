The two candidates for Gilbert mayor tried to make the case why they are the best person to lead the town during a live online forum last week.
Matt Nielsen and Brigette Peterson participated in a virtual debate that queried them on a range of questions, including apartment building in town, homelessness, workforce development and education. The event was hosted by Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and Gilbert Sun News and can be viewed at facebook.com/GilbertChamber.
Promising to keep an open mind on issues, Nielsen said he also would be a mayor who is accessible and responsive to the public.
“What you will get out of me as your mayor here in Gilbert is forthrightness,” Nielsen said. “I’m not going to tell you something to your face and then do something different behind your back or in a Town Council meeting… What I will do is I will let you know what my position is.”
Peterson touted her town government experience, having served more than 14 years on the Planning Commission and over five years on Town Council until she resigned in late March to run for mayor.
“We need a mayor who can hit the ground running on Day 1,” she said. “I’m the only candidate running that has served the citizens of Gilbert. Gilbert is a leader in safety, affordability and job growth and my experience and history being part of that is unmatched.”
The candidates clashed somewhat on the issue of leadership and experience.
Peterson noted that she has the voting record and experience in government that her opponent does not have and Nielsen touted his leadership experience in business while indirectly noting his opponent has none.
On a number of the questions, some from residents, the two candidates were similar in their responses.
On the issue of whether too many apartment complexes are being built in Gilbert, both candidates said land use is guided by the town’s General Plan, a blueprint for development that is updated every decade and approved by voters.
Nielsen noted the only time Council can weigh in on the issue is if a land owner comes to town for approval of a rezoning, adding he is a strong proponent of property rights.
Peterson said while the General Plan sets aside 13.8 percent of the land for multi-family housing and 86.2 percent for single-family homes, it’s much less than neighboring Chandler.
That city, which is similar in land mass and population to Gilbert, has over 19 percent of its land reserved for multi-family housing, she added.
The candidates were asked if the town was doing enough to address homelessness, especially as evictions and foreclosures become a possibility from residents who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and eviction bans lapse.
The question also noted that Mesa officials have said several times in recent months that Gilbert dumps its homeless population in their city.
Peterson said Council is strict fiscally and as a result the town doesn’t have services such as a homeless shelter, which may be why Mesa feels like homeless people are sent there. She also said she would be willing to discuss whether Gilbert needs to consider a shelter.
But she also noted that the annual national homeless count this year found only nine homeless individuals in Gilbert.
She also pointed to the Heritage Resource Center that provides access to medical, dental, counseling and social services, most free to families in need.
Nielsen said he has had recent conversations with people in town, including local church leaders, on how to help people who need it, especially those who need “a hand up.”
The two also were asked how they would support workforce development to help fill the jobs of major employers in town, such as Northrop Grumman and Deloitte.
Peterson pointed to programs such as the Chamber’s Tours for Teachers, which includes bringing educators to local businesses in Gilbert so they can gain an understanding of how to help students prepare to enter the workforce.
Nielsen said the key in developing a quality workforce is education and expressed his gratitude that the town has top public, charter and private schools.
Nielsen, who works for a company that helps create charter schools and supports school choice, said he would work on growing educational options for children.
The two candidates also supported the town in building strong relationships with area schools and said the value of career and technical education cannot be underestimated.
A four-year degree is valuable but that doesn’t mean everything else isn’t valuable, Nielsen said.
Peterson said she doesn’t have a college degree but has life and job experiences and that people can be a success if they make the most of their opportunities.
The two candidates did not fully explain how they would ensure long-term sustainability for Gilbert as all municipalities go through a life cycle of growth and eventual decline.
Nielsen said the town can grow, modernize and take advantage of technology and still maintain its small-town feel.
Peterson said Gilbert is a data-driven municipality and that officials planned with an eye beyond the next decade. She said Gilbert can move forward in a fiscally responsible manner with development while maintaining the small-town feel.
The two also felt it was time to resurrect a group like the Human Relations Commission, which was formed to address diversity issues in Gilbert but was dissolved in 2017 because it lacked a clear focus.
The town has seen weekly protests by pro-police groups and Black Lives Matter supporters since the summer at the corner of Warner and Gilbert roads with a violent clash between the two in August.
Nielsen, citing his bachelor’s degree in communications and a masters in negotiation and dispute resolution, said the town needs a vehicle that would allow for meaningful exchanges between the groups to take place “so everyone feels valued” and there’s mutual respect.
He added that he has formed two advisory committees comprising a diverse group of people to figure out how to have effective communication in town.
Peterson noted that Council just two days earlier discussed forming a Community Relations Commission and that Council members and the police chief have been meeting with representatives of both groups. She said community conversations needed to take place now.
Peterson, who touts her leadership skills, was asked to name an initiative she originated while on Council and how that affected the community.
She said she couldn’t think of one readily but noted that she was part of several such as the most recent serving on the Subcommittee on Land Development Code when she was on Council. She and former Councilmen Eddie Cook and Jordan Ray were appointed to the group to update those codes, which make it easier to do business in Gilbert and for staff to use.
Nielsen was asked if his stance on no new taxes was practical, given the town’s pocketbook may be hit by the economic fallout of the coronarvirus and Gilbert that faces paying for infrastructure in a town that’s still growing.
Nielsen said infrastructure such as roads and water systems were second to public safety in terms of important services a local government provides and that he would work with staff to make adjustments to have an efficient and effective budget that would not need new taxes.
He said anyone coming to Council asking for a new tax would have to justify it and that he would not be the one to advocate for a levy although he would have an open mind when hearing someone else’s rationale for proposing one.
The two candidates also had a chance to ask each other a question.
Nielsen asked Peterson to name the positions she held in the private sector in the last 15 years that have prepared her for the leadership role of mayor.
Peterson responded she spent the past decade working for the town and the last private industry job she held was with Banner Health where she interacted with the CEO. She added she also worked for defense contractor Raytheon.
According to her Linkedin account, Peterson was a part-time administrative assistant for Banner Health from 2001-09 and a senior technical proposal typist from 1985-95.
“Sit back, listen and learn are the most important functions I can do as mayor,” she said.
Peterson initially said she had not prepared a question for Nielson but then said she heard he would discuss privatizing garbage pickup.
Nielsen replied that he had not suggested privatizing trash pickup but he knows two council members explored that possibility in 2012. He added he didn’t have a position on that until he learned more about it.
Both candidates also were asked if they had the time to become what amounts to a fulltime job as mayor.
Peterson also said she can be a full-time mayor, adding previous mayors like John Lewis and Jenn Daniels were not able to hold full-time jobs because of the office’s demands.
Nielson said his job affords him the time needed to serve the office.