It opened brightly enough, with the customary expectations of progress and prosperity that have marked each new year in the East Valley for the past decade.
Construction began on an Arizona State University complex in downtown Mesa. Cranes loomed high over downtown Tempe as, on the streets below, a new streetcar line was being born. Gilbert and Chandler sung to the tunes of hammers and saws creating square mile after square mile of homes and stores and factories.
As this election year dawned, candidates were crafting their sales pitches to voters who, for the most part, were only dimly beginning to contemplate another march to the ballot box.
The biggest point of uncertainty seemed to lie in a presidential impeachment then in play in Washington. But even that proved to be a melodrama without drama, Donald Trump’s Feb. 5 acquittal by a Republican Senate serving as a predictable anticlimax.
Only the closest observer of international news could have suspected – in that January that now seems of another world – that 2020 would rip our lives apart in almost unfathomable ways.
COVID-19 arrived early in the East Valley. In late January, when the United States reported only five total cases, an ASU student who had recently returned from China was among them.
Whatever ripples of concern that may have caused, however, seemed to vanish as the student recovered and no new cases immediately emerged in our area.
But by mid-March there was no longer room for complacency. Suddenly, grocery store shelves were stripped bare of pasta, popcorn, canned goods and especially toilet paper as panicked East Valley residents hoarded essentials for what seemed like a long siege ahead.
Churches and shopping malls closed their doors. Movie theaters followed suit. The Cactus League baseball season was aborted. School let out early for the year and kids had to rely on distance learning.
Proms and graduation ceremonies were scrapped. The question of when and how to return to school in the fall created no end of agony for administrators, teachers, parents and the students themselves. And still does.
As of mid-December, Maricopa County had lost more than 4,500 of its friends and neighbors to the coronavirus.
Thousands of other people needed hospitalization to conquer the bug and many of them still deal with lingering health problems.
Weddings and funerals, business meetings and church services came by way of Zoom. Hugs and handshakes were things of the past.
The economic price was steep as well. Some businesses could not survive their springtime closures, perhaps the most visible symbol of that being the now-vacant Nordstrom store at Chandler Fashion Center.
But municipal finances did not fall off the cliff as expected.
Gilbert budgeted $97 million for sales tax collection for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and surpassed that with $107.5 million.
Town Council was so confident in the local economy’s resiliency that it added 82 staff positions.
Sales tax revenue rebounded from April and came in higher than budgeted for May and June by 7 percent and 9 percent, respectively, as many businesses reopened after a two-month shutdown.
The sales tax haul for this fiscal year is projected at $108 million with the worst-case projection of $98 million.
Despite the loss of thousands of jobs in Arizona and across the country, one area that remained virtually untouched by the pandemic was residential real estate.
Home prices – and values – have posted double-digit increases in Gilbert and the Valley over the past year as the inventory of re-sale homes has hit historic lows, forcing buyers into bidding wars and weeks of frustratingly barren searches for a house.
Incredibly, the virus and the science involved in mitigating became politicized, so much so that wearing a mask – or not wearing one – became controversial.
Anti-mask campaigners in the East Valley, following Trump’s lead, couched their rhetoric in terms of personal freedom even if that meant infecting someone else.
Among the more prominent anti-maskers was U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican who represents part of the East Valley. Biggs regularly parroted Trump’s dismissal of the COVID threat.
When Trump himself caught the virus in September, Biggs urged the president to take a drug that Trump had promoted in the spring but that had no proven effect in combatting the disease.
Doctors ignored Biggs’ medical advice. Trump recovered anyway.
As the year ends, it appears vaccines against COVID will be widely available in mid-2021.
But until they have been sufficiently deployed, the disease seems likely to have a dire effect on East Valley life well into the new year. Some uncertainty looms over when classrooms will be reopened, for example.
Gilbert Public Schools will begin the new semester with a week of virtual learning for all students while Higley will address reopening on a school-by-school basis that depends on pre-established percentages of all students and staff who have been diagnosed as active COVID-19 cases.
Historic political year
Maricopa County turned against the president it had supported in 2016, flipping its support to Democrat Joe Biden.
In 2016 the county voted 49 percent for Trump and 46 percent for Hillary Clinton. This time out, Biden netted 50.3 percent of the county’s vote, and Trump 48.1. The swing helped Biden nail the state’s 11 electoral votes on his way to the White House, the first time since 1996 that a Democrat had carried Arizona.
