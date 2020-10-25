The Bernal family’s roots run deep in Gilbert, having settled in the community five years before the town incorporated in 1920.
Frank Bernal, whose dad took over the family hay-bailing business from his father, helped celebrate Gilbert’s centennial this year in a video, sharing memories of simpler times when farming was the way of life, canals were full of fish and people left their doors unlocked.
“Modern technology is what made Gilbert,” the septuagenarian said in the Centennial video made for HD South. “But you can’t farm anything in Gilbert (anymore). You can’t farm anything in Gilbert or the Valley that will make you any money.”
Gilbert may have shed its image as a sleepy farm town and its moniker “Hay Shipping Capital of the World” but its safety ranking still reigns supreme for a community reaching 260,000 residents.
So, it came as a shock Oct. 11 when police found Bernal, 73, severely injured in his home after an apparent early-morning attack. He died nine days later – last Tuesday – from his injuries.
Police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco released a statement and declined to go beyond that.
According to the statement, Gilbert police arrived to the 800 block of south Cooper Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in response to a call about damage to a business’ exterior.
“Officers arrived and located a trail of blood that led officers to a home near the 800 block of south 131st Street,” the statement read. “Officers located a 73-year-old male victim inside the home with serious injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment where he subsequently passed away today, Oct. 20.”
Carrasco said in an email the investigation was ongoing and “further information on charges related to this case will be released as it becomes available.”
Carrasco would not comment on a whether police had a suspect but Jacob Kanakaholoki Samia of Chandler was arrested Oct. 11 on recommended aggravated assault, criminal damage-deface and second-degree burglary charges, according to paperwork.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert police booked Samia into the 4th Avenue Jail on Oct. 11. Samia was released the next day on a surety bond, a Sheriff’s spokesman said. As of Friday morning, Samia was not in police custody.
TV news reported that the suspect after causing a disturbance at Cogburn’s Big Wings on Cooper Road, went next door and smashed the window of a vape shop and then made his way to Bernal’s house under a mile away, leaving a blood trail for police to follow.
Bernal’s slaying shocked the community.
“Gilbert is typically such a safe city but this is tragic and terrifying,” said Kayla Kolar, president and CEO of HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum.
Kolar did not know Bernal but does know some of his family members.
“Frank’s family, the Bernal family, has been in Arizona since the 1700s,” Kolar said. “They are an original founding family of Gilbert and there are several generations still in the area. They have a long legacy in the Southeast Valley and have made many contributions in many areas – education, politics and local government, the military, athletics, etc.”
Kolar said Bernal’s brother Andy helped start Chandler Gilbert Community College. His nephew, Martin Sepulveda, was on the Chandler City Council.
A long legacy in town
Gilbert historian and former town Mayor Dale Hallock has written about the Bernal family but didn’t know Frank well.
Hallock was friends with the victim’s brother Ramon, the oldest of the 10 siblings in the family. They were in the Gilbert High graduating class of 1952.
In a piece he penned about the Bernals in 2016, Hallock credited the family for their contributions to the town’s heritage.
He wrote that Frank’s grandfather, Ramon Bernal, founded a hay-baling and hay-hauling business while living in Tempe before moving his family to Gilbert in 1915.
His third child, also named Ramon, became a major hay-hauling businessman and went on to have 10 children – Ramon, Esther, Margaret, Clara, Andrew, Joe, Mary, Frank, Christina and Conrad – who all attended Gilbert schools.
“The large Bernal family has contributed over the years to Gilbert’s many successes,” according to Hallock.
He noted the family along with other Hispanic families are credited with dismantling the old culture of a separate Mexican school, which the Gilbert School Board had established in the 1920s.
The Mexican school was closed in 1949 and all of Gilbert’s students were integrated, he said.
“We are grateful to all of the many citizens from the Ramon Bernal bloodlines for your contributions to Gilbert’s heritage,” Hallock wrote at the time. “We salute you all.”
A war hero and caring man
But for the family of Frank Bernal he will always be remembered as a caring brother, uncle, cousin, a war hero and an accomplished athlete that could have gone pro.
“People who grew up here knew who Frank was,” said older brother Andy Bernal, 76. “He was an outstanding athlete especially in football.”
Andy said his brother was all-state two years in a row – while at Gilbert High School and again at North High School in Phoenix when the family moved there.
Upon graduation, Frank went to Phoenix Community College and played football and baseball and is on the record books for excelling in the former.
“Frank was getting offers from different universities,” brother Joe Bernal recalled. “But he waited too long and Uncle Sam came in and gave him a full ride.”
Andy Bernal said Frank got drafted in February 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, and six months later was sent off to the Southeast Asian country.
“On Sept. 27, 1968, he got wounded in action,” Andy Bernal said. “He was one of the few survivors in the firefight he was in. He had to be retired from the military because one of his nerves in his left leg was severed and he could hardly walk anymore.”
Frank also was exposed to Agent Orange and was discharged as a 100-percent service-disabled veteran. For his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge and a Commendation of Heroism.
Of the 10 siblings, all five boys and one girl served in the military as well as four uncles who served in World War II.
Frank soon went to Arizona State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business. He later worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for over 25 years.
Although his job required him to live in other parts of the country, when he retired Frank came home to Gilbert where he enjoyed playing golf and growing vegetables on his acre-and-a-quarter lot.
And, he enjoyed spending time with his large extended family.
“I helped build his house there,” said Joe Bernal, 74, adding they grew up like twins, working side by side on the farm and playing ball.
“He was a good guy, he never bothered anyone,” he said. “He never bragged about himself or any of that.
“We’re very emotional about this. I’ve had a hard time sleeping right now but I’ve got to be strong for my boys and grandkids and wife. He was like a brother to her.
“Every holiday, every birthday, he was always here for the kids and was a very, very well-loved man.”
Andy Bernal said because of the size of the family, there were always monthly – if not weekly – gatherings that Frank attended.
“Our family is so large we get together a lot but we have not done that in the last seven months because of COVID,” he said. “He would not allow anyone in his house because he had a lot of underlying conditions. He took it seriously. He was a person who followed the rules.”
Andy Bernal said he was still working on funeral arrangements and would not talk about the circumstances of his brother’s death.
Joe Bernal said police were keeping everything close to the vest on the investigation and that all he knew was the suspect “got drunker than hell” and that it was a random thing. On Thursday, he expressed frustration with the case.
“We know who the guy is, the cops know who the guy is,” he said. “They need to pick him up and they need to arrest him. They need to arrest that SOB and lock him up.
“I want him to suffer. I want justice. I don’t want revenge, I want justice but if justice doesn’t come, revenge will happen but not from our hands but from people in lower places.”
Family and friends on social media posted tributes to Bernal.
Josh Bernal, a nephew, remembered his uncle as kind-hearted.
Another nephew Zach Manguso recalled, “He was confident, he was a great gentleman, he was a great worker, he was a great family man, he was a great athlete and he was a truly great soul. He was simply great at everything that he did.
“I’ll always remember him giving me advice after my sports games, asking me how I was doing in school, and making sure that I was treating my sisters right,” Manguso said. “He wanted myself and all my cousins to succeed so bad, sometimes I think he wanted that more then his own success.”
Nephew Matt Sepulveda said his uncle was very humble and let his actions speak for him.
And John Ramirez wrote, “Frank was quick to smile and a solid friend once you met him.
“A great athlete and committed to facilitating the development of affordable housing for families...May he RIP.”