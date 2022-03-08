Gilbert wants to begin selling its first series of the voter-approved $515-million bond in April ahead of an anticipated rate hike but it’s facing a stumbling block that could end up costing the Town millions more in interest payments.
Plans are to close on the $200-million sale in May and have money in hand to fund transportation projects, Budget Direct Kelly Pfost said at an all-day council financial retreat last Thursday.
However, a lawsuit to invalidate the November bond election hangs over the town’s head, putting the sale in limbo.
Resident Jim Torgeson sued last year to void the election because he claimed the town targeted his anti-bond signs for removal, ultimately influencing the outcome.
Torgeson lost at trial and the appellate court wouldn’t hear his case so he filed Dec. 29 with Arizona Supreme Court, Town Attorney Chris Payne said.
“We are in a holding pattern for the Supreme Court’s decision,” Payne said.
If there is no decision by the end of March, the sale will have to be pushed back, he added.
The case is not considered a priority and it’s unclear when the court may review it, according to Payne, who noted that in checking the calendar March 1, the justices were looking at cases filed in October and November. The justices meet one to two times a month, he said.
“There’s a substantial risk to Gilbert if they sit on this,” he said.
According to Pfost, the feds are expected to raise interest rates five to seven times this year to help rein in inflation and each quarter-percent hike will mean an additional $6 million in interest on the $200 million that the town will have to pay. Federal officials meet every six weeks on interest rates, Payne added.
Mayor Brigette Peterson questioned the possibility of not waiting and moving forward with issuing the bonds.
“Would you purchase bonds that could be invalidated?” Pfost responded.
And, the “underwriter bank won’t do it with this hanging over our head,” Payne added.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque asked about locking in the interest rate but Pfost said a bond is not like a mortgage payment and that the day the bond is sold is the interest rate set.
Councilman Lauren Hendrix said bond rates don’t mimic the federal rate because the bond market is more stable. But Pfost responded that it usually does.
Pfost noted that “the plaintiff always has the option to withdraw” the suit.
But that’s unlikely to happen.
“Actually, I am costing taxpayers nothing,” Torgeson said. “You do not pay interest on money you have not borrowed. Think about it, it’s just how the Town operates…throw shade at the ‘troublemaker.’ If I win, there is no increase.”
Council also gave the nod for staff to commission a rate study over the summer for proposed increases in wastewater and environmental compliance to fund needed projects that have been deferred.
And Fire Chief Jim Jobusch gave a six-month update on the expanded town ambulance service, which he said, “We are in good shape as far as finances go.”
He gave a rundown for the response times and added that the Department of Health Services has approved a 11 percent increase for ambulance transport and will come back to the council later to see if it wants to a rate increase.
Other topics discussed included an update on the long-range plan of the Town’s infrastructure assets, the ongoing drought and plans to offer a rebate to residents for smart controllers and an update on the masterplans for Desert Sky and Regional parks.