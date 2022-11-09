A proposed 122-room, extended-stay hotel on 2.5 vacant acres at the southwest corner of Power and Germann roads raised the hackles of nearby homeowners last week.
Planning Commission on Nov. 2 reviewed and approved the design for the four-story Woodspring Suites Hotel, with nearly 300 locations around the country. The commission also acts as a Design Review Board.
“This hotel becomes a destination for the neighborhood where people would come and stay if they were doing business in the neighborhood or they had friends living there and they didn’t have room for them,” explained Eric Gerster, of Sustainability Engineering Group.
The residents, most of them from the Power Ranch community south of the proposed site, didn’t buy the pitch.
“It’s just in an area that seems really out of place for a hotel,” said resident Matthew Webster. “Kind of seems sneaky in the sense why here and to say that ‘oh, it’s for visiting families?’ Really? Like that’s your only grab? It just seems like going to be in the process of having long term, maybe illegals.”
He said the developer can easily find a better place to put the project rather than in a residential area where the tallest buildings are two-story apartments southwest of the site.
Brian Litherland, who lives in Power Ranch, said he recently retired after 29 years with Phoenix Police and the hotel is an extended-stay establishment that would “attract drug dealing, prostitution, human trafficking.”
He said that throughout his career he worked closely with a number of extend stay establishments and as an undercover cop “observed first-hand the amount of drug activity, prostitution and other crimes these establishments bring.
“They always had the most complaints and calls for services,” he said. “Over the years we were able to close some of these extended stays by showing they were criminal nuisances through prostitution stings, undercover drug deals and confidential informants and eventually numerous warrants.”
He said such establishments don’t belong in an area that is primarily residential and added that he drove to Woodspring’s other locations in the Valley and “they are mostly in corporate areas.”
“Would you want this in your backyard?” he asked the commissioners. “We don’t.”
Assistant Town Attorney Alena Jorquez then reminded the speakers that the commission was deciding a design review case and instructed them to keep their comments to that issue.
Six more speakers spoke out against the hotel, claiming it would bring in more traffic and that residents would lose the privacy of their backyards with a four-story hotel. Additionally, 88 people submitted comment cards opposing it.
Joni Jorner, a 16-year resident and mom to three young children, said this was the first time she’s heard of the project. “Four-story is not acceptable,” she said. “We are not happy with what’s going on and there’s a lot of us here.”
She said there are already four short-term hotels on Power Road, south of Warner and just north of Williams Field.
“This community is a small community,” she said. “It should continue to stay a small community.”
She then cited an April 2021 story in the Washington Examiner, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement converted hotels to shelters for migrants crossing the border.
“One of those (hotels) did include a Woodsprings extended stay in Texas that housed 338 people,” she noted.
The site totals 4.86 acres and has two developed buildings, a Chase Bank and an Auto Zone. The land is surrounded by the San Clemente Apartments immediately to the south, the Cortina single-family home subdivision in Queen Creek to the east and vacant land to the north.
Two vacant pads on site are open for development in the future, according to planner Kristen Devine.
Devine said the hotel is a permitted use by right under the general commercial zoning, established in 1977 and amended in 2003. She said the proposal met the town’s requirements and that staff recommended approval.
Commissioner Charles Johnson also questioned if the site was the right place for the hotel.
“If I put on my site-locator hat there are four properties for this type located around the Valley mostly next to freeways, fairly close to freeways,” Johnson said. “It seems to me that you’re putting in a hotel that is blocked off from the road, especially if the other two pads are developed. I’m a little mystified as to why you would drop this into this area where you’re covered basically from visibility from the street and you’re not in a location that is really accessible or amenable to that kind of use or hotel users.”
A rebuttal came from land-use attorney Paul Gilbert, who represents the property owner and the developer, which is in process of purchasing the land.
“The Woodsprings Suites is a classy, well-know hotel,” he said. “It has no record and there has been no evidence produced that extended-stay uses somehow contribute to drug abuse, prostitution and other things we have been accused of. There is no evidence of that. We are a fine, upstanding company and we deserve to be treated as such in this forum.”
He then ticked off a list of who stays in Woodsprings hotels – “traveling medical professionals, governmental employees, contractors, extended business travel, construction workers, professional development, continued education, transitioning students, snowbirds, long-stay guest for holidays and major events and conferences, family emergencies (and) medical care.”
“I think you should give some deference to the fact that we know what we are doing and we selected this site because it is an ideal location for our hotel,” he told the panel. “We have the expertise, the experience and the background. We selected this site that works for us and we complied with all your requirements.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi told residents the uses are in the zoning that has been in place for 20 years.
Acting Chairman Noah Mundtsaid said the commissioners are listening to the residents’ concerns but that their hands were tied. “We don’t have the authority to dictate to an owner who has this land use that they cannot put this there because the Land Development Code dictates that the use is appropriate.”
He said the commission can request the developer put in a different roof or make other designs requests but “we don’t have the authority to say you cannot put a hotel here.”
Commissioner Brian Andersen noted that under the town’s Land Development Code, there was a provision that allowed for a legal protest of the design review, which would then send the case to the Town Council for final say.
Jorquez confirmed that the commission’s vote that night was open to an appeal and that she would give information to anyone interested in pursuing that option.
Commissioner Lesley Davis said she was not thrilled with the orange palette and requested adding a condition calling for creamy, neutral tones to better fit into the neighborhood.
Gilbert said the developer would be open to a color change.
“I don’t think this is a right project for the area,” Commissioner David Blaser said. “If it had Hilton or Marriott on the side, I would feel a lot better about it.”
He added that he disliked the orange color on the exterior. He also asked if a motion could be made to deny the hotel based on the design and was told by Andersen that he would need a strong case for that to happen.
The commission voted 5-2 to approve the design for the hotel with the condition it must change the color palette. Commissioners Johnson and Blaser voted no.