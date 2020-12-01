MaryAnn and Mia Contreras held up a picture of their dead parents as they stood before the lectern of a San Diego courtroom last year.
The sisters were pleading for a judge to give the maximum prison sentence to Richard Sepolio, a 29-year-old Navyman found guilty of causing a car accident on Oct. 15, 2016 that killed four people and seriously injured seven others.
A jury convicted Sepolio last February for recklessly plunging his pickup truck off a bridge and into a crowd of spectators attending a nearby motorcycle rally.
Amid the horde of 3,000 attendees were Cruz Contreras, 52, and his wife AnnaMarie, 50, who had traveled from their home in Chandler to attend the San Diego event.
Sepolio’s truck fell 60 feet and crushed a vendor’s booth positioned near the bridge. A scene of carnage and horror then played out as bystanders scrambled to lift the wrecked vehicle off of people who had been standing underneath the booth’s tent.
Contreras and his wife were among the four victims killed -– which also included two Los Angeles residents -- leaving behind three daughters and two grandchildren.
The Contreras daughters had expected Sepolio to spend the next several years in prison, hoping the emotional toll of their parents’ death would sway officials to keep the defendant behind bars for as long as possible.
“I have to parent myself because both of my parents were taken by someone so careless,” Mia Contreras said last year during Sepolio’s sentencing hearing.
But the Contreras family was disappointed to discover that Sepolio on Nov. 6 was released from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation after serving nearly three years of his 10-year sentence, which included the time he served in jail while awaiting trial.
The pandemic prompted the state to release some inmates earlier in order to free up crowded cells and avoid an outbreak of the virus. In addition to the health crisis, the CDCR cited Sepolio’s “good behavior” as cause for releasing him earlier than scheduled.
Sepolio’s release sparked the outrage of local prosecutors, who feel blindsided and dispute its justification.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan described Sepolio’s release as a “miscarriage of justice” in a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This very early release is unconscionable,” hewrote. “(it) is re-victimizing the family and friends of the four people killed and seven injured who have been devastated by their loss and continue to deal with financial, emotional and physical trauma caused by the defendant.”