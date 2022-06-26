The five-deck Hearne Plaza Garage in the Heritage District opened in March 2019 but Gilbert’s legal fight over property the Town seized for the project is still ongoing, costing taxpayers nearly $300,000 and climbing.
And there are at least two other eminent domain fights the Town may be confronting at taxpayers’ expense.
Although the courts sided with the Town in taking the 755-square-foot triangular piece of land from downtown businessman Marc Barlow, the legal impasse involves the property’s value. Gilbert used the land to build a roundabout at the garage entrance to accommodate emergency vehicles.
The Town appraised the land and offered $145,000. Barlow countered with $670,000 – what the parcel was appraised for a few months later.
A judge in October 2020 ruled in favor of Barlow’s request to use his appraisal figure, rejecting the Town’s argument that the Aug. 18, 2018, date for the summons used by its appraiser should take precedence over the Dec. 19, 2018, date for the Order of Immediate Possession.
The Town challenged the ruling and after the two sides failed at mediation in April, a trial date was scheduled for August 2023.
“Clearly, the Town decided it would rather continue to pay attorneys’ fees and appraisal fees to pursue the case rather than settle with the Barlow family,” said Barlow’s attorney Dale Zeitlin.
Town officials did not comment by Gilbert Sun News’ deadline.
Although the Town denied Gilbert Sun News’ public records request last year for the legal bills, it agreed to release them recently after a second records request was submitted. At the time of the denial, the Town Attorney claimed that disclosing the cost “would be detrimental to the Town’s best interests.”
According to those records, Gilbert hired the Ayers & Brown law firm to represent the Town from July 2018 to December 2020 at a cost of $192,450 in attorney fees and $9,776 in other costs. The Town also has paid $76,238 in attorney fees and $1,161 in other costs to Dickinson Wright, which has since taken over the eminent-domain case.
Additionally, the Town paid $16,700 in appraisal fees.
While that court battle continues to rack up legal bills, it looks like the Town could have another fight on its hand over another land taking.
Gilbert’s plan to widen Ocotillo Road from two to five lanes between Val Vista
Drive and Greenfield Road has homeowners up in arms.
The project will require purchasing land from 46 properties – nine in Gilbert’s jurisdiction and 37 in Maricopa County.
The Town maintains it needs 130 feet of right-of-way – 65 feet on each side from the center – for two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, sidewalks, bike lanes and a multipurpose trail.
Residents favored keeping the road as is or widening it to three lanes. And one resident at a recent council meeting said the Town has increased the easement from the original 55 feet to 65 feet.
If a property owner refuses to sell, eminent domain proceedings will then take place. The Town set aside $2.9 million for land acquisition.
After attending a June 15 Town open house on the project, county island resident Terri Naddy came away with a strengthened determination to fight for her land. She disputed the town’s claim that the amount of land needed was driven by underground utilities.
She said that in talking with utility companies, she found the Town’ figures to be inflated.
“That meeting cemented my resolve to not roll over and die,” she said on a social media post. “I was willing to compromise. I was willing to sell 2 feet of my property to match Maricopa County’s easement requirements, but no longer.”
She said the Town will need to figure out how to do its road project without her property.
“I say NO to your plan and your money,” she wrote. “I say no today, I say no tomorrow, and I say no for as long as I stand on this earth. You can offer me $1,000 per square foot and I will still say no. And you can take THAT to the bank.”
Naddy has been spearheading the opposition to the town’s project and started a petition against it. By last week, it had garnered 523 signatures.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to engage in additional one-on-one discussions with those who attended the Public Open House on June 15,” spokeswoman Jen Snyder said in an email. “We continue to receive feedback, and the project team is currently reviewing all of the information, comments and concerns. As we work through the design process, we will continue to communicate with property owners and those impacted by the project.”
The Town calls the widening “a critical piece of infrastructure” needed to provide connection in the southern part of Gilbert.
The project is approaching 60% design, with anticipated completion late this year. Construction is expected to begin late this year or early 2023 and take eight to 10 months to complete.
Also unresolved is on-going neighborhood opposition to land the Town wants near the Heritage District.
Twenty-four homeowners along Hemlock and Commerce avenues and Honeysuckle Lane were notified by the Town in 2020 of its intention to acquire a portion of their backyards to access and fix a deteriorating sewer pipeline along the Western Canal.
There’s a 25-foot-wide utility easement that runs along the homes’ backyards but over time it has become increasingly difficult to access the 36-year-old pipeline for routine inspections and maintenance as some of the residents have put up obstructions like storage units, according to the Town.
After residents spoke up against the land grab, Council in May 2021 approved hiring Entellus for $225,302 to come up with other options besides eminent domain.
Those options have not yet been presented publicly.