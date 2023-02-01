Insurance agents, industrial truck and tractor operators, restaurant cooks and home health aides have been the fastest growing jobs in Greater Phoenix.
In fact, the Phoenix metropolitan area recovered all the jobs lost due to the pandemic and is expected to see a job growth through 2024.
“We will continue to see a lot of job growth but not as high as we’ve seen in the past couple of years,” said Brad Smidt, senior vice president of Business Development for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council or GPEC.
The regional economic group works with 22-member communities, including Gilbert, Chandler and Queen Creek to help attract businesses with high-capital investments and high-wage jobs.
Smidt and a panel of experts presented the Tri-City Economic Development Update on Jan. 19 at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
He said the local market was driven by construction and retail trade in the past and “I think we kind of gotten away from that especially with these larger manufacturing announcements that we’ve seen in the last couple of years with Intel, TSMC, etcetera.
“Overall we’re seeing a much more balanced economy.”
The largest industries in the Valley were professional and businesses services at 16% and healthcare and social assistance at 14% retail trade made up 11% of the job market and construction 6%.
According to Smidt, the unemployment rate for Phoenix Metro sat at about 3% and the gross domestic product was still growing – the GDP was $262 billion in 2021 and grew by 7% over the previous year.
Smidt said the unemployment rate for the country and probably Arizona will increase. For Greater Phoenix, it could go as high as 4% or even into the low 5%-range, he said.
“We’ll see kind of where that happens in the next six months to a year,” he added.
Also in the Phoenix metro area and Arizona, overall personal income grew faster than the national average from 2020 to 2021, according to Smidt. In Greater Phoenix, the growth was 7.6% and for the state, 6.1% compared with the national rate of 3.3%.
Inflation has taken a big bite out of the local economy and has been at or near its highest rate in a decade, Smidt added, noting that metro housing prices have increased for over a decade but are dropping after hitting a high in June.
Consumer confidence nationally remained at or near its lowest level in the past 10 years, according to Smidt, who noted that holiday sales came in lower than expected and will cause it to further drop.
Additionally, the business confidence index was in a downturn, measuring 99.7 in October – the second consecutive month where the reading was below 100, Smidt said.
Although the cost of living in Greater Phoenix was 5.8% higher than the national average, it was still cheaper than competitive markets in California, Denver, Colorado and the Northeast, he said.
Only the Texan cities of Houston, Austin and Dallas along with Albuquerque, New Mexico boast a lower cost of living.
Smidt also gave a summary of GPEC’s accomplishments for the current fiscal year.
By the end of 2022, the group has helped bring in 22 companies, creating almost 5,000 jobs and $23.7 billion in capital investment just for the first six months of the current fiscal year, according to Smidt.
“In terms of active prospects, we have about 230 active deals in our portfolio right now at some stage of looking at this market for potential expansion,” he said.
If all those companies came through, it would mean a capital investment of $120.5 billion and 32,649 jobs created, he added.
“What we are seeing right now is about 80 to 85% of our projects are industrial-focused,” Smidt said. “So those are distribution, manufacturing and that includes data center projects that are active in the market.”
He said that since the pandemic, there’s been a huge swing in industrial projects, which captured 55% or so of the market pre-Covid.
Office users, however, went from 45% of GPEC’s portfolio down to 15 to 20%, he said.
“Where we are as a market is we probably have over 20 million square feet of sub-lease space that is on the market that these companies don’t know what to do with,” Smidt said. “They are not utilizing this kind of space.”
But there is still some office activity happening with the office projects coming in smaller now.
“It’s just not the 100,000 square feet, the 150,000, the 200,000-square-foot type of project that we are seeing,” he said. “But we are working on a couple of deals. “We certainly are doing everything we can to find those employers and find those types of projects in back office, in financing, in corporate headquarters.”
He said GPEC is hopeful that a return to office will happen a little later in 2023 and hopefully continue to rise in 2024 and beyond.
CEO J. Brian O’Neill gave an update of what’s occurring at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, which he described as a 3,000-acre economic development project and job creator that just happens to have a thriving regional airport and three runways as part of its infrastructure. In 2021, the airport pumped $1.8 billion into the local economy.
“We at the airport really pride ourselves on the diversity of opportunities that we have,” O’Neill said.
The former Air Force base is owned and operated by a joint powers airport authority comprises Mesa, Phoenix, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Gilbert and the Gila River Indian Community.
According to O’Neill, over 1 million square feet of private development is underway at the airport, which includes Gulfstream building a 225,000-square-foot West Coast service center and Virgin Galactic building two hangars, totaling 180,000 square feet.
About 1,000 developable acres are left and 660 of those acres are under professional, commercial development, O’Neill said.
“We got two large master developers that are working hard to develop the aeronautical and non-aeronautical land that is still available at the airport,” he said.
Also, there’s $70 million in private investment going into the airport’s infrastructure such as roadways, sewer, water, electricity and taxi lane extensions.
“All of that is being invested into the airport by private companies so they can unlock the remaining land for future development,” he said.
To keep pace with its growing popularity, the airport’s also embarked on a number of projects, including a $30-million air traffic control tower dedicated in August, a five-gate terminal, runway reconstruction and continued rental car infrastructure improvements.
Five airlines – Allegiant, Flair Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Swoop and West Jet – fly out of the airport to over 50 nonstop locations in the country and in Canada. In 2022, the airport set a record with 1.9 million passengers.
O’Neill said future plans for the interim portable structure, in use during the construction of the new terminal, is to turn it into a federal inspection facility, which would allow for international flights to Mexico and beyond.
Currently the five destinations in Canada are all U.S.-preclearance locations, according to O’Neill.
Gilbert Economic Development Director Dan Henderson said the town is looking at infill, redevelopment and mixed-used development.
“This idea of just wide-open growth…that is not Gilbert’s story anymore,” Henderson said.