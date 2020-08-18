Landlords and mobile home park owners from around the state are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey blocking evictions of tenants who do not pay their rent.
The lawsuit claims the governor lacks the constitutional authority to tell constables around the state not to process eviction orders, even those issued legally by judges.
It also contends that the gubernatorial directive is violating both the property rights of landowners as well as their right to enter into contracts.
Meanwhile, cash-strapped tenants who want to delay eviction proceedings until Oct. 31 have until Friday, Aug. 21, to comply with the governor’s new regulations.
To delay eviction, tenants must notify or renotify their landlord of ongoing financial hardship and provide supporting documentation, request a payment plan, acknowledge that the contractual terms of their lease and provide supporting documentation.
Through Aug. 21, a tenant’s grounds for eviction enforcement delay may be based on COVID-19 circumstances regardless of loss of income. After Aug. 21, the sole circumstance for delay of an eviction action is financial hardship related to the pandemic, and not due to illness or the need to quarantine alone.
Both landlords and tenants can see their rights and the process for rent deferment or eviction on the state Supreme Court’s website at azcourts.gov/selfservicecenter/Landlord-Tenant-Disputes-Eviction-Actions/COVID-19-Processing-Eviction-Matters.
In seeking review, the lawsuit acknowledges that the governor can exercise certain powers in a public health emergency.
But attorney Kory Langhofer’s suit says Ducey, in unilaterally barring landlords from enforcing the terms of lawful lease agreements, created “an indefinite economic welfare and redistribution program, rather than a public health measure to contain the COVID-19 contagion.’’
Langhofer also warned the justices that if the governor’s order goes unchallenged, “then there is virtually no personal or commercial transaction or conduct that would lie outside his grasp.’’
When asked about the lawsuit at a press conference last week, Ducey replied, “My reaction is, get in line, all right?’’
“We’re doing everything we can to protect people in this state, to protect the most vulnerable through a public health emergency and an economic disruption,’’ Ducey said. “And we’ll continue to do it.’’
The lawsuit asks the high court not just to rule that Ducey’s order exceeds his constitutional authority but to specifically direct constables and justices of the peace to carry out their duties to evict tenants once there is a finding that they are not paying their rent.
In previously defending the order, the governor’s office has argued that nothing in it eliminates the legal duty of tenants to make up the missed rent once the emergency ends.
But Langhofer said that eviction generally is a landlord’s only effective remedy when someone doesn’t pay.
No date has been set for the high court to hear the case – or a similar challenge filed with the court by dozens of closed bars across the state.