A sitting councilwoman is ahead of the pack with $11,588 in her elections war chest, according to her campaign finance report.
The first-quarter reports, due April 15 and covering donations and expenditures from Jan. 1 to March 31, show Councilwoman Yung Koprowski at the ahead of the pack in the race for cash.
Eight other candidates –Councilman Scott September, Bus Obayomi, Mario Chicas, Chuck Bongiovanni, Bill Spence, Michael Clark, Bobbi Buchli and Jim Torgeson – are running for four of the seven seats on Town Council in the Aug. 2 primary. All terms are for four years.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes and Councilman Laurin Hendrix opted not to run for re-election.
Koprowski, who was appointed in 2020, loaned her campaign $10,058 and received $1,530 in donations. Those giving less than $100 totaled $130.
The three donors are Peter Chan of Gilbert-based Professional Concepts, who gave $1,000; former Mayor Jenn Daniels, who is now a lobbyist for Horizon Strategies, gave $200 and Grant Larson, a general contractor with Haydon Building Corp. gave $200.
Koprowski, an engineer with her own firm, also reported total expenditures of $2,058 without saying how it was spent, leaving her with $9,275.
The other incumbent, September, reported he raised $2,470. He loaned his campaign $2,365 and received $105 total in donations of less than $100.
September, who works in the telecommunications industry, also reported his total spending for operating expenses came to $2,370, leaving him with $100 in the bank.
Obayomi, a business/management consultant who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 primary for Council, reported he had an ending balance of $5,000 from the previous reporting period and $3,000 in total receipts for the first-quarter reporting period putting his total at $8,000.
In an amended filing in January, he reported he had loaned his campaign $6,000.
he only donor that he listed for the current reporting period is Marie Nowicki of West USA Realty, who gave $500. Obayomi reported a balance of $2,000 on March 31 and gave no details of his expenditures for the first quarter.
Bongiovanni, a business owner, jump-started his campaign by loaning himself $6,580 and reported no expenditures.
Spence, who was appointed in March 2020 and served roughly eight months in office before losing in the election for the seat, reported $4,021, of which $368 was the ending balance from a previous reporting period and $3,652 was a self-loan.
The retired Navy lieutenant commander reported spending $3,737, leaving him with $283. Spence’s expenditures included $3,233 to six different vendors for canvassing services and $504 to Meta, parent company of Facebook, for advertising.
Associate broker Buchli reported loaning her campaign $1,500 and spent $30 for operating expenses, leaving her with $1,470.
Chicas, who works for an industrial-parts distributor, reported $1,778 raised, including $982 from a self-loan, $25 at the beginning of the reporting period and $335 in donations from donors giving over $100.
Donors included Carlos Pivaral a Wells Fargo analytics consultant, who gave $191.70 and Juan Zevallos, self-employed in security, who gave $143.70.
The former DEA agent also reported receiving a total of $340 from donors giving less than $100 and $95.70 from an out-of-state-donor.
He reported he spent $1,244 for operating expenses, leaving him with $534.
Business owners Clark and Torgeson both reported zero money raised for the filing period.
The second-quarter campaign finance report is due July 15 and a pre-primary report due July 27.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 5.