Twenty weeks into her pregnancy Gilbert resident Laurelin Ottesen unexpectedly discovered during a routine scan that her fetus had spina bifida – a condition that develops when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly.
Spina bifida is the most common neural tube defect. Between 1,500 and 2,000 babies out of about 4 million births born with this disorder each year in the United States, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
“It was a lot of fear, a lot of the unknown, lot of anxiety and worry that it was my fault,” said Otteson, “and just kind of feeling we were thrown into deep waters and I didn’t know anything about spina bifida at the time.
“I’ve only heard the word once or twice before. So after we were diagnosed we were transferred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where I got a fetal MRI that confirmed the diagnosis.”
The medical staff discussed options with Ottesen and her husband, Jordan Ottesen. They could either have surgery performed in-utero to close the fetus’ back or wait and do the surgery after the baby was born.
The couple weighed their options and chose in-utero surgery, which was supported by their neurosurgeon as well.
The couple and their oldest child, Benjamin, now 4, relocated for the surgery to the Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas, staying at the Ronald McDonald House in December 2019 for three months.
The surgery was successful and daughter, Norah, was born at 37 weeks, according to Ottesen.
After a four-day stay at the neonatal intensive care unit, Norah’s care was transferred back to PCH.
“The transition was fairly seamless,” Ottesen said. “We love all of our experts at Phoenix Children’s. They were so good at supporting me as a parent and listening to my concerns and taking actions on my concerns as well.”
Norah is now 18 months and thriving. She uses a walker and wears braces to help strengthen her ankles.
“She’s funny and as smart as a whip,” Ottesen said. “Her life has been changed because of the medical intervention she had. Had we waited until she was born her paralysis likely would have been from the knees down if not higher. It’s not a cure. All it does is kind of helps protect some of the nerve damage that happens over time while the baby’s back is opened in the womb.”
Ottensen said Norah for the rest of her life will go to physical therapy and continue to see a menu of specialists and doctors. She currently has a team of 10 specialists overseeing her care.
“But she will likely walk independently when she gets older and strong enough,” she said. “It’s super likely she will be able to live an independent life. Her cognition is not impaired by (the disorder). She is able to do fine at school and likely able to have her own family.”
Ottesen credited PCH for providing the family support every step of the way and giving Norah a brighter future.
“It was critical that we were transferred to Phoenix Children’s after the diagnosis,” she said. “They set us up with the specialists we needed and all the appointments we needed…and helped us chose our next steps forward.”
Stories such as the Ottesens’ highlight the importance of Phoenix Children’s Hospital as it embarked on its annual fundraiser last week.
The eight-week-long event is the hospital’s largest fundraiser of the year with donations matched by local companies. Phoenix Children’s goal is to raise the match amount of $150,000, which was achieved over the last two years.
The money raised for the Year-End Campaign goes to the Hope Fund, which provides a critical source of funding for the areas of greatest need at Phoenix Children’s. The Hope Fund helps the hospital respond to advances in pediatric health care that directly benefit patients, including state-of-the-art technology and equipment, innovative clinical programs and family-centered care.
Steve Schnall, senior vice president of Phoenix Children’s Foundation, said the hospital was seeing an incredible response from the local community.
“The last two months of the year is all about giving and we have cemented great partnerships to make sure that every dollar donated goes that extra mile,” said Schnall in a news release. “We truly cannot help these kids without support. It takes a village to lift up the tiniest heroes in our community, and the Year-End Campaign is proof that people can come together to do some incredible fundraising.”
Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems. It comprises of Phoenix Children’s Hospital–Main Campus, Phoenix Children’s Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and six community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout Arizona.
The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years. Phoenix Children’s Care Network includes more than 850 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties.
How to help
Phoenix Children’s Hospital kicks off its largest fundraiser of 2021 with its Year-End Campaign, which is now to Dec. 31. Donors will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on their Arizona state return – up to $400 for individuals and $800 for those filing jointly.
For more information on the Year-End Campaign and how to donate. visit phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.