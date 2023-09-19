A national recruitment firm for school executives is on the hunt for Higley Unified School District’s next superintendent.
Ray & Associates is expected to meet with the district within the next 30-60 days to establish a timeline for the search, according to Molly Schwarzhoff, firm president. The estimated total cost is $22,000, according to the company.
“The first meeting will be open to the public as the timeline is established/finalized,” Schwarzhoff said in an email.
A district spokeswoman in July said the goal is to have a new superintendent by July 1, 2024, or sooner if possible.
The Governing Board accepted Superintendent Dawn Foley’s notice of resignation in June and appointed Associate Superintendent Sherry Richards as interim.
Foley, who had been with HUSD for four years, told the board she was offered another opportunity that “has growth for me professionally.”
She is a research project manager for Arizona State University’s Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence.
Richards has not made a decision yet if she will apply for the job, according to the district.
Ray & Associates suggested a process for HUSD that includes five stages.
In the first stage, the consultant would meet with the board members together and individually and prepare a promotional flyer for the job and an online application form.
Stage two includes meetings and forums with parents, students, staff and other stakeholders. The feedback will be summarized for the board and the community with findings and recommendations.
The board also is expected to have completed the superintendent profile for the flyer and application form, then sent to interested candidates.
The firm has a database of nearly 3,000 school administrators and can contact those whose interests match the district’s criteria.
The consultant will develop and complete interview questions and procedures and present the board with eight to 12 top candidates.
The consultant also will help the board pick six to eight finalists for the first round of interviews.
In the final stage, second-round interviews will be conducted with the board as well as with small constituent groups.
The firm also anticipated holding forums with administrators, teachers, support staff and the community at large for feedback.
And it will vet all candidates.
After an offer is accepted, the consultant will remain in touch with the district and candidate to ensure a smooth transition.
Also, if HUSD becomes dissatisfied with the new superintendent within two years from the date of hiring and if either party dissolves that relationship either by resignation or termination, Ray & Associates will conduct a new superintendent search for free.
The only expense to the district would be for travel, candidate interview costs and advertising expenses.
Ray & Associates has been in the headhunting business since 1975 and has helped a number of districts in the Valley find their new superintendents.