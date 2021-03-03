Melissa Cannon planned to send her daughter to kindergarten at Houston Elementary School this fall but now that is up in the air.
Gilbert Public Schools officials held a community meeting last week to discuss possibly closing the neighborhood campus and relocating Neely Traditional Academy to the site and expanding Burk Elementary School’s attendance boundaries.
Houston students could then choose to attend either school.
“If this continues and Neely Traditional moves here and Houston teachers have priority to stay, we will continue to utilize this school,” said Cannon.
“One reason why we stayed (at Houston) is because the teachers are amazing,” she continued. “The main reason is the education here has been great. All my kids love it.”
Cannon’s oldest son, now a junior at Gilbert High School, attended Houston as a kindergartener and her second son is a 6th grader there.
“These are difficult decisions to make,” Superintendent Shane McCord told the approximate 30-35 parents and four school board members who attended the on-campus meeting. “They are never easy.”
McCord shared that he was principal at Houston Elementary for three years in the early 2000s and the possibility of it closing “hits me right in the middle of the heart.”
But falling enrollment both at Houston and district-wide are forcing GPS’ hard look at this option to better utilize dollars and ensure that space is efficiently used.
GPS is looking at a preliminary budget shortfall of approximately $23 million for the next school year.
What was once a 40,000-student population for the district has now dwindled to 33,000 students, McCord said. And, Houston, which once boasted 900 students, now has 240 – making it for several years one of GPS’ smallest elementary schools.
“All the demographic numbers say we are on a steady decline,” McCord said.
For the past three years, the number of students works out to 6.6 to 8.4 per classroom at Houston when larger schools are seeing 15 to 20 students per classroom, according to Jason Martin, elementary education executive director.
Fewer students on a campus means fewer class sections, which makes it harder to give all district students a “premier education,” Martin said.
Neely Traditional Academy with over 600 students, on the other hand, is bursting at the seams with eight classrooms housed in four portables buildings.
The aging campus often has a waiting list to get in and continually is one of the highest-performing schools in the district, officials say.
Martin said Neely will need $3 million worth of renovations, just to the current building, over the next five years.
“Houston is the only one large enough to accommodate Neely’s needs,” Martin said.
Neely’s building minus the portables measures at 47,946 square feet – compared with Houston’s 62,646 square feet, the district said.
Houston has the district’s largest elementary campus with 45 classrooms when most other elementary campuses nearby have 37 to 40 classrooms.
He added that the Houston campus can accommodate up to 940 students.
Houston families would have first priority in enrollment at both Neely and Burk, which has 261 students and can handle several hundred more, officials said.
Busing would be available to Houston students who chose to go to Burk and are over a mile away. A crossing guard also would be stationed before and after school at the intersection of Burk Street and Guadalupe Road to help students walking or biking to the campus.
“Staff is committed to make the transition with (Houston) staff and students as painless as possible,” Martin told the audience.
McCord encouraged parents to visit both campuses over the next few weeks to see which would work for their children. He pointed out that Neely has a traditional curriculum, which would be different from what they are used to.
McCord also assured parents that the district would make sure employees at Houston find jobs at Burk, Neely or elsewhere in the district.
“The Houston folks are going to be taken care of no matter what,” McCord said. “In March HR will come here and sit with all employees, classified and non-classified, and talk what their wishes are but we can’t guarantee their first choice.”
Two other community meetings were held last week – at Burk and at Neely.
Staff will take feedback from the meetings and from online and give a presentation to the Governing Board at a work study on March 2. The board is scheduled to vote on the change on March 30.
If the board rejects the proposal, staff will have to look at “what do we do for Neely structurally and atheistically to give them more space and bring some of the building up to a higher quality,” McCord said.
Administration officials currently did not have plans for what to do with the Neely campus should it move to Houston but the closing would save the district $1 million.
Brad Freed said he was concerned the traffic would be made worst with the relocation of Neely, which had 772 students pre-COVID.
“People generally try to bypass schools and go down side streets,” said Freed, who was accompanied by his 5-year-old son Cal, who attends Pre-K at Houston. “They would be flying through my neighborhood.”
Should Houston close, it would be the second campus in the district to do so.
In 2017, the Governing Board unanimously voted to close Gilbert Junior High School due to declining enrollment. Students were moved to Mesquite Junior High and Gilbert Classical Academy relocated into the former Gilbert Junior High building.
“These decisions aren’t taken lightly,” McCord said. “It’s something we’ve thought through for a long time.”
Give feedback
For more information about the proposed changes and to leave feedback, go to gilbertschools.net/campuschanges