Higley Unified School District will expand summer school opportunities to help students who experienced learning loss during the pandemic.
Executive Director of Elementary Education Sherry Richards told the governing board last week that summer school will be entirely in person.
“Some of these kids have been online and it’s been tough,” Richards said, stating the most effective way to help them is in the classroom.
“Smaller groups of kids, feedback from teachers and intentional, targeted focus on areas of struggle make that difference,” she said.
Richards explained the district will fund summer school using the third installment of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, part of the $1.9 trillion COVID 19 relief bill signed by President Joe Biden Thursday.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said the day after the board meeting that Arizona is getting $600 million for schools, but she did not indicate how that money will be divvied up or when.
Summer classes for elementary and high school students, as well as “boost classes” will be free for students because of the ESSER III funds, Richards said.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley added, “K-12, if you’ve got a need for remediation, recovery, enrichment, support, you will have a free opportunity with transportation to take something this summer to support you and we will use our ESSER funds to do that.”
The district will offer summer classes for both Title 1 and non-Title 1 elementary schools, with a content focus on English language arts and math, Richards said.
According to Richards, “traditionally, we’ve offered summer school for our Title 1 campuses,” which she said are Gateway Pointe, Chaparral and Power Ranch elementary schools.
“We’re going to continue to do that, but this year, we get to expand it,” to non-Title 1 campuses as well, she said.
Title 1 schools have large concentrations of low-income households and receive addition federal funding to help students achieve.
Richards said the district is determining how many non-Title 1 elementary school students may attend summer school this year and “we’re going to use Chaparral, Power, and probably Gateway, but we’re going have to see the number of kiddos we have.”
Both types of elementary schools’ summer classes will be held June 7-18, from 7:45 a.m. to noon, Richards said. The district will provide transportation as well as breakfast and lunch for students, she said.
The district will advertise summer positions to qualified teachers and staff beginning in April, Richards said.
Positions include a “health aide/secretary, somebody that’s trained, so we don’t lose the ground we’ve covered this year with all of these safe practices, and then a lead teacher, to assist with administrative duties.”
According to Richards, “one of the biggest challenges is to make sure we have teachers,” and in order to attract them and other employees to take summer positions, “not only will they get an hourly rate, they’re going to get a stipend on top of that.”
Richards said the stipends “hopefully make our teachers know how valued they are.”
Richards said the district will advertise elementary summer school opportunities to parents beginning in April.
HUSD high school students can take summer classes at Higley High School and the district will host one session to cover the first semester of classes and another to cover the second semester, Richards said.
Richards said some students may pass one semester and not the other, so this system allows them to only retake the semester they didn’t pass and “get them in shape to move forward.”
High school summer classes will be available for math, English, science, and social studies, Richards said. She said classes are not limited to students who failed a semester, and students can attend if they want to improve an already passing grade.
The district will also offer boost classes during the summer, Richards said, that will not count for credit, but are for students who need “a little remediation going into seventh grade or going into their freshman year of algebra.”
Boost classes will only be offered for students preparing seventh grade math and ninth-grade algebra in the fall. She said the district chose to focus on math “because sometimes those foundational concepts are where our kids struggle. If we have gaps in math, we’re in trouble.”
Boost classes will be held between Monday through Thursday June 7-24 between 7:30-11:30 a.m.
The district is also offering a summer session physical education class, for students who are “planning ahead, they want to get this credit out of the way so they have more opportunities during the school year,” Richards said.
The summer PE class counts for one PE credit, costs $250, and will be held in person at Higley High, 7:30-11:30 a.m. June 7-24.
HUSD Acting Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gadd said the district expected to receive about $6.7 million in ESSER III funds sometime in the summer or fall of 2021, and “25 percent of that amount needs to be used for regression,” or learning loss.
Foley said for last year’s government funding, “in the budget, there was an incentive for summer school, and that isn’t there this year, but the expectation is that you use ESSER for this.”
Gadd said after the district uses 25 percent of ESSER III to combat learning loss and some more towards indirect costs, about $3 million-$4 million may remain for “a district decision at the time,” on where to allocate funds.
Also in Wednesday’s board meeting, the board tentatively approved a management and operating budget for the fall 2021 school year proposed by Finance Director Tyler Moore.
According to Moore, the district has about $8.6 million in “excess budget that we have to use for next year.” Using this surplus, he proposed a 5-percent increase in base salaries for all employees.
“This 5-percent increase to employees would go a long way in showing our support as a district, especially this year,” Moore said. “It also maintains competitive salaries with our neighboring districts, in order to retain and attract teachers,” he added.
Human Resources Executive Director Mum Martens proposed a new salary schedule in Wednesday’s board meeting as well, to be considered for approval at a later date. Martens proposed a 2.5-percent increase in base salary for new certified teachers, school counselors and district instructional coaches.
Martens said a 2.5-percent increase in salary for new staff, compared with the 5-percent increase approved for existing staff, could be considered “internal equity, because of the fact that we want to view individuals that have been with us and value the time that they have spent their tenure and chosen us.”
Martens also proposed pay increases for substitute teachers.
She said the increase would keep positions competitive with other districts and “let our sites know, not only in terms of our employees, and our teachers, but also our administration, that we’re here to support you,” by having substitute teachers available when needed.