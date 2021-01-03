As teachers inch toward the head of the line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it begs the question: can school districts mandate inoculations?
According to the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, yes.
“School districts may require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of on-site work, subject to exemptions required by state and/or federal law,” reads a legal memo prepared for the nonprofit Trust and cirulated to districts last month.
The Trust, which provides more than 250 school districts and community colleges with property and liability insurance, also advised districts to consult with their own attorneys on legal issues related to any vaccine mandate.
The first batches of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived to Arizona in mid-December for dosing to those 16 and older. Healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents are among the first to receive the vaccine, to be followed by teachers, law enforcement and other critical workers. Other groups of individuals are farther down the line.
Sheila Uggetti, who sits on the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board, said whether to make the vaccination mandatory for teachers has not been discussed at any level in the district and spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said GPS at this time has no plans to make it mandatory for staff. But Mesa Public Schools board member Marcie Hutchinson, a teacher for 26 years in MPS, said she thinks it’s a good idea to consider., saying, “I think I’d be strongly in favor of the innoculation of our employees just to keep our staff safe.”
GPS, the fifth largest school district in the state, is a member of the Trust and Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Betz serves on the Trust’s Board of Directors. MPS also is a member and has an assistant superintendent on the board.
“As with many issues going on right now, we are being asked to make decisions that I believe should be coming from the experts,” Uggetti said. “I am anxious to personally be able to get the vaccine.”
That said, Uggetti added, “I believe that we should follow whatever is required by the department of health.”
Any guidance from health officials, however, may be a long time coming.
A Maricopa County spokesman said the issue isn’t on the agenda any time soon for the Board of Supervisors to consider. School districts generally have been following state and county COVID-19 health guidelines.
“Local school boards generally have governing jurisdiction over their schools,” said Ron Coleman, adding the county was following guidelines set by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Spokeswoman Heidi Vega of the Arizona School Boards Association, agreed it is up to individual districts to decide.
“We believe currently it is a local district decision whether to require teachers and or staff be vaccinated as a condition of working, so long as exceptions are made for medical reasons and accommodations under the ADA,” Vega said.
School districts that choose to require mandatory vaccinations must first create a process where employees can apply for an exemption based on an ADA disability or a sincerely held religious belief, barring undue hardship to a district, according to the memo. Hutchinson said that would be fair, since parents can seek exemptions for their kids from a variety of mandated shots.
But the Trust advised that if a district cannot exempt an employee or there are no possible reasonable accommodations – such as working from home for those with a disability or religious belief – “it would be lawful for the employer to exclude the employee from the workplace.”
However, “this doesn’t mean the employer may automatically terminate the worker,” the memo stated. “Employers will need to determine if any other rights apply under the Equal Employment Opportunity laws or other federal, state and local authorities.”
The December memo also weighed in on mandatory vaccination for students, advising that school districts should first seek guidance from the state before moving forward on that.
“It is unclear whether a school district may require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 without specific authorization from ADHS or a local health department,” the memo said.
“State law indicates that ADHS, in conjunction with the superintendent of public instruction, is responsible for developing documentary proof standards for evidence of vaccination.”
The memo also noted that at this time, the state health department has indicated there were no plans to revise the regulations regarding required immunizations for students.
And because none of the available vaccines are approved for children 16 and younger, it may be some time before schools would need to consider whether to require all students to be immunized, according to the memo.
Asked if the state Health Services Department will make a COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students once a vaccine becomes available for them, spokeswoman Holly Poynter said her department “will continue to monitor the recommendations issued by” the CDC.
The Arizona Department of Education for now has no position on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for students like for measles and mumps before enrolling in school, according to spokesman Richie Taylor.
“To my knowledge, the vaccines being administered now have not been approved for use in children,” he said, adding the department will await guidance from health officials.
Until teachers receive the vaccine, many are concerned about their safety in the classroom as cases skyrocket in Arizona. Over 100 GPS teachers reportedly are calling in sick this week in protest as students return from winter break to hybrid learning for a week and then to fulltime in-person learning.
Parents on social media said the district is ignoring health guidelines and planned on speaking at the Governing Board meeting scheduled at 6 p.m., Tuesday to voice their support for the teachers. The board noted COVID-19 cases are not rampant on campus as opposed to the community at large and that it is relying on the district dashboard to determine the learning model that takes place.
“I fully support these teachers,” posted one parent. “I hope y’all stay out until the district makes the right choice.”