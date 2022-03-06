After sitting undeveloped for over a decade, a large chunk of land in Gilbert set aside for jobs may soon host light industrial uses.
IndiCap plans to seek a major General Plan amendment and rezone on 292 agricultural acres on Power Road between Elliot and Warner roads, adjacent to the eastern edge of the Morrison Ranch master-planned community.
The developer anticipates going before the Council for approval at the end of the year.
“It’s one of the last parcels in town identified for employment,” said attorney Adam Baugh, representing IndiCap at a neighborhood meeting March 1. “At the end of the day Gilbert long envisioned employment on the property. After 13 years, we are excited to finally bring this forward to the town.”
Baugh said the developer anticipates that if Council approves its plan, dirt will start being moved in spring 2023 and the buildings in the first phase would be finished within six months. The start of construction of Phase 2 will depend on market conditions.
For a long time, town officials have has eyed the site as an employment corridor, given its close proximity to Loop 202, US 60 and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport but nothing came to fruition until now, according to Baugh.
The land is currently zoned for light industrial, general commercial and business park uses.
Instead, IndiCap wants to use most of the site for light industrial. The commercial real estate developer is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Plans call for 17 buildings ranging from about 89,040 square feet to 581,280 square feet on the site, totaling roughly 4 million square feet.
Baugh said three buildings on Power and two on Elliott would likely house three to four tenants with showrooms in the front and storage in the back. Tenants could include granite or flooring businesses or tech users, he said.
The developer envisions the two larger buildings on 180th Street in Phase 2 for manufacturing, research and development, pharmaceutical and aerospace uses that can remain separate or combined for a larger user, he added.
“We are in the very, very early stages of the process,” Baugh said, adding the plan “can evolve over the next nine months as we go through the zoning process.”
Baugh said some of the buildings would be built on spec with the hope that the others would be user-driven.
He said a key consideration for the developer is how it is oriented to the buildings next to Morrison Ranch homes.
For instance, the Town requires a 75-foot set back from the property line for the buildings but IndiCap has increased that, in some cases by two to four times the minimal distance, Baugh said.
“We shifted the buildings farther from residences as much as possible,” he said, adding that more office and employee parking are placed near homes instead of loading docks. Also more landscaping than required is planned.
Two parcels totaling 21.2 acres would be set aside for retail at the corner of Warner and Power roads and at Elliot and Power roads. The parcels are located near arterial intersections.
“We are not retail developers but we hope to attract a retail developer to come and develop there,” Baugh said.
Access would be from Power Road and it’s unlikely drivers leaving the site would turn left into neighborhoods unless they lived there, he said.
Daniel Peyton, one of a handful of residents at the virtual meeting, asked a number of questions, including the height of the buildings, if chemicals would be manufactured and the types of tenants envisioned for the site.
Architect Braden Blake said the buildings would range from 30 feet up to 50 feet tall and he assured Peyton that there would be no electric substation serving the industrial campus.
Each building would be served individually with the utility underground, Blake said.
Steve Larsen, who oversees marketing and leasing for the project, addressed the potential users.
“We’ve been very thoughtful about the types of tenants for this project, gearing it toward more employment,” he said.
Although there could be tenants like the topical showroom guy, Larsen said he thinks most of the users would be more along the line of semi-conductor, electric vehicle, aerospace, medical devices and pharmaceutical.
“The buildings are designed to accommodate these uses,” Larsen noted.
He also said chemical manufacturing is not allowed on light-industrial zoned land and all outside storage would need to have a conditional-use permit.
He said the proposed project is a “very clean, high-end manufacturing park.”
Resident Brian Mosley said he was concerned with the proposal.
“It’s already a big change from what we were told – a business park integrated into the neighborhood,” Mosely said.
He said once the Town OKs the requested zoning, “it can become anything with huge buildings going up” next to neighborhoods.
Baugh said the plan is to submit the design review of the project concurrently with the zoning request and that the developer was willing to commit that what it presented to residents and what gets approved by Council would be the end product.
Any major changes after the approval would require the developer to go through the planning process again, he said.
And, he added, he expected residents would rather see larger landscapes in the new proposal than the back of a commercial retail center with dumpsters and loading zones under the old plan.
Baugh said IndiCap will not close on the land purchase until it has garnered Town approval for the project. The land is currently owned by Dale Morrison, according to the Town.
Baugh said the next steps include having a pre-application meeting with Town planners in March and two public hearings before the Planning Commission in later summer to fall and a Council hearing in December.