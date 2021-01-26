Ray Janus and others living in Gilbert’s Islands community said they’re fed up with drivers speeding through their neighborhoods unabated.
South Island Drive south of Warner Road is a favorite spot for motorists to push the pedal to the metal, they say.
The roadway is a 3.73-mile loop that runs through the community of lakefront homes. The community has three man-made lakes totaling 80 acres.
“I’ve had a few close calls,” said Janus. “I used to ride my bike in the mornings and the cars would push me off Island Drive.”
Janus said the road is public so the HOA can’t do anything about the problem.
He said some homeowners “have reported cars driving through the walls of their homes and some cars have ended up in the lakes.”
Janus said he has stood on his front porch with a radar gun that he uses for sail boat races at Lake Pleasant and clocked speeds on the east side of the roadway at 50 to 60 mph. The speed limit ranges from 30 and 35 mph on the loop, according to Janus.
He blamed the speeding on drivers when nearby Mesquite High School let out for the day and on hotrodders at night who “who love the loop.”
“I think some of the afternoon traffic from the high school has been tapering off,” he said. “It’s been lighter as schools are virtual. However, we still have these hotrodders. There’re probably more in number now that the roads are simple.”
Gilbert Police reported four citations for speeding/reckless driving on Islands Drive so far this fiscal year, which began July 1. For fiscal years 2019 and 2020, officers issued eight citations in each year.
Janus, who manages an unofficial The Islands Facebook page, has reached out to residents for their feedback on the issue.
A woman who lives in the Windhaven neighborhood of the development with 2,600 residences called the speeding “a big problem.”
“The street I live on is at big curve and we have to be extra careful pulling out onto West S. Island Drive because of speeders coming around the curve in both directions,” she wrote. “I’ve lived here for 33 years and it’s getting worse each year. It’s time we come together and solve this problem.”
Another woman who lives in the Harbor Cove neighborhood agreed it’s a problem.
“I frequently see people hauling down S. Islands Drive,” she posted. “When I take Islands Drive to get home via Cooper from Highland, I get tailgated all the time because I’m driving 33mph. As soon as I turn, they go flying past me.”
She added after moving to the community from Washington, she was shocked at how little traffic laws are enforced down here.”
The residents offered up solutions that included speed bumps and traffic enforcement.
Janus said Gilbert Police use to set up speed traps in the community about a decade ago but have done nothing recently.
“I’ve contacted the town of Gilbert engineering but I never got a hold of anybody directly,” he said.
Gilbert does offer a process for residents who have concerns with speeding, parking or other traffic safety issues in their neighborhoods.
If residents can get the signatures from 10 households, they can request the town do a traffic study.
If speed humps or other traffic calming measures are considered a viable solution, the residents would be responsible for the cost, which includes permitting, planning, installing and marking the traffic devices.
Janus said he doesn’t see happening.
“There are other solutions,” he said. “For the short run it’ll be good to have a few police officers set up some speed traps.”
Police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said, “If anyone is needing additional police presence for speeding, the best option is for them to submit a 311 request and it will go out to our patrol teams,”
The Gilbert 311 app allows residents to report problems such as potholes and graffiti to the town.
Any in-progress issues should go to the Gilbert Police non-emergency line at 480-503-6500, Carrasco added.