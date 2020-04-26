Legislative leaders may pull the plug on the 2020 session with the intent of not coming back to the Capitol to deal with outstanding financial and policy issues until next January.
Senate President Karen Fann told Capitol Media Services Tuesday that lawmakers will vote on May 1 to shut down the session that began on Jan. 13. They have been in recess since March 23, hoping to return once the COVID-19 pandemic had passed. While Fann favors ending the session, House Speaker Rusty Bowers has told her that Republican lawmakers in the House oppose the move.
Lawmakers originally planned to return not only to put the final touches on a budget for the new fiscal year but also to deal with some remaining hot-button and potentially controversial measures.
These range from changes in water laws and re-regulating vacation rentals to ending social promotion, higher gasoline taxes and whether transgender females can legally participate in high school and college athletics.
And with non-essential businesses shuttered and a stay-at-home order by Gov. Doug Ducey, the state’s revenue picture remains no clearer than it was when lawmakers went home.
Absent some need for a special session, Fann said lawmakers would be gone until a new session in January.
One lawmaker told the GilbertvSun News that the Legislature has taken final action on only about 60 bills, leaving hundreds in abeyance. At the same time, he said, “Some of these guys want to hold committee hearings and floor discussions . And some are over 80 years old.”
Fann called the 2020-21 budget “secure” for now, noting lawmakers having adopted what amounts to an $11.8 billion “baseline’’ spending plan. That assumes continuation of all agencies with adjustments for growth in population and inflation.
Lawmakers added $105 million before packing up both in direct funds for the Department of Health Services to deal with the virus as well as for aid to renters, the homeless and small business.
Meanwhile, legislative budget staffers said they cannot predict how badly state revenues will be impacted from the shutdown of local businesses and the sharp drop in tourism.
The most recent estimate put the shortfall at $1.1 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. But Richard Stavneak, staff director of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, said that could be as little as $600 million or as much as $1.6 billion.
Nor can they accurately determine how much more the state will have to spend as the recession being created is making more people eligible for government-funded programs like Medicaid.
“There’s no way we’re really going to have a good handle on any new numbers until we really know where we’re going to go with this,’’ Fann said.
“Are we going to be able to start opening things up little by little over the next couple of weeks?’’ she asked. “Or is it going to take longer.’’
Anyway, Fann said, the state is in line to get about $2.8 billion in federal aid due, something she said can be used to plug a lot of holes until next January.
The state also is expected to end this budget year on June 30 with close to $1 billion in surplus, with a nearly identical amount in its “rainy-day’’ fund.
Not everyone is on board with the plan.
“This is the most God-awful, embarrassing thing we’ve ever done,’’ said Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa. “What kind of policy is not going to happen this year because we decided we were afraid?’’
Townsend said there’s no reason that lawmakers cannot meet online to finish the session. She pointed out the House already has set up a process that allowed several lawmakers to vote without being on the floor.
“We managed to do it for the budget,’’ Townsend said. “But we can’t manage to do it for the rest of the people’s business?’’
Townsend said that lawmakers can be creative, just as have other businesses.
“Walmart managed,’’ she said. “Why? Because Walmart is considered essential. But the people’s business is not essential enough?’’
Fann, however, said that the fate of these bill left in the process is no different than it would have been had lawmakers gone through a full session “and next year we’ll take them up again.’’
Townsend, however, pointed out that Arizona law prohibits legislators from raising money from lobbyists during the legislative session.
This is an election year.
That prohibition would go away on May 1 if the session is over, providing time for seeking donations before the Aug. 3 primary.