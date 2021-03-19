A developer is proposing a mixed-use project of offices, a hotel, restaurants and retail on 21.19 farm acres near the southeast corner of Santan Village Parkway and Ray Road, across from Topgolf.
Nelsen Partners is requesting a rezone in order to update some existing development standards and to allow for more uses on the site.
The land is part of the Crossroads Center Planned Area Development and is directly north of the SanTan Village Marketplace regional mall. The project owner and operator is Santan Development Group in Mesa.
“Some of the requests tonight are kind of modifying what was under the old PAD to kind of be more in-line with what’s accepted under regional commercial for permitted uses,” senior planner Stephanie Bubenheim told the Planning Commission at its study session March 3.
The developer wants to increase the building height for office and hotel uses from 60 feet to 90 feet or six stories and allow temporary outdoor events such as live music as a permitted right, according to Bubenheim.
The developer also proposes the town remove the requirement that a conditional-use permit is needed for an indoor or outdoor bar, lounge, tavern and have those uses be permitted by right.
According to Bubenheim, the developer was proposing to provide multiple restaurants with outdoor seating and the ability to serve alcohol.
The Square at SanTan Village project includes the 77,000-square-foot hotel with about 120 room and six buildings for offices, retail and restaurants.
A large outdoor plaza area is planned at the center of the six buildings for outdoor events and seating areas. And all the restaurants are expected to have outdoor dining patio areas that front the outdoor plaza area.
A virtual neighborhood meeting on the project was held Sept. 17 and attended by one resident who did not provide any comments, according to staff.
Planning Commissioner Colby Ashton, an alternate, said he was concerned with loud noises that might come from the outdoor events
Bubenheim responded the applicant has provided a noise study of the site.
“The noise study concluded that there wouldn’t be a huge impact on the noise levels that currently exist adjacent to the freeway and that they wouldn’t exceed the noise ordinance that the town currently has,” she said. “But I can have a follow-up conversation with the development team on that noise study as well.”
Vice Chairman Jan Simon voiced concerns that there weren’t enough areas for refuse for where the restaurants are proposed.
Bubenheim said staff shared that same concern but the updated site plan, which hasn’t been submitted for review yet, “does look like they have proposed a couple more bins along the hotel and along the offices as well.”
“We will still have to check with environmental services that there are adequate trash pickups for the restaurants, retail, hotel and the office, so that’s an ongoing conversation,” she said.
Simon also questioned if there would be enough parking should the hotel and two office buildings increase to six stories.
“We’re going off of the square footage that they’re noting at the moment,” Bubenheim said. “When future design reviews come forward or if the offices end up changing that square footage, we would re-assess the parking.
“There have been discussions in the past about having parking structures in place of some of the surface parking.”
Simon added that he didn’t have any concerns with the noise level and that he “really like the project.”
Chairman Carl Bloomfield also had concerns.
“An overall kind of sense that I get is that we have this somewhat outdated development plan that was created back about 20 years ago,” he said, adding:
“This parcel has been through several stages and trying to achieve development and it seems like now they’ve kind of thrown a big, old, wide blanket over it, picked the best parts of the old PAD and the current (land development code) that would be allowed under these same conditions and now blending them together and giving them a wide berth of a whole bunch of different materials and concepts that can be applied.”
Bloomfield said staff should make sure there is a good theme for the project and “that the developer is really trying to be in the driver’s seat on it and create the vision instead of saying, ‘Hey, I have this great piece of property. If you have an idea come and join it.’”
“I would much prefer having the developer be in the driver’s seat and create a good, strong theme and plan for what’s going on there and attract the users rather than have them come to him,” he added. “We’ve seen it being successful in other areas of town. This is a prime piece of property and we’d like to see it continue to be that.”