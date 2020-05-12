A debate for Republican candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary for the state House seats in Legislative District 12 is going virtual due to the pandemic.
Gilbert voters will be able to submit their questions to the candidates during the 6 p.m., May 12 event hosted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
Vying for the two open seats are State Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, Mark Boesen and Jake Hoffman for the GOP nomination. No Democrat filed to run for the district, which covers Gilbert and Queen Creek.
Grantham has declined to participate, said Gina Roberts, the Voter Education manager for the nonpartisan organization.
As of early last week, Boesen was the only candidate to confirm he will participate.
“If he is the only one, there will be only a 30 minutes Q-and-A session with him,” Roberts said.
Grantham is seeking his third, two-year term in office. The Gilbert businessman is a major serving as an aircraft commander and instructor pilot in the Arizona Air National Guard.
His campaign platform jumpstarting the devastated economy and lowering taxes, eliminating the state income tax and cutting excessive regulations and taxes on businesses.
Some of his bills have included reducing the minimum wage for young, part-time workers – which was killed in the Senate – limiting the number of unmarked cars used by police and banning airport fees on rideshare services.
Hoffman, a Queen Creek councilman and small-businessman, has served on the Higley Unified School District Governing Board.
His issues include fiscal responsibility and less debt, quality education and border security and immigration.
Boesen, a pharmacist and a lawyer, is a political newcomer. The Gilbert resident’s top issues include reducing prescription medication costs, preserving school choice and lessening the state’s regulatory burden.
The debate is being conducted through Zoom, and voters will be able to view the debate at youtube.com/c/AZCCEC/live. The debate will be live-streamed and recorded for subsequent viewing.
The Clean Elections Commission is creating dedicated channels for voters to submit questions for the candidates in real time.
Voters also can email their question to Clean Elections at ccec@azcleanelections.gov with the district number and the words “Debate Question” in the subject line. Indicate what district debate the question is for.
Debates in contested races will only occur if there is a participating Clean Elections candidate or upon the request of a traditional candidate.
There are no debates scheduled for the state Senate races in LD 12 and LD 17.
Incumbent Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, has no GOP challengers in the primary for his District 17 Senate seat and Democrat Ajlan Kurdoglu is the sole candidate in his primary.
LD 12 Republican Warren Petersen and Democrat Lynsey Robinson are unchallenged in their respective primary. The seat is open with the retirement of Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert.
Although the House election is contested in District 17, the debate was canceled.