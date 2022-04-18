Valley developer Creation RE and its partner J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives want to build six industrial buildings totaling over 1.4 million square feet on 94 acres at the northeast corner of Lindsay and Germann roads – and neighbors claim that would clog the roadways with semitrucks.
In order to build Lindsay 202, Gilbert officials would need to approve a major General Plan amendment and a rezone application to convert the land to light industrial from business park.
“Our backyards look into the site,” said Tarah Gramza, a nurse who lives in the Copperleaf neighborhood across Germann Road from the project site.“There’re 350 homes located in Kensington Estates and Spectrum Estates is next to us, so 1,000 homes will be affected by this – not to mention homes on Lindsay Road to the south and homes north of the freeway as well.”
The proposal has Gramza so incensed that she’s spearheading a petition against the rezone that had been signed by over 1,000 people last week. A virtual neighborhood meeting was held April 7 by the developer.
If the rezone is allowed, “we will be inviting 150 semi-truck bays hidden behind big glass buildings,” the petition reads. “The glass buildings don’t change what it is, it’s an industrial complex, which is surrounded by thousands of homes and bumps up next to Campo Verde High School and Quartz Hill Elementary School and two blocks away is the busiest fire station in all of Gilbert.”
Senior Planner Keith Newman said the proposed project includes 1,732 parking spaces with five entrances off Germann and two off Lindsay.
Gramza said the main route out of the complex would move trucks on to east or west Germann or Lindsay Road toward the new Lindsay Road-Loop 202 interchange, causing traffic snarls for the high school and the fire station and excessive damage to roads. The interchange is still under construction.
She said Fire Station No. 8 on Germann is the town’s busiest due to a specially trained crew often called upon for their expertise. The large semi-trucks would have difficulty moving out of the way in case of an emergency and could delay response times, she said.
Also, the traffic around the high school and elementary school is already congested and adding in the trucks would increase danger to children walking to school, according to the petition.
Other issues with the proposal include excessive noise for residents whose homes backup to the site, a drop in home values and a difficulty for people to sell their houses so close to the light-industrial zoning.
Gramza said residents have been contacting council members and hope to drum up opposition from the neighborhoods north of the 202.
“This is the first project of industrial and certainly the largest one that is proposed near homes, schools and so close to a very busy firehouse,” she said. “We are very early in the process and I doubt for a minute we will stop them from their goals of doing what they want and not what is best for the community around the property.”
Newman said the Town had a pre-application meeting with the applicant and that no other official applications have been submitted yet.
“It is surprising to see a petition against this project when an application has not even been filed yet,” said attorney Adam Baugh, who represents Phoenix-based Creation RE.
He also said the 150 semi-truck bays cited in the petition was inaccurate but did not provide the proposed number. Gramza said she counted all the trailer spaces listed on the rendering provided to residents and came up with 149.
“The intent of the Lindsay 202 project is to develop a cutting-edge, visually stunning industrial business park with the ability to accommodate a variety of industrial and employment-related user,” Baugh told the Gilbert Sun News in an email. “Our goal is to attract corporate users in the high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceutical, aerospace/ defense, logistics, EV or electric vehicle (and) SemiCon industries.”
Baugh said corporate users want to be in the Southeast Valley due to the quality labor force.
The buildings would include varying depths able to accommodate multiple tenants –likely small- to medium-sized companies with ancillary offices, showroom-retail users or similar facilities, he said.
And considerable landscape buffers and setbacks are proposed along both Lindsay and Germann to create an attractive streetscape and an appropriate transition to adjacent land uses, according to Baugh.
Additionally, a retail lot with two commercial pads totaling 9,800 square feet are proposed in the northwest corner of the site – prominently located along Lindsay Road with convenient access to a new traffic signal and the Loop 202 freeway.
Baugh said Gilbert’s Economic Development Department has identified this type of building and users as strategic to its long-term employment goals, and it is an underserved segment of its employment base.
“The proposal is also consistent with the industrial park developments west of us along Germann Road,” Baugh said. “The property has been undeveloped agricultural land but always intended for this type of intensity. In fact, the current zoning allows buildings up to 90 feet tall by right.
“The future Loop 202 connection at Lindsay Road represents a paradigm shift with respect to appropriate and feasible land uses on the property.”
The convenient access to a major transportation corridor provides the opportunity for modern light-industrial development on the property that was not previously feasible or achievable, he said.
“Sitting at the intersection of two arterial roadways and a major freeway, the property is ideally suited for appropriately scaled, modern light-industrial uses with a convenient retail component easily accessible from the surrounding street and freeway network,” he said.
Last week the developer was refining the application for the new employment park with the intention of formally filing this month, according to Baugh.
“The Town will evaluate it this year before presenting it to the Town Council in December,” he said.
Creation has a diverse portfolio of projects ranging from industrial and logistics to multi-family, hospitality, retail, and mixed-use – including significant work in Gilbert such as the Heritage Park project, a commercial mixed-use project in the downtown.
Creation, real estate investment firm FCP and Crescent Communities are partners in that development, which includes a five-story office building, boutique hotel and apartments. Construction was anticipated to begin in the third quarter of this year with completion in 2024.
Creation and J.P. Morgan’s project in Gilbert is reportedly one of seven proposed industrial, warehouse and logistics developments in Arizona and three other states.
The two firms plan to pump $1 billion into developing 5 million square feet of new industrial space, according to Commercial Property Executive, a resource for the investment and development community.