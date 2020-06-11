Before the term “coronavirus” caused consternation in Gilbert, other microbes decades ago caused alarm in the town.
The methods to deal with them don’t seem to have changed much over the years.
Jerry Wilson, Intel Encore Fellow at HD South, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, combed through archived issues of “The Gilbert Enterprise” and “The Chandler Arizonan, Gilbert News” and found articles that highlight a spate of infectious diseases over the years, including the Spanish Flu, typhoid, polio, cholera, measles and even rabies.
He found school closings, mass-vaccination campaigns, event postponements and social distancing were commonly practiced to mitigate the effects.
Do they sound familiar?
The Spanish Influenza ravaged the world from 1918-20, claiming 50 million lives, including 675,000 in the United States.
“It is interesting that something similar, yet on a smaller scale, happened 102 years ago when there was no international air travel,” said Kayla Kolar, president and CEO of HD South.
“It was a world-wide flu epidemic that hit people right here in the East Valley,” Kolar said. “It was much more difficult to spread this flu virus globally at that time.”
“People were encouraged to not gather in groups. Classes and events were canceled. The same precautions were taken then as we are being told to take now,” she added.
In 1918, the unincorporated town of Gilbert counted a population of about 700 that emanated the “small town feel” that’s touted even today. Everybody knew most everybody.
Hence, prominent community members afflicted by the flu are named in the Oct. 18, 1918 issue of the Chandler Arizonan, which reported a total 75 cases in the Chandler district.
“The disease has entered the town and four members of the Gardner Drug Co. are down, the Fosler and Payne families are also down. Heretofore the ‘Flue’ (sic) had been confined to the country district,” it reported.
“As a result of its spread, the officers of the local Red Cross have decided to close down the sewing room, while the flag raising scheduled for Sunday has been called off. Preventative measures in forbidding the gathering of crowds will be taken and every effort made to keep the disease within bounds,” it further said.
The Gilbert News column of the same newspaper mentions the closing of Phoenix schools because of the flu.
With a socialite touch, it announces the school closing “brings home two of Gilbert’s popular young ladies, Miss Myrtle Lines and Miss Ada Ware.”
Indeed, no scrap of information seems too banal to publish.
“Miss Ruth Burns who has been teaching school at Ray is enjoying a visit with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.F. Burns. Her school having been closed on account of the Influenza epidemic.”
It also reported, “Mr. O.B. Northrup has been quite ill for the past few days but is now on the road to a speedy recovery.”
The same column refers to a “truly up to date moving picture show, a fine machine,” getting ready for opening day as soon as public gatherings are permissible.
From June 1943 until 1944, a rabies quarantine was imposed on dogs due to an outbreak in Maricopa County.
The Gilbert Enterprise of June 25, 1943, in a notice to dog owners in the town, said that all dogs in Gilbert, licensed or not, had to be quarantined 90 days at home.
“All dogs running at large will be disposed of by town law enforcement officers. If a person is bitten by a rabid dog, they will have to undergo at least 14 painful Pasteur shots to counteract the bite. Even death is not improbable as a result of a bite by a rabid dog,” the newspaper stated.
On Oct. 21, 1949, The Gilbert Enterprise reported that the Southside district was hit by typhoid.
During the past four weeks, nine cases of typhoid have been reported; two each in Mesa and Chandler and three in Gilbert, it said.
The probable cause given is the practice of washing green vegetables in irrigation canal water before shipping them to market. Of the Gilbert cases, two were children and one was a high school teacher.
On Sept. 29, 1950, a report stated that the state health inspection of the Gilbert water system tested positive for bacteria.
The suspected source of contamination was an abandoned cesspool. The town authorized purchase and installation of a chlorinator to attach to the water system to allow chlorine gas to be automatically supplied to the water to control the bacteria.
In the 1950s, polio created anxiety in Gilbert.
On July 31, 1953, Williams Air Force Base banned large gatherings and closed the theater and swimming pool due to increased cases of polio.
In 1955, The Gilbert Enterprise reported that Gilbert schools will participate in the most lifesaving program in the Arizona history, the mass vaccination project employing the Salk vaccine to control the polio epidemic.
Parents were asked to sign a consent form.
In June 1956, free polio vaccine shots were available to the public in at the American Legion hall. In December 1956, free shots were given to Gilbert public school students.