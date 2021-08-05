East Valley and Ahwatukee motorists using I-10 every weekend this month - especially if they’re going to or from Phoenix International Sky Harbor Airport - need to be thinking alternative routes.
As part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing either eastbound or westbound lanes along various segments between US 60 and either State Route 143 or I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.
The closures will enable crews to scrape asphalt from the closed lanes as the I10Broadway Curve project picks up steam.
Here’s the schedule of weekend closures.
Aug. 6-9
Westbound I-10 will be closed from the US 60 to 40th Street. Westbound I-10 ramps at Broadway and Baseline roads will be closed. Drivers on westbound I-10 will have to take eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 to westbound South Mountain Freeway to get back to I-10.
Aug. 13-16
Eastbound I-10 will be closed between state routes 143 and 51. Ramps that will be closed include: I-17 to eastbound I-10, Seventh Street to eastbound I-17, and the eastbound I-10 ramps at Jefferson, 24th and 32nd streets and Buckeye Road.
Eastbound I-10 motorists will have to take eastbound Red Mountain Freeway and get on southbound SR143 to return to I-10.
Aug. 20-23
Westbound I-10 between SR 143 and 24th Street will be closed, as well the southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 and I-10 westbound ramps at Broadway Road and 40th and 32nd streets.
Westbound I-10 drivers will have to exit onto northbound SR 143 and access westbound Red Mountain Freeway to pick up with the open westbound I-10 lanes again.
Aug. 27-30
Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and SR 51. A slew of on ramps will be closed at Seventh, Jefferson, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway and Buckeye roads.
Eastbound I-10 drivers will have to head east on the Red Mountain Freeway, take southbound Loop 101 and get on westbound 60 to get back to I-10.
ADOT has mobile apps that people can download on the App Store at rb.gy/gnpzao or on Google Play at rb.gy/smi4u9 for updates on closures. They also can find information at i10broadwaycurve.com.
At least 50 closures of one kind or another during the course of the project for the next three to four years. At some point the Broadway Road bridge over I-10 will also be razed, causing prolonged disruptions for traffic in that area.
The project includes widening I-10 to six general purpose lanes and two high-occupancy-vehicle, or HOV, lanes in each direction between US 60 and I-17 and adding a fourth general purpose lane in each direction between Ray Road and US 60.
ADOT will be adding collector-distributor roads that parallel I-10 between Baseline Road and 40th Street to separate through-traffic on I-10 from local traffic entering or exiting the highway. Unlike frontage roads along portions of the existing freeway system, these CD roads will not intersect with perpendicular roads.
Crews also will be rebuilding the I-10 interchange with SR 143 to improve traffic flow and create direct connections to and from SR 143 for drivers in the I-10 HOV lanes. This part of the project will reduce lane changes and often hair-raising weaving between Interstate 10 in the Broadway Curve and on State Route 143 at University Drive.
When work is completed, drivers on westbound I-10 will exit I-10 near Baseline Road and use the CD roads to access northbound SR 143 and reach the airport.
The entire SR 143 and I-10 interchange will be replaced by ramps that make a direct connection for drivers from the general and HOV lanes and eliminates the existing cloverleaf ramp that connects southbound SR 143 with eastbound I-10.