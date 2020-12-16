A landowner made concessions to get support for rezoning 147 acres in Queen Creek just across the street from Gilbert for a mixed-density community that would include more than 200 multi-family units and over 300 homes.
Queen Creek Planning Commission last Wednesday voted 5-1 to recommend the Council approve Sossaman Holdings’ request Jan. 20.
“This is an area of town known as a growth area,” said land-use attorney W. Ralph Pew, representing Sossaman Holdings. “The property is very unique. This property is surrounded by three different jurisdictions and five different land-use categories.”
Sossaman Farms West proposes 18.36 acres for 240 multi-family units, about 118 acres for 338 single-family homes and 9 acres for commercial development.
The two primary entrances are proposed at Power and at Ocotillo roads and an ancillary entrance along Brooks Farm Road east of 182nd Street.
Pew said the proposal fits the town’s General Plan and that Chandler Unified School District has confirmed it can handle the anticipated students.
Pew said the development would also bring more housing diversity to Queen Creek.
He said the town’s housing stock includes just 5 percent of multi-family units and the rest single-family homes. He said 20 percent is the average for multi-family units in Maricopa County.
“Sossaman Farms West has since 1999 been designated in the General Plan for medium-density residential,” Pew continued. “It was never, ever designated rural, low-density or very low-density.”
The proposed zoning for Sossaman Farms West averages out to 3.9 dwelling units per acre for the entire development.
And that is a bone of contention with surrounding neighbors, including those who live on the 1- to 5-acre lots along the western and southern boundaries of the project site.
Planner Steven Ester said staff received letters from 21 people and a petition with 154 signatures of residents in Gilbert, Queen Creek and unincorporated county islands opposing the rezoning.
He added the concerns from three public meetings included the density of the multi-family development and its location, traffic and the size of the lots.
The age-restricted Trilogy community in Gilbert to the north of Ocotillo Road also raised concerns that the proposed two-story homes would block their views. The homes in Trilogy are single level.
Eight residents spoke at the meeting and 40 sent in comment cards.
“It’s not compatible with our area,” said Heather Stevens, who lives south of the site in the Brook Farms neighborhood on a county island with a Gilbert address.
She said the smaller lots would negatively affect the surrounding equestrian properties and their rural character and bring in more traffic especially along Brooks Farm Road, which leads to her daughter’s school, Auxier Elementary, at the southeaster corner of the property.
Stevens said her daughter while in 5th grade last year was almost ran over by a school bus.
“My wife and I bought our place six years ago,” said Tyler Bennett, who lives in a county island in Gilbert. “We came out here for a reason. We have an equestrian community especially in Brooks Farm.”
He said apartments were not compatible for the area as there are none within a mile of the site. He also raised safety concerns over increased traffic along Brooks Farm Road. He disagreed with Pew’s comment that most people would use the Power Road access instead.
Sharon Coffini, who lives in Dorada Estates, a luxury gated community west of the site at the border of Gilbert and Queen Creek, said her home faces the property.
“I’m a Realtor and the rest of my neighbors made me the spokesperson,” she said. “Our biggest concern is the medium density, three-story apartments.”
She asked the Commission to impose a two-story restriction on the multi-family units, which Pew indicated could also be condos or town homes. She also asked that the double row of homes at the west and south edges of the property be restricted to one story.
Two rows of 15,000-square-foot lots are proposed on the southern and western boundaries to provide a gentle “step-down” from the larger lots adjacent to those boundaries, according to a staff report.
Similarly, the smaller, 6,000-square-foot lots are in the center of the subdivision and against the northern boundary, in keeping with the lot sizes in the Trilogy community to the north.
Shawnalea Shelly, who lives in the Brooks Farm community, said her issues are with traffic and the multi-family units.
She said there are already 500 cars that use Brooks Farm Road regularly.
She wondered if apartments are in such demand, why aren’t they included in Sossaman’s other developments.
The project is the latest in Sossaman Holdings’ development of the area, which includes Sossaman Estates, Sossaman 300 and Legado.
She said putting an apartment in an area with no supportive services like public transit didn’t make sense.
She said the major occupants of multi-family residences are those 19-29 years old, who are less likely to have their own cars.
Pew countered that if the residents in Trilogy thought they had a view over Mr. Sossaman’s property, “they should have dealt with Mr. Sossaman.”
He said the project’s density was similar to Trilogy’s, although one resident pointed out that was an unfair comparison because Trilogy has so much more green space.
He also said the county residents to the south and west of the site should have participated in the town’s General Plan if they didn’t like what is happening.
He called into question resident comments that seemed to imply apartment dwellers would cause some kind of mischief.
He said today’s renters include empty-nesters who choose that lifestyle and have the income and it’s wrong to think that the residents won’t have vehicles.
Pew also said there is no evidence that multi-family housing degrades property values.
Commissioner Troy Young said the town needs more multi-family development like condos.
And, Commissioner Bill Smith said the commercial use on the corner made sense as well as the multi-family proposal.
He also suggested as a compromise that signage allow only left-hand turns onto Brooks Farm Road to prevent traffic heading west into those neighborhoods.
Commissioner Lea Spall said she raises goats and chickens on her property and was generally in favor of the project but was concerned with the three-story buildings.
“I don’t think it will look good in a residential area,” she said. “But I do feel there is a demand for multi-family.”
Commissioners Matt McWilliams and David Gillette both said there was a lack of clarity with the multi-family product.
Gillette said he saw both sides of the issue, having called every apartment complex within a 5-mile radius of the site and all were at 96 to 99 percent capacity, which showed a need for more such housing.
That, said, he asked if the multi-family buildings could be limited to one or two stories.
Chairman Alex Matheson reminded commissioners they were to decide on the proposed rezoning and not on the multi-family component although he, too, had concerns with three stories.
He said an option for the Commission was to continue the issue and let the landowner go back and see if it can limit the multi-family buildings to two stories and the two rows of outlying homes to one story.
Pew responded that they could agree on restricting one of the two rows of housing on the south and west boundaries to single story and limit the multi-family buildings to two levels.
“We can agree to both if it’s helpful to the motion,” Pew said.
Smith said it was a big improvement in his perspective and that the town can impose the restricted turns onto Brooks Farm Road at a later time if traffic proves to be a problem.
Pew said further discussion with traffic impacts will occur during the pre and final plats for the project. A traffic impact analysis has been submitted and reviewed by staff.
Matheson and Young said they were more comfortable with the project with the concessions.
Gillette, however, asked Pew if he would consider keeping the multi-family to a single level.
Pew said he would prefer having flexibility because they won’t know until his clients have a site plan if the project will be single or two-story.
Gillette was the sole dissenter in the recommendation to the Council. Commissioner Steve Sossaman did not participate in the discussion of Sossaman Farms West.
Tracey Hein, who lives in the Brooks Farm community and said Queen Creek is running out of land to develop larger-lot properties, was not placated with the concessions.
“It still represents spot zoning,” she said, that did not match that of the surrounding communities. Pew disputed that.
She and others are not giving up and plan to participate in the Jan. 20 Council meeting.