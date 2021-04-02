The Falls at The Islands community near McQueen and Elliot roads is undergoing a much-needed makeover.
The gated community of 101 homes and three small man-made islands with waterfalls seemed stuck in time for decades.
“The entrance is such a stark change like night and day,” said homeowner Tamara Reznikoff. “It’s fresh and new instead of old, brown and dated with sad peeling paint.”
Reznikoff had been pushing for improvements but wasn’t successful until she became chair of the HOA’s architectural committee.
She is now leading the transformation that calls for a water theme for the community.
The drab brown-colored entry gates now have a new coat of eye-catching teal paint to reflect the water, the dead plants at the entrance have been removed and replaced with teal-colored ceramic pots, ponytail palms and vibrant colorful verbenas, lantanas and snapdragons.
Reznikoff noted the landscaping is sustainable in that lagoon water is used to water the plants.
Additionally, the gate house has been painted and its 30-year-old window dressing refreshed and the 35-year-old street signs are being replaced.
“The street signs, you couldn’t read it anymore,” Reznikoff said.
The brown-and-white signs will be replaced with dark blue signs with palm trees on them.
“We are also contacting ASU Landscape Architecture Department to hire an intern or be a class project for the renovation of our islands,” said Reznikoff, whose mother was one of the first homebuyers at The Falls.
“I inherited the house (so) this means something personable to me,” she said of beautifying the community.
Also on the to-do list is what to do with the community swimming pool, she said.
Reznikoff said there is no set budget for all the work but she’s keeping the costs as low as possible such as buying the ceramic pots from Costco.
“We are excited about our new fresh colors and new street name signs,” she said. “We are ready for happy uplifting colors as hopefully the pandemic comes to an end soon.”