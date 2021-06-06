The Legislature is scheduled to return from a two-week break Thursday amid a battle between Republican lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey that triggered his May 28 veto of 22 bills.
Senate President Karen Fann said the fact he vetoed the bills because he hasn’t seen a budget will only make it harder to reach that goal.
Fann told Capitol Media Services it’s bad enough that the governor seems to be ignoring the fact that Republicans do not have a lot of wiggle room to line up the votes.
That’s because it will take all 16 Senate Republicans and 31 in the House to approve any spending and tax-cut package.
What’s worse, she said, is that many of the 22 bills he vetoed were crafted and sponsored by lawmakers who were the most supportive of the $12.8 billion spending plan and $1.9 billion in tax cuts. And all Ducey and his aides managed to do is annoy their friends.
``I don’t know what they were thinking,’’ she said.
Fann isn’t alone in her thinking.
``I don’t think the governor’s move helped us especially,’’ said House Speaker Rusty Bowers.
But Bowers told Capitol Media Services he remains confident that a deal can be cobbled together that will get the necessary votes even if they’re not happy with everything in the package.
``We ask people to hold their nose,’’ Bowers continued. ``There are things that everybody doesn’t like.’’
Bowers had an interesting take on how Ducey’s veto of the 22 bills – all but three sponsored by Republicans – actually could help bring about some consensus at least within the GOP caucus, if not with Ducey.
``It kind of unifies people in one way,’’ he said. ``It makes them uniformly mad.”
Upset with what he sees as lack of progress, Ducey vowed to veto any other legislation that reaches his desk until he gets a budget.
“This weekend marks one month until the end of the fiscal year and Arizonans are counting on us to work together and pass a budget that provides certainty to taxpayers and citizens,’’ the governor said in a prepared statement.
The list of now-dead items ranges from Gilbert lawmaker Jake Hoffman’s attempt to ban the use of public dollars for “critical race theory’’ training to changes in election laws to registration of sex offenders and ensuring that women at state prisons get free access to feminine hygiene products.
Less clear is what has to be in the spending and tax-cut plan to get Ducey to relent.
Press aide C.J. Karamargin told Capitol Media Services that the governor’s threat is not tied to adoption of his specific $12.8-billion spending plan and $1.9 billion in permanent tax cuts. But Ducey suggested that’s pretty much what he wants.
“On the table is a budget agreement that makes responsible and significant investments in K-12 education, higher education, infrastructure and local communities, all while delivering historic tax relief to working families and small businesses,’’ he wrote.
He told Fann and Bowers in a letter he looks forward to partnering with them “to focus on what matters and pass a budget.’’
When a consensus could not be reached, they decided to send everyone home until June 10, allowed lawmakers, who had presumed the session would be over in late April as scheduled, to pursue their travel and vacation plans.
Those decisions did not sit well with Ducey. “The governor believes the Arizona Legislature should do its job,’’ Karamargin said. “There is no more important job at this time and the budget. And the next fiscal year is a month away.
The governor, in a separate Twitter post, said his vetoes should not be seen as commenting on the merits of any bill.
“Some are good policy, but with one month left until the end of the fiscal year, we need to focus on passing a budget,’’ he wrote. “That should be Priority One. The other stuff can wait.’’
Nothing keeps lawmakers from sending the same proposals back to Ducey later this year – assuming they do it after there is a budget and he dissolves his veto threat.
But there is no procedure in the Arizona Constitution to “un-veto’’ a bill. That means having to start over again from scratch, either with entirely new bills and public hearings or find ways to insert their provisions into the budget package.
Ducey’s move, while unusual, is not without precedent.
In 2013, Republican Jan Brewer announced she would not sign any measures until there was resolution of a new state budget. And in that case, the then-governor also wanted the Republican-controlled legislature to include her plan to expand Medicaid.
And Ducey himself took a page from Brewer’s playbook in 2018 when he vetoed 10 bills on his desk because lawmakers had yet to give him a budget with his proposed 20 percent raise for teachers. He relented after he got what he wanted.