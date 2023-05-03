Mayor’s State of Town address cites accomplishments

Mayor Brigette Peterson gave her 2023 State of the Town speech last week, recapping Gilbert’s accomplishments and giving a look ahead.
The event was sparsely attended with audience members that included town employees, community stakeholders and local leaders.
Among them were Mesa Mayor John Giles, Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers, county Assessor Eddie Cook, Chandler Councilman Matt Olando and three Queen Creek Town Council members. Also on hand were Gilbert Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque and council members Bobbi Buchli and Yung Koprowski.
Going off script, Peterson noted who on council was absent.
“There are four women and three men on the council and the four women are here this evening – women supporting women. Thank you, ladies.”
Noting that when she moved to the town in 1995, the population was 55,000, she called Gilbert’s current 280,000 population “mind boggling” but “ what is more notable is this community’s dedication to the preservation of connection and engagement, the roots of Gilbert’s small-town heart.”
She said, “The development concerns of 20 years ago remain the same today. We must balance our residents, community stakeholders and businesses large and small, while molding the Gilbert of the future.”
She praises the town’s amenities, which “attracted and continue to attract young families and our highly educated workforce with the highest median household income in Arizona and the seventh highest in the United States.”
“I am proud to serve the whole of Gilbert and I could go on and on about many of Gilbert’s development decisions from across the past 30 years and how they connect to the Gilbert of today and serve the Gilbert of tomorrow,” Peterson said.
Among the amenities she cited were the Heritage District and Park University Gilbert, “which now serves as home to Park University and the University of Arizona’s College of Nursing and its accelerated Nursing Programs.
“Park University currently provides liberal arts degrees to students here and abroad,” she said. “But did you know that in 2018, the Town of Gilbert partnered with Park University to offer a cohort program available to town employees wishing to expand their professional training?”
“The connection between professional growth, their education and promotions, has been astounding for Gilbert employees who have participated in the program.”
She also said Gilbert offered “access to quality healthcare choices that will be expanding very soon.”
Peterson also touched on infrastructure, stating “I believe one of the biggest obstacles facing Gilbert in the next 10 years is the building and maintenance of core Town infrastructure.
“With our rapid growth came huge amounts of infrastructure installed simultaneously and even with regular maintenance, their end of life will soon be reality.
“I know talking about water treatment plants and streets may not be exciting or glamorous for most, but infrastructure is imperative to maintaining our connection with current residents and businesses and to attracting quality businesses.”
She said Gilbert’s North Water Treatment Plant five-year, five-phase project is “a testament to this town’s dedication to the delivery and maintenance of quality and sustainable water to Gilbert residents.
“This project is currently the largest public capital improvement project in Arizona and more importantly, the phased approach ensured the plant remained online and serving residents during the expansion process.”
She also praised Dignity Health’s pavilion, which will include five floors occupied by Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
“The collaboration will result in Dignity Health’s existing Women’s and Infant’s Service Line moving from the main campus into the new building, which will more than double the dedicated obstetrics services space.
“Dignity Health will care for mothers during pregnancy and postpartum and healthy and well newborns 35 weeks and greater. Phoenix Children’s will operate a children’s hospital, including surgery, an emergency department, pediatrics, and NICU and care for babies born under 35 weeks old and/or those needing NICU services.
“This building ups the ante for the labor/delivery experience for new moms and babies.”
“I anticipate the next several years to include robust and passionate discussions about the future of Gilbert,” the mayor said.
“Even though the future can be hard to predict, focusing on the information at hand and making data driven decisions are imperative in the process and for our community.”