The East Valley’s two congressional districts voted in predictable fashion, but even here there was erosion in Trump’s support. Heavily Republican District 5 gave Biden 41.9 percent of its vote, as compared with 36.5 percent for Clinton in 2016. The more liberal Ninth District voted 60.8 percent for Biden compared with 54.7 for Clinton four years earlier.
Some Republicans – with Trump in the lead – persisted in an unprecedented and baseless effort to overturn the results of a legitimate American election.
Among them was State Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, who urged the Legislature to ignore the will of the voters and direct that Arizona’s electoral votes be handed to Trump.
The Republican speaker of the House, Rusty Bowers, also of Mesa, noted that acting on Townsend’s suggestion would be illegal.
“I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election,” Bowers said.
But other East Valley lawmakers are figuring prominently in the ongoing battle.
Lame duck Gilbert Sen. Eddie Farnsworth has subpoenaed Maricopa County for millions of voter records – which the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to fight.
Overall, however, the East Valley’s political stripes did not change that much.
Solidly red legislative districts like Gilbert’s LD 12 reflected that in the candidates they sent to the Legislature and Republicans retained control of both houses in the Arizona Capitol.
The East Valley’s congressional representation remains the same, with Biggs winning re-election in Fifth District and Democrat Greg Stanton in the Ninth.
The East Valley’s nonpartisan municipal elections saw new mayors elected in Tempe and Gilbert.
In Tempe, former City Councilman Corey Woods defeated two-term incumbent Mark Mitchell in March, becoming that city’s first African-American mayor.
In Gilbert, Brigette Peterson defeated Matt Nielsen in the November mayoral runoff election. Peterson replaces Jenn Daniels, who announced in January that she would not run again and then resigned in August.
Scott Anderson, who served as interim mayor, won another term on the Town Council, which also welcomed two new members – former Gilbert Chamber CEO/President Kathy Tilque and onetime legislator Laurin Hendrix.
Racial tensions hit home
The death of George Floyd at the knees of Minneapolis police in May sparked protests – some violent – across the country and in the East Valley.
Downtown Scottsdale became a war zone on May 30 when looters and vandals ran amok in and near Scottsdale Fashion Square. By year’s end more than 50 people had been arrested in connection with the rampage.
In Gilbert, groups protesting for racial equality and groups supporting police harassed each other but generally without incident under the watchful eye of town police officers at the intersection of Gilbert and Warner roads. The protests continued until after the Nov. 3 election.
The Rev. Andre Miller gave the keynote speech at the town’s 11th annual Faith Leaders’ Summit, where the topics were unity, diversity and inclusion.
“When we look at the town proper of Gilbert, we do not see many of the wide-ranging issues that are prevalent throughout other Valley cities. But you can be assured these issues will become rampant as we continue to grow – even in Gilbert,” Miller said.
The racial unrest elsewhere also promoted calls for the return of Gilbert’s Human Relations Commission, which eventually withered away.
Council tentatively approved the idea of a new commission, but has yet to define its scope and role.
In October, Mayor Scott Anderson said, “We will be trying to define a scope of work and forming the commission over the next couple of months.”
“We are hoping they would be looking to address some of the issues that came from our listening sessions and other social issues in town,” he said.
Nothing has yet been done.
Other notable legacies of 2020:
Waymo, whose self-driving vans have been ubiquitous in the East Valley for years, announced in October that it would begin offering driverless ride-hailing services to the public.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport announced in January it set a record for commercial passengers in 2019 – 1,774,763 to be exact. Airport activity all but collapsed after COVID hit, but by year’s end it was recovering.
The East Valley endured a year of unprecedented heat, which continued well into November. The region broke records for number of 100-, 110- and 115-degree days in a season, and logged its two hottest months in history in July and August. For the first 19 days of August, the average round-the-clock temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was 100.6 degrees.
The owners of the historic Potato Barn near Williams Field Road and Higley roads in Gilbert announced plans to turn it into a multimillion-dollar mixed-use retail and restaurant development.
At the same time, Agritopia founder Joe Johnston and his son William unveiled plans for Epicenter, a high-end retail and residential development in the heart of the Agritopia.
After some initial qualms, Town Council approved a new logo for Gilbert.
Town Council decided to get into the ambulance business, expanding its fleet of one ambulance with an eye toward eventually replacing the private provider.