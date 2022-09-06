Organizers of the Interfaith 9/11Memorial Blood Drive include, from left, Shahzad Amjad, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Phoenix, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chandler West Stake President Dan Shkapich, East Valley JCC CEO Rabbi Michael Beyo and Imam Ahmad Salman of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Phoenix. (David Minton/Srizonan Staff Photographer)