LifeQuest Physical Medicine and Rehab is holding “Lifequest Luaus” next weekend in Chandler and Gilbert, two communities where it maintains offices specializing in physical rehabilitation, corrective chiropractic, massage therapy and medical care.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Lifequest Luaus will be held at the Safeway parking lot at 1050 E. Ray Road, Chandler, and 4049 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert.
Both events will feature vendors, music, raffles and other games, food and free massages. Admission is free.
Lifequest maintains an integrated approach to help people achieve their health and wellness goals. For those in pain, its integrated care offers a unique way to provide relief for many types of pain and conditions.