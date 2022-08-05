A man has claimed he suffered serious and ongoing head injuries because Gilbert failed to properly maintain its sports venue Cactus Yards.
Carlos Escobar filed a claim April 29 demanding $500,000, which was denied, according to the town.
Escobar now has a year from the date of the claim to pursue a lawsuit. Phoenix attorney Bethany Torgersen, who submitted the claim on Escobar’s behalf, did not respond to requests for comment.
“The Town of Gilbert maintains all its athletic fields according to industry standards, including conducting regular inspections, and denies any allegation that the ballfield was negligently maintained,” Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
Cactus Yards is the Town’s premier sports complex featuring eight scaled-down replicas of famous ballparks such as like Fenway Park in Boston and Yankee Stadium in New York.
Escobar said the incident occurred last Oct. 29 during a game where he was playing in the outfield.
He was running to catch a ball and his foot dropped down into a hole that had been disguised by grass that covered it, the claim said.
“That downward drop caused his momentum to change and his leg to turn, so rather than catching the ball, it struck him on the right side of his face,” according to the claim.
Escobar said he immediately heard loud ringing in his ear and felt intense pain in his face.
According to the claim, a number of players witnessed the incident and the umpire alerted Cactus Yard staff, who brought ice for his face.
The ball had struck Escobar on the right side and fractured multiple bones, including causing a depressed right-sided arch fracture extending into the temporomandibular joint or TMJ, which connects the jawbone to the skull.
Escobar, who sustained a concussion, also suffered an acute displaced right lateral orbital rim fracture, acute right anterior and posterolateral maxillary sinus wall fracture and displaced anterior right and inferior orbital floor fracture, the claim said.
Escobar, a Marine Corps veteran, said he was told to go to a Veterans Affairs hospital even though it was farther away.
On his way to the VA medical facility in Gilbert, Escobar said he vomited due to the severe pain in his head.
After he was examined and X-rays were taken, Escobar was advised to seek further treatment from VA doctors. Some of his treatment, however, was outside the system and involved a time-consuming referral process.
Escobar received medical care from two separate VA hospitals, a TMJ specialist at a community clinic and Southwest Diagnostic Imaging.
The claim said Escobar has suffered from TMJ disorder and headaches from his injuries and continues to go for follow up medical care in and outside of the VA system.
Due to his pain, Escobar said he has had to take 40 hours of sick leave from his job at the Department of Homeland Security and when he returned he was placed on desk duty, which was at a different schedule and lower pay.
When he finally returned to full duty, Escobar claimed he was still under duress because of his ongoing pain.
“To this day, Mr. Escobar continues to have daily pain and requires ongoing treatment,” the claim said. “Other problems his injuries have caused include the incessant ringing in his ear (and) impairment to his vision.”
Escobar claimed he first had numbness to the right side of his jaw and then he experienced “very painful eating” because of the fracture that extended into his TMJ.
Escobar also said he began to feel depressed because he was unable to perform daily activities at home or work.
A former Marine whose normal activities included softball, hiking, paintball, weight training and mountain bike, Escobar had not been cleared to return to those pursuits, the claim said.
Torgersen alleged that had the town properly maintained the baseball diamond, Escobar would not have been injured.
“The defendants and or their employees were the only people in a position to recognize that the hole was there, seeing as how the grass had been allowed to grow enough to cover it,” she said.
“In normal usage of a baseball field, players routinely run on direction while staring up into the sky to track the ball. Without being able to look up, no player would ever catch a ball.
“Therefore, all players rely on the condition of the field and trust that it is maintained in a way that is conductive to that included use. The Town of Gilbert, Cactus Yards and their employees and/or agents through their negligence in not maintaining the park in a safe manner, allowing the hazardous condition that caused Mr. Escobar’s injures. They are therefore liable for all the resulting damages.”
Torgeson said the full extent of Escobar’s damages is not yet known as they are still accruing.
The town denied Escobar’s version of events.
“Aside from the claim from Mr. Escobar, the Town has not received any complaint or report or otherwise found any evidence of a hole in the outfield of a Cactus Yards ballfield,” Harrison said.