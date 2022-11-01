Gilbert Town Council is likely to approve a proposal to convert the bulk of 94.07 agricultural acres at the northeast corner of Lindsay and Germann roads, adjacent to Zanjero Park, into light-industrial uses.
Creation Equity also is seeking to rezone 3.90 acres of the site into general commercial. Currently the entire plot of land is zoned for business park use.
“That’s about 1.3 million square feet of employment industrial area,” said senior planner Keith Newman at the Oct. 20 Planning Commission meeting. “Total office area square footage will be about 54,000 square feet. Each one of those six industrial buildings on the site will have an office component with it.”
Unlike The Ranch, a proposed 311-acre light industrial project, Lindsay 202 has the backing of nearby residents. Council will decide the fate of both projects, which are seeking major General Plan amendments and rezones, on Nov. 15.
The current land zoning hasn’t attracted interest and that the pandemic has forced businesses to rethink their workspaces, resulting in an “extremely volatile and shrinking rapidly” market for new commercial office space, according to the developer – a partnership between Valley developer Creation RE and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.
Newman said for the 3.9 acres at the northwest corner of the property, two retail pads totaling 9,800 square feet is proposed. A total of 1,800 parking spaces are planned for around the industrial and commercial buildings.
Newman said two virtual neighborhood meetings were held with 20 people attending the first and 14 for the subsequent event.
“They had some traffic concerns – large-truck traffic that would be generated by the site,” he said. “There were questions raised by residents about truck noise (and) noise generated by some of the potential users and the tenants.”
He said residents also voiced concerns that permitted users in the proposed rezone would not be compatible with their community to the south.
“And then, of course, they had concerns about building size and proximity to their neighborhood, and then impact on their neighborhood,” Newman said.
“So, as far as those two neighborhood meetings are concerned a lot of the residents were concerned and not super supportive of the project in the beginning, but as things progressed, and as the applicant was able to meet with these residents, they were able to resolve a lot of the concerns that the residents had.”
Newman said as the proposal currently stands today, he’s only heard from one resident still opposed to the project.
“So, all of those concerns have basically been resolved by the applicant,” he said, adding that staff recommended approval.
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi asked and got confirmation that none of the trucks on the site would face any residential neighborhood to the south or Campo Verde School to the east.
“They’re all internal to the buildings,” Newman said. “They won’t face those properties.”
Commissioner William Fay raised a question about potential truck traffic onto Germann Road, where homes are located.
“What’s to prevent truck traffic on Germann…and later Concord Street?” Fay asked.
Clint Emery, assistant Town Traffic Engineer, said there won’t be anything to prohibit the truck drivers from traveling on Germann but that the road would have the capacity to handle it.
Land-use attorney Benjamin Tate stressed the outreach the developers did with the project to get consensus from residents.
“In fact, they’re now supporting it and the changes that we made as a result of that,” he said.
“The biggest change that’s necessitating this project is the full dynamic change at Lindsay Road, which opens up a whole new world of possibilities for this site and really necessitates this project as an employment campus…including a small amount of retail.”
A new traffic interchange opened in September at Lindsay Road along Loop 202 giving drivers more options to exit or enter the freeway.
Tate also updated the commission on significant changes to the project, including placing a roundabout in the center of four buildings close to Germann.
“The idea behind that again goes back to the traffic piece of this, which is trying to direct all of our truck traffic to and from the signal at Lindsay,” he said. “This roundabout there …can accommodate semi trucks to then recirculate that traffic back to the Lindsay signal and avoid going on to Germann.
“At the end of the day the whole idea behind the circulation pattern on this site is to push as much, if not all, of our truck traffic to, and from the signal on Lindsay road and using both the roundabout, and signage within the site and the circulation pattern the vast majority of that truck traffic should circulate to and from a signal at Lindsay so that if any trucks are using that Concord driveway, it will be a very minimal number.”
Tate also addressed residents’ concerns with potential users “and as it turns out, those are uses that are not desirable to the developer as well.”
Through some collaboration, the developer has identified a list of land-uses for the proposed project as well as a list of “restricted uses that will not be permitted,” Tate said.
He also pointed to the economic impact Lindsay 202 would bring to the Town.
According to a study commissioned from Elliot D. Pollack & Co., the project would create 3,783 jobs with $165.4 million in annual wages and an annual economic output of $696.1 million. Lindsay 202 is expected to generate approximately $27.4 million in tax revenue during construction, including nearly $7 million in primary direct taxes to the Town, according to the study.
“This is ultimately the economic benefits that the town would see with this project, which are pretty astronomical numbers in terms of the positive economic benefit of projects that have,” Tate said. “This really will be a stunning project at the end of the day.”
No one from the public spoke on the project. The commission voted 7-0 to recommend the council’s approval.