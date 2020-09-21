Volunteers are mobilizing to sew 600,000 medical-grade face masks for use in hospitals throughout the Phoenix area as the masks become a part of everyday life throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arizona Masks for Medical Workers project is patterned after a similar project in Salt Lake City sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its community service arm, JustServe.org and LDS Charities.
But Jennifer Wheeler, a church spokeswoman, said the mask undertaking is an ecumenical project that also involves Catholic and Protestant churches, with everyone united in the goal of protecting medical workers.
In the East Valley, the Central Christian Church is participating through its Mesa and Gilbert campuses. To learn more about the project, go to AZMasksforMedicalWorkers.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is recruiting 6,000 volunteers to pick up 6,000 kits of pre-cut materials for making the masks.
Each kit contains enough materials to make 100 masks, including pre-cut pieces of polypropylene and either elastic or fabric ties. The goal is to produce the masks during a four-week period.
Each mask is expected take about five to 10 minutes to sew, depending upon the volunteer’s experience and each kit taking 10-15 hours. A video is included on the JustServe.org website, along with instructions on where to pick up and drop off the kits.
JustServe will donate masks to healthcare providers throughout the state, including the Banner Health Foundation, Valleywise Health, Dignity Health Foundation, Honor Health Foundation and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